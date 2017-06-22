Mujeres y niños en medio de una obra de desalojo de un ‘espantoso’ lugar

Christina Boula-Rodríguez extendió una docena de tarjetas de presentación en una mesa.
Los nombres en las tarjetas son de funcionarios de la ciudad, oficiales encargados de ordenanzas de construcción, representantes legales y defensores, personas quienes Boula-Rodríguez espera lleguen a ser una línea de salvación a una salida de la desesperada situación en que ella y otras personas se encuentran.
“Estas son como la Biblia para mí,” dijo ella con lágrimas en los ojos. “Estas son las personas que siguen viniendo y me dicen que (todo) va a estar bien.”
Boula-Rodríguez vivía en Urojas Community Services en el 322 de la Calle N. California. El 7 de junio, se le notificó que V & N Patel, propietario del lugar que Urojas rentaba, había levantado una demanda de desalojo en contra de la organización y, por ende, contra los residentes que viven allí.
La demanda llega después de meses de acciones, advertencias y citatorios de diferentes agencias, incluyendo el Departamento de Bomberos de Stockton, la oficina de ordenazas de construccion, y la Oficina del Fiscal de la Ciudad, para que Urojas y V & N Patel atendieran las preocupaciones por la seguridad, incluyendo la falta de un sistema de alarma contra incendios.
Otros problemas que fueron reportados por la oficina de ordenanzas de construcción incluyen llaves de agua con fuga, cucarachas, la presencia de hombres en la propiedad cuando no se permiten hombres allí, calentadores de agua inservibles y que la electricidad con frecuencia era cortada por la administración.
‘Dios me mandó aquí para ayudar a estas familias’
Urojas Community Services abrió en Stockton en mayo de 2015 en el lugar para proveer vivienda temporal segura para mujeres.
Jasper Lowery, un reverendo y director ejecutivo de Urojas, le dijo a The Record en diciembre de 2015, que el programa ayudaría a las mujeres que son veteranas militares y mujeres solteras con niños a encontrar vivienda de emergencia, temporal y permanente, y a obtener acceso a cuidado de salud mental.
Lowery había pasado más de dos décadas trabajando en el campo de salud mental en Oakland antes de mudarse a Stockton.
“Dios me mandó aquí para ayudar a estas familias,” dijo él durante la entrevista de diciembre.
Para el verano de 2016, se alegaba que había mal manejo, malas condiciones de vida, y violaciones a las ordenanzas de construcción en las instalaciones de Stockton. En septiembre, Nina Lamfers, quien se mudó a Urojas después de haber salido de su residencia de vida sobria, describió a este periódico de ‘espantosas’ las condiciones del lugar.
Lowery dijo que el caso de violación de ordenanzas de construcción fue levantado en contra de Urojas por un disgustado hombre que había causado muchos disturbios, y que los residentes no estaban haciendo lo suficiente para mantener limpia la propiedad.
Supervisión contra incendios
La propiedad de Urojas en Stockton llegó a estar bajo escrutinio después de que cuatro personas murieran en un incendio de cuatro alarmas en un edificio de apartamentos de tres pisos que la organización rentaba en Oakland el 27 de marzo. Ese edificio también, tenía una larga lista de violaciones a la seguridad.
Y el propietario del edificio, Mead Avenue Housing Associates, estaba tratando de desalojar a Urojas.
En Stockton, desde agosto de 2016, la oficina de ordenanzas de construcción ha notado que las unidades en donde vive gente, incluyendo niños, no tienen alarmas para humo o monóxido de carbono, de acuerdo a los reportes de seguridad.
El mariscal contra incendios hizo esfuerzos extraordinarios para que las familias no se quedaran sin hogar, dijo Susan Alcalá Wood, asistente del abogado de la ciudad.
Entre esos pasos se incluyeron el implementar una supervisión contra incendios de 24 horas al día, en la que se exigía que hubiera personal de seguridad durante las 24 horas del día para alertar a los residentes en caso de incendio. El dueño del edificio, Nivel (Nick) Patel, se hizo disponible para pagar por el servicio, dijo ella.
La ciudad hasta pagó la factura de la electricidad de la propiedad a PG&E por lo menos por un mes para combatir las peligrosas condiciones que había en el lugar después de que el encargado dejó a los residentes sin electricidad, dijo Wood. A la mitad del caso, Urojas no pagó la factura y los residentes se quedaron sin agua caliente y sin electricidad.
“Era una situación espantosa,” dijo ella: “No haremos esto con regularidad, pero en este caso era necesario hacerlo.”
Wood añadió que Patel había sido de ayuda, pero Lowery no ha dado respuesta.
Dimes y diretes
Patel ha sido propietario del edificio en la Calle California desde 1984. El lugar había sido motel hasta 1992 luego el Condado de San Joaquín tuvo un programa de vida sobria de 1994 a 2006, antes de que fuera propiedad privada hasta 2012.
Lowery y Patel se conocieron en 2015 y en poco tiempo iniciaron un acuerdo de arrendamiento verbal y por escrito por el edificio.
Pero lo que se acordó está en disputa.
“Este hombre (Lowery) me prometió que iba a tener un programa para mujeres y niños de San Joaquín,” dijo Patel.
Patel dijo que se le rentó la propiedad a Lowery “como está” y se suponía que iba a hacerse responsable de las reparaciones y el mantenimiento del lote de 33,105 pies cuadrados. Pero Patel alega que Lowery no le dio mantenimiento a la propiedad. También alega que Lowery no ha pagado la renta desde noviembre. Cuando la ciudad se fue tras Lowery, Patel dijo que Lowery le dijo que se iba a encargar de los asuntos.
“Él es (reverendo) así que yo confié en que era un hombre honesto, pero no hizo lo que dijo,” dijo él.
Patel alega que Lowery le debe más de $70,000.
James Cook, un abogado del Área de la Bahía que representa a Urojas, no está de acuerdo con ese alegato. Él dijo que los dos hombres hicieron otros tratos más allá del acuerdo de arrendamiento por escrito. Cook añadió que él instruyó a Lowery para que no pagara la renta ni el dinero que era para un fondo fiduciario para ayudar a los residentes a reubicarse.
Urojas estaba trabajando con la ciudad e iba a ayudar a pagar para que los residentes se reubicaran, pero el abogado de Patel arruinó el progreso, dijo Cook.
“Vamos a hacer que Patel pague por todo,” dijo él. Cook dijo que tiene la intención de luchar contra el desalojo, añadiendo que se va a “poner feo.”
La ciudad no está involucrada en la demanda legal.
Cook dijo que algo de la culpa por las condiciones del lugar cae sobre Lowery, pero la mayoría de la culpa debería de caer sobre Patel como dueño de la propiedad.
Patel dijo que él simplemente quiere tener la propiedad vacante lo más pronto posible y cerrarla.
Él les dio a los residentes una notificación a finales de mayo para que dejaran la propiedad. Patel puso $5,100 en un fondo fiduciario para ser dividido entre los residentes para ayudarles a reubicarse. “Yo me preocupo por los inquilinos porque ellos son gente pobre, … este hombre se llevó su dinero,” dijo él. “Yo me siento mal por ellos.”
‘Sálvenos’
Atrapados en medio de esta disputa están los residentes del edificio de la Calle California quienes tienen pocas opciones y pocos recursos para encontrar alternativas en vivienda.
ChristinaBoula-Rodríguez, de 51 años de edad, y Meghan Sappington de 33, madre de familia con dos hijos; dijeron que se sienten olvidadas.
“Sálvenos,” dijo Boula-Rodríguez, quien fue diagnosticada con el trastorno de estrés postraumático. “Somos familias sin ingreso o de bajos ingresos. Estamos haciendo todo lo que podemos, pero no tenemos los recursos para hacerlo de inmediato. No podemos ir al banco y decir, ‘Necesito un préstamo personal. Eso simplemente no sucede con nosotros.”
Las mujeres, que le estaban pagando $700 al mes a Urojas, dijeron que han estado sintiendo sobre sus cabezas el desplazo por varios meses, sin saber nunca cuándo será finalmente cuando se les obligue a salirse y están suplicando a la ciudad que las ayude a encontrar un nuevo lugar.
Stephen Rosenbaum, abogado directivo de California Rural Legal Assistance, dijo que nadie puede obligar a los residentes salirse sin una orden judicial – por ahora no hay una — pero añadió que eso con el tiempo va a pasar.
CRLA ha estado suministrando ayuda a los residentes para tartar de comprarles tanto tiempo como sea posible. La organización también les aconsejó que dejaran de pagar la renta.
Para finales de mayo, las mujeres dijeron que le habían pagado a Urojas la renta ya sea completa o en parte.
Rosenbaum dijo que esta no es una buena situación para los inquilinos que no tienen a donde ir.
Wood dijo que varias agencias están trabajando para tratar de encontrarles vivienda antes de que terminen en la calle.
“Todo el asunto del centro comunitario Urojas no es nuestra culpa,” dijo Boula-Rodríguez, quien fue colocada allí después de haber llegado a ser víctima de violencia doméstica. “Nosotros hicimos las cosas correctamente.”
Boula-Rodríguez, quien anteriormente fue indigente, dijo que cada noche ella se preocupa de que vaya a despertar con alguien en su puerta diciéndole que se tiene que salir.
“Ya no puedo vivir bajo esta amenaza de oscuridad,” dijo ella. “Esto es demasiado para mí.”
Women, children caught in the middle of eviction effort at ‘atrocious’ facility
Christina Boula-Rodríguez laid out about a dozen business cards on a table.
The names on the cards are from city officials, code enforcement officers, legal representatives and advocates, who Boula-Rodríguez hopes become her lifeline to a way out of the desperate situation she and others have found themselves in.
“These are like the Bible to me,” she said with tears in her eyes. “These are the people who keep coming and telling me it’s going to be OK.”
Boula-Rodríguez is a resident of Urojas Community Services at 322 N. California St. On June 7, she was notified that V & N Patel, which owns the property rented by Urojas, had filed an eviction lawsuit against the organization and by default, the residents who live there.
The lawsuit comes after months of actions, warnings and citations from various agencies, including the Stockton Fire Department, code enforcement and the City Attorney’s Office, for Urojas and V & N Patel to address safety concerns, including a lack of a fire alarm system.
Other issues reported by code enforcement include leaking faucets, cockroaches, men loitering on the property when no men are allowed to be there, inoperable heaters and management periodically shutting off electricity.
Urojas Community Services opened in Stockton in May 2015 on the promise to provide safe transitional housing for women. Jasper Lowery, a reverend and executive director of Urojas, told The Record in December 2015 the program would assist women who are military veterans and single women with children in finding emergency, transitional and permanent housing, and accessing mental health care.
Lowery had spent more than two decades working in the mental health field in Oakland before moving to Stockton.
“God sent me here to help these families,” he said during that December interview.
By summer 2016, allegations of mismanagement, poor living conditions and code violations were being reported out of the Stockton facility. In September, Nina Lamfers, who moved into Urojas after leaving her sober living residence, described the conditions at the facility to this paper as “atrocious.”
Lowery said then that the code enforcement case brought against Urojas was initiated by a disgruntled man who had caused many disturbances, and that the residents weren’t doing enough to keep the property clean.
Urojas’ Stockton facility came into the spotlight after four people were killed in a four-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building the organization leased in Oakland on March 27. That building, too, had a long list of safety violations. And the building owner, Mead Avenue Housing Associates, was attempting to evict Urojas.
In Stockton, since August 2016 code enforcement has noted units occupied by people, including children, have had no smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, according to safety reports.
The fire marshal went through extraordinary efforts to not make families homeless, said Susan Alcala Wood, assistant city attorney.
Those steps included implementing a 24-hour fire watch, which required security to be on site 24 hours a day to alert residents in case of a fire. The building’s owner, Nivel (Nick) Patel, stepped in to help pay for the service, she said.
The city has gone as far as paying the PG&E bill for the property for at least a month to abate dangerous conditions at the site after the operator left residents without power, Wood said. In the middle of the case, Urojas did not pay the bill and resident were without hot water or electricity.
“It was a dire situation,” she said. “We won’t do this regularly, but it needed to be done in this case.”
Wood added that Patel had been helpful, but Lowery has been unresponsive.
Patel has owned the California Street building since 1984. It was run as a motel until 1992. Then San Joaquin County ran a sober living program from 1994 to 2006, before a private party took over until 2012.
Lowery and Patel were introduced in 2015 and the men soon entered into a written lease and verbal agreement for the facility.
But what was agreed upon is disputed.
“This guy (Lowery) promised me that he was going to run this program for San Joaquín women and children,” Patel said.
Patel said Lowery was leased the property “as is” and was supposed to be responsible for repairs and upkeep of the 33,105-square-foot lot. But Patel alleges Lowery didn’t maintain the property. He also claims Lowery hasn’t paid rent since November. When the city went after Lowery, Patel said Lowery told him he would take care of the issues.
“He’s a (reverend) so I trusted he was an honest man, but he didn’t do what he said,” he said.
Patel alleges Lowery owes him more than $70,000.
James Cook, a Bay Area attorney representing Urojas, disagrees with that claim. He said the two men made other deals beyond the written lease. Cook added that he instructed Lowery to not pay rent or money intended to go to a trust fund to help residents relocate.
Urojas was working with the city and was going to help pay for residents to relocate but Patel’s attorney ruined the progress, Cook said.
“We’re going to make Patel pay for everything,” he said.
Cook said they intend to fight the eviction, adding it “will get ugly.”
The city is not involved in the lawsuit.
Cook said some of the blame for the condition of the facility is Lowery’s fault, but most of the blame should fall on Patel as the property owner.
Patel said he just wants to vacate the property as soon as possible and close it.
He gave residents notice in late May to leave the property. Patel put $5,100 in a trust fund to be divided by residents to help them relocate. “I do worry about the tenants because they’re poor people, … this guy has taken their money,” he said. “I feel for them.”
Caught in the middle of this dispute are the residents of the California Street facility who have few options and little resources to find housing alternatives.
Christina Boula-Rodríguez, 51, and 33-year-old Meghan Sappington, a mom of two children, said they feel forgotten about.
“Save us,” said Boula-Rodríguez, who was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. “We’re low-income, no-income type families. We're doing all we can, but we don’t have the resources to do it immediately. We can’t go to the (bank) and say, ‘I need a personal loan.’ That just doesn’t happen for us.”
The women, who were each paying $700 a month to Urojas, said displacement has been hanging over their heads for several months, never certain when they will finally be forced to move out, and they are pleading with the city to help them find new homes.
Stephen Rosenbaum, directing attorney for California Rural Legal Assistance, said no one can force the residents out without a court order — there isn’t one right now — but added that it will eventually happen.
CRLA has been providing help to the residents to try to buy them as much time as possible. The organization also advised them to stop paying rent.
As late as May, the women said they paid Urojas either their full rent or a portion of it.
Rosenbaum said this is not a good situation for the tenants, who don’t have places to go.
Wood said several agencies are working to try and find people housing before they end up on the street.
“The whole issue at Urojas community center is not our fault,” said Boula-Rodríguez, who was placed there after being a victim of domestic violence. “We did it by the book.”
Boula-Rodríguez, who was previously homeless, said every night she worries she’s going to wake up to someone at her door telling her she needs to get out.
“I can’t live under this threat of darkness anymore,” she said. “This is too much for me.”
Comments