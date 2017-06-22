‘Don’t let anyone ever, ever tell you that you can’t do something’

Johnnie Hernández’s arrival to Stockton was serendipitous.
The 52-year-old had lived in 14 different states and visited dozens of cities during his time as a Best Buy executive overseeing retail operations nationwide, but he never ventured to this city.
Then, a series of opportunities led him here. Maybe it was coincidence, but for Hernández, who is rooted in his faith, he’s where he’s meant to be right now doing what he had planned to do all along: give back the community.
Hernández owns the Sky Zone franchise in Sherwood Mall.
Before moving to Stockton 18 months ago, Hernández was living in Minneapolis. He had just left his longtime position at Best Buy and was looking into investing his time running his other business, Living with Purpose, which offers coaching and leadership training to businesses.
“(Best Buy) made it difficult for me to leave, but in my heart of hearts, I believed the Lord had something bigger planned for me,” he said.
A day after his departure from Best Buy, Hernández was having coffee with a client when a friend he hadn’t spoken to in years happened to call the man he was working with.
Hernández and his friend reconnected hours later and he offered Hernández a chance to invest in opening a Sky Zone, Hernández said. But he wasn’t interested. His friend called him every day until Hernández agreed to at least look at other business opportunities.
The men were getting ready to sign a deal to open 11 Sports Clips barber shops when Hernández decided the move didn’t align with his altruistic vision: To be able to focus on giving back full-time within five years.
“I only work with values-based companies,” said Hernández, who is also a motivational speaker.
His friend reminded him there was still the option to open a Sky Zone. Sky Zone turned out to be what Hernández was looking for. The company’s leadership and attitude are “young, but not childish, childlike, which is very much aligned with my values and my personality.”
It was Sky Zone headquarters that recommended Stockton to Hernández.
Since Sky Zone’s opening in May 2016, Hernández has been able to start giving back the community. He routinely opens the doors of his trampoline park to youth ministries and nonprofits, including an event where children received free school supplies and haircuts.
He is planning a reward and recognition program for all the schools to recognize stellar students and teachers.
“I thought it was just going to be a trampoline park,” he said. “It’s nothing like that at all. I come to work every day. These little kids inspire me they’re out here jumping, giving you high fives.
“This park here has been an amazing blessing to me.”
1. What made you decide to open Sky Zone in Stockton?
“The really neat thing is that I could have lived anywhere I wanted. I loved what I did — I traveled for my company so I could really live anywhere. My plan was always to move back to Southern California. So I said, let’s decide where do we want to open this Sky Zone. We looked at markets all across the country. We looked at real estate all across the country, and none of them really felt right.
“So one day I got tired of looking. I said to (his businesses partner), ‘You know what, you go ahead and keep looking. If something great comes up, let me know, I’m getting back to my business.’ That evening my phone rang, it was one of the executives from Sky Zone and he said, “Hey Johnnie, we started negotiating a lease in a city in the Central Valley in California. We know you’re an L.A. kid, we know you have experience working in diverse communities, and your name came up in a conversation and we thought this might be a perfect fit if you’re interested in getting involved.’ I said, ‘Where is it?’ And he said, ‘Stockton’ ...
“When I was at Best Buy, I visited retails stores all the time, but I never got to Stockton … I started asking around before I got here. Asking for people’s perspective and you know what I heard? ‘Are you crazy?’ Crime capital. Bankruptcy. I would hear all these things and I would always say the same thing, ‘Have you been there or have you ever lived there?’ And every time they would say no. And I would say, ‘I appreciate your opinion but unfortunately your vote doesn’t count.’
“What blew my mind — I’ve lived all over the country — was that regardless of what visually you see in different areas, what I found to be sure was the people here are kind, polite. I would see all those things. But what really inspired me was how much people helped each other … I was seeing not a little bit of it, but so much of it. I told Mayor (Michael) Tubbs this is the diamond in the rough.”
2. What would you say is Sky Zone’s role in the community?
“My message to our team is, anytime there is something positive happening in the city of Stockton, Sky Zone will be there. Whether it is the event last week that the city put on teaching kids and the families about all the things that are fun to do over the summer, we should be there, we should be at the parks, the little league games and the soccer leagues handing out passes. Anytime, anything good is happening or there’s an opportunity for something positive to happen, I want Sky Zone to become synonymous with positive and making the world a better place.”
3. You’ve open the doors of Sky Zone to community organizations and nonprofits, why is that important to you?
“I was raised by amazing parents … and the one thing that I’ve never been confused about is our purpose on this Earth: to take care of each other, to love God and to watch out for each other. And you may not be able to do everything for everybody, but if you can do whatever you’re capable of providing, to me that’s what matters most.
“I think if you consistently try to exhibit behaviors where you’re always trying to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, you can’t lose. For me, if there are people out there trying to do good and if you can help accelerate that or increase their reach, or make it happen faster, why wouldn’t you?”
4. What challenges have you faced that you believe have helped you grow professionally?
“If I think about my previous life, having the good fortune of working for so many different types of leaders; And when I say different, I mean people that were just phenomenal, amazing, inspirational leaders to people that maybe not so much. I think as you go through that you quickly find out that you have to be strong because you can work for people and you can be in environments that will tell you things aren’t possible and you hear that a lot.
“Misery loves company: if someone’s not happy where they’re at, they may not do it on purpose but just the way they carry themselves, all that negative energy, it breeds itself real, real easy. You’ll get exposed to a lot of people that say, ‘Not going to happen.’ ‘Not in your DNA.’ ‘I don’t see it in your skill set.’ ‘You may not be a good fit.’ But in your heart, you know that’s not true. I think over that many years and working with that many leaders across the United Stated, I think you become stronger.
“You have to remember that each one of us is so special. Each one of us is a miracle. And as long as you live a values-based life, all of those other things are just opinions … I learned from the leader that maybe weren’t that great as I did the others.”
5. What have you learned from your employees?
“That’s who I learn from most. That’s where all my learning is coming from. When I worked at Best Buy …. I loved the saying that ‘The wisdom resides with those closest to the guests.’ And that’s no different, whether you run a trampoline park, a retail store or a nonprofit.
“When I was at Best Buy, out of a 52-week year, 50 weeks I was on the road traveling by choice ... I would go out there because I knew if I hung out in the stores where the works really was done, they would tell me what’s broken and what’s going really well, and then my job was to go back and remove these roadblocks and take these awesome people I was surrounded with in Minneapolis and come up with solutions.
“For me, 90 percent of what I’ve learned in my leadership life has come from my team members. The other comes from my parents …”
6. What inspires you every day?
“My faith inspires me the most and I would say, my kids and my wife. I’m a very big believer in childlike, not childish. If we go through our days being grateful for the fact that we’re alive, we get to do so much cool stuff, and there are so many cool people to meet and so many cool things to do.
“My family; my kids are awesome … My family has always been an inspiration. “The part of always striving to be a part of something bigger than myself, that’s my inspiration. This may seem like just a simple trampoline park, but for me, it’s so much more than that. That’s it for me. I’m actually a pretty simple dude, very casual, I’m very informal; I want to be around cool people who want to do good things.”
7. What are some goals you have set for yourself?
“I want to be an amazing father. I want to be an amazing husband. And everything I do, I want to be the best at. Not even in a competitive sense, not for that purpose, but I want to be an awesome dad because I want to raise great children.
“I want to open more businesses. I’m looking at more Sky Zones. I’m looking at diversifying and maybe doing some other businesses … Getting myself to a place where I literally can have all these businesses running, have an amazing staff that runs them on my behalf but really get an a position where I can work in environments to help less fortunate children, the homeless, and quite frankly anyone who’s not as a good a place as the rest of us.”
8. What advice do you have for people who want to be entrepreneurs?
“I would say: Don’t let anyone ever, ever tell you that you can’t do something. Shed those people from your circle. Surround yourself with people with positive, great energy that are inspirational that are honest and that will give you support.
“You have to surround yourself with people who are wicked smart. If you’re going to start your business and you know nothing about marketing, year one it’s not the time to cut your teeth and learn. Know your lane. Know these things you’re really great at and become even more awesome.
“Be realistic with what you’re expectations are. When you’re an entrepreneur, the situation of Steve Jobs or the people you see on Shark Tank, those are very few, and far between. Be very calculating with what it is you’re going to do, have a plan and then go do it.
“Don’t let anyone get in the way of your dream. Hang around with people that are passionate that can help you get to where you want to go. Be open-minded be willing to listen and be willing to be shaped and molded by those people that are a little bit smarter than you.
“Go in understanding that it’s hard, hard work. It’s 16 hours a day for a long, long time with very little return if you’re an entrepreneur.
9. How do you balance your work and personal life?
“I’m an awesome teacher of it. In practice, not so good. For me, if you look for balance … you have to have your priorities. When you look at scheduling your week: When and where is my spiritual time? My social time? When am I focusing on myself emotionally … and physically? It’s a balance between all of those. If you don’t schedule it, it doesn’t happen.
“If you’re a parent and you have children, you’re a role model and there’s nothing wrong — as a matter of fact I applaud those parents who work hard and those who have children who grew up saying, ‘My mom and dad were hard workers.’ That’s different from saying, ‘My mom and dad were workaholics.’ You have to teach them balance.”
10. What are habits you’ve developed to help you be successful?
“I always try to lead with assumed good intent. It’s really easy in life, personal or business when something’s not right to assume that someone’s behavior is intentional. People don’t naturally get out of bed to say I’m going to do something to make Johnnie’s day worse … so I always try to assume good intent. If you can do just that in life, your life is so much more peaceful.
“My biggest habit is I pray, I pray a lot. And I know for me, that makes all the difference in the world for me. If I say my prayers in the morning when I wake up, my day is always better than if I don’t.
“Other habits: I try to be grateful. I’m a human. I’m about as far from perfect as you get. I’m a major work in progress, but I believe that if you spend more time being grateful for the things you have than wishing for the things you don’t, I think it creates a lot more peace for you.”
La llegada de Johnnie Hernández a Stockton fue oportuna
El hombre de 52 años de edad había vivido en 14 estados y había visitado docenas de ciudades durante su tiempo como ejecutivo de Best Buy en supervisión de las operaciones de venta a nivel nacional, pero él nunca había llegado a esta ciudad.
Luego, una serie de oportunidades lo llevó hasta aquí. Quizá fue coincidencia, pero para Hernández, quien está fijo en su fe, él está donde debe de estar ahora mismo, haciendo lo que había planeado hacer, retribuir a la comunidad.
Hernández es dueño de la franquicia Sky Zone en Sherwood Mall.
Antes de mudarse a Stockton hace 18 meses, Hernández estaba viviendo en Minneapolis. Apenas había dejado el puesto que había ocupado durante mucho tiempo en Best Buy y estaba considerando invertir su tiempo en dirigir su otro negocio, Living with Purpose, organización que ofrece entrenamiento en liderazgo y consejería a negocios.
“(Best Buy) me dificultaba irme, pero muy dentro de mi corazón, yo creía que el Señor tenía algo más grande planeado para mí,” dijo él.
Un día después de su salida de Best Buy, Hernández estaba tomando café con un cliente cuando un amigo, con quien hacía años que no hablaba, le llamó al hombre con quien él estaba trabajando.
Hernández y su amigo se reconectaron horas después y él le ofreció a Hernández la oportunidad de invertir para abrir Sky Zone, dijo Hernández. Pero él no estaba interesado. Su amigo le llamo todos los días hasta que Hernández estuvo de acuerdo a por lo menos ver otras oportunidades de negocios.
Los hombres estaban preparándose para firmar un contrato para abrir 11 barberías Sports Clips cuando Hernández decidió que la acción no estaba de acuerdo con su visión altruista: Poder enfocarse en retribuir de tiempo completo en cinco años.
“Yo solo trabajo con compañías que están basadas en valores,” dijo Hernández, quien también es orador para motivación.
Su amigo le recordó que todavía quedaba la opción de abrir un Sky Zone.
Resultó que Sky Zone era lo que Hernández estaba buscando. El liderazgo y actitud de la compañía son “joven, pero no infantil, como de niño, lo cual está muy de acuerdo con mis valores y mi personalidad.”
Fueron las oficinas principales de Sky Zone que le recomendaron Stockton a Hernández.
Desde que se abrió Sky Zone en mayo de 2016, Hernández ha podido retribuir a la comunidad. Él rutinariamente abre las puertas de su parque de trampolines a ministerios para jóvenes y organizaciones sin fines de lucro, incluyendo un evento en donde los niños recibieron artículos escolares gratis y cortes de cabello.
Él está planeando un programa de reconocimiento y recompensa para que todas las escuelas otorguen reconocimientos a los estudiantes y maestros estelares.
“Yo pensé que solo iba a ser un parque de trampolines,” dijo él. “No es nada de eso en lo absoluto. Yo vengo a trabajar todos los días. Estos pequeños niños me inspiran, ellos vienen aquí a brincar y me saludan de chócala (high five).
“Este parque ha sido una sorprendente bendición para mí.”
1. ¿Qué fue lo que lo hizo decidirse a abrir Sky Zone en Stockton?
“Lo verdaderamente fabuloso es que yo pude haber vivido en cualquier lugar que quisiera. Me encantaba lo que hacía – viajaba para mi compañía así que en realidad podía vivir en cualquier lado. Mi plan era siempre regresar al Sur de California. Así que dije, hay que decidir dónde quiero abrir este Sky Zone. Consideramos mercados en todo el país. Consideramos bienes raíces en todo el país, y ninguno de ellos se sentía bien en realidad.
“Así que un día me cansé de buscar. Le dije (a mi socio de negocios), ‘Sabes qué, tu sigue buscando. Si sale algo me dices, yo me voy a regresar a mi negocio.’ Esa noche mi teléfono sonó, era uno de los ejecutivos de Sky Zone y dijo, ‘Oye, Johnnie, empezamos a negociar un arrendamiento en una ciudad del Valle Central en California. Sabemos que eres un chico de Los Ángeles, sabemos que tienes experiencia en trabajar con comunidades diversas, y tu nombre surgió en una conversación y pensamos que esto sería lo perfecto si te interesas en involucrarte.’ Yo le dije, ‘¿Dónde es?’ y él dijo ‘Stockton’ ...
“Cuando yo estaba en Best Buy, yo visité tiendas todo el tiempo, pero nunca fui a Stockton … Empecé a hacer preguntas antes de ir para allá. Pregunté la perspectiva de la gente y ¿sabes que fue lo que escuché? ‘¿Estás loco?’ La capital del crimen. Bancarrota. Oía todas estas cosas y yo siempre les decía lo mismo, ‘¿Has estado allí, o alguna vez has vivido allí?’ Y cada vez me decían no. Y yo decía, ‘Aprecio tu opinión, pero desgraciadamente tu voto no cuenta.’
“Lo que me dejó atónito — he vivido en todo el país — fue que independientemente de lo que se ve en diferentes áreas, lo que encontré que era seguro, era que la gente aquí es amable, cortés. Yo veía todas esas cosas. Pero lo que en verdad me inspiró fue que mucha más gente se ayudaba entre sí … Yo estaba viendo no un poquito de eso, sino mucho de eso. Yo le dije al Alcalde (Michael) Tubbs este es el diamante en bruto.”
2. ¿Cuál diría usted que es el papel de Sky Zone en la comunidad?
“Mi mensaje a nuestro equipo es, en cualquier momento que esté sucediendo algo positivo en la ciudad de Stockton, Sky Zone estará allí. Ya sea que el evento de la semana pasada que realizó la ciudad para enseñarles a los niños y a las familias sobre las cosas que son divertidas de hacer en el verano, debemos estar allí, debemos estar en parques, en juegos de ligua pequeña y en partidos de fútbol entregando pases. En cualquier ocasión que esté pasando algo bueno o que haya la oportunidad de que suceda algo positivo, yo quiero que Sky Zone llegue a ser sinónimo con positivo y hacer el mundo un lugar mejor.”
3. Usted ha abierto las puertas de Sky Zone a organizaciones comunitarias y sin fines de lucro, ¿por qué es eso importante para usted?
“Yo fui criado por unos padres fabulosos … y la cosa de la que nunca he estado confundido es sobre nuestro propósito en esta Tierra: cuidar uno del otro, amar a Dios y cuidar uno del otro. Y uno quizá no pueda hacer todo para todos, pero si uno puede hacer cualquier cosa de lo que uno es capaz de proveer, para mí, eso es lo que más importa.
“Yo creo que si uno consistentemente trata de exhibir un comportamiento en el que uno siempre está tratando de hacer lo correcto porque es lo correcto por hacer, uno no puede perder. Para mí, si hay gente que esté tratando de hacer el bien y si uno puede acelerarlo, o aumentar su alcance, o hacer que suceda más rápido, ¿por qué no hacerlo?”
4. ¿A qué desafíos se ha enfrentado que usted crea le hayan ayudado a crecer en lo profesional?
“Si pienso en mi vida anterior, haber tenido la buena fortuna de trabajar con tantos diferentes tipos de líderes; Y cuando digo diferentes, me refiero a gente que era simplemente fenomenal, sorprendente, líderes inspiradores para gente que quizá no fueran tanto. Yo creo que cuando uno pasa por eso rápidamente se da cuenta de que uno tiene que ser fuerte porque uno puede trabajar para gente y se puede estar en ambientes que en que le dicen a uno que las cosas no son posibles y uno escucha eso mucho.
“A la miseria le encanta la compañía: si alguien no es feliz en donde está, quizá no lo hagan a propósito, pero simplemente la manera en que se presentan, toda esa energía negativa, se hace real, muy rápidamente. Uno llega a estar expuesto a gente que dice, ‘No va a pasar.’ ‘No con tu ADN.’ ‘No lo veo para tus habilidades.’ ‘Puede que no encajes.’ Pero en el corazón, uno sabe que eso no es cierto. Yo pienso en eso muchos años y habiendo trabajado con tantos líderes en todo Estados Unidos, yo creo que uno llega a ser más fuerte.”
“Uno tiene que recordar que cada uno de nosotros es tan especial. Cada uno de nosotros es un milagro. Y siempre que se viva una vida basada en valores, todas esas otras cosas son simplemente opiniones … Yo aprendí del líder que quizá no era tan grande como los demás.”
5. ¿Qué es lo que ha aprendido de sus empleados?
“Es de ellos de quien aprendo la mayoría. De allí es de donde viene todo mi aprendizaje. Cuando trabajaba en Best Buy …. Me encantaba el dicho de que ‘La sabiduría reside con los más cercanos a los invitados.’ Y no es diferente, ya sea que uno esté encargado de un parque de trampolines, o una tienda o una organización sin fines de lucro.
“Cuando yo estaba en Best Buy, de las 52 semanas del año, yo pasaba 50 semanas viajando por gusto … Yo salía porque sabía que, si iba a las tiendas, donde en realidad se hace el trabajo, ellos me dirían lo que no estaba funcionando y lo que en realidad iba bien, y luego mi trabajo era regresar y quitar los obstáculos y llevar(los) a la fabulosa gente de la que yo estaba rodeado en Minneapolis y producir soluciones.
“Para mí, un 90 por ciento de lo que he aprendido en mi vida de liderazgo ha llegado de los miembros de mi equipo. Lo demás viene de mis padres …”
6. ¿Qué es lo que lo inspira cada día?
“Mi fe me inspira principalmente y diría que mis hijos y mi esposa. Yo soy un gran creyente de las cosas tipo niñez, pero no niñerías. Si pasamos nuestros días estando agradecidos por el hecho de que estamos vivos, logramos hacer tantas cosas fabulosas, y hay tanta gente fabulosa para conocer y tantas cosas fabulosas por hacer.
“Mi familia; mis hijos son grandiosos … Mi familia siempre ha sido una inspiración. “La parte de siempre esforzarme por ser parte de algo más grande que yo mismo, esa es mi inspiración. Esto pudiera ser simplemente un parque de trampolines, pero para mí, es mucho más que eso. Eso es para mí. De hecho, yo soy una persona bastante sencilla, muy casual, soy muy informal; yo quiero estar con gente fabulosa que quiera hacer cosas buenas.”
7. ¿Cuáles son algunas metas que se ha fijado para sí mismo?
“Yo quiero ser un padre fabuloso. Yo quiero ser un esposo fabuloso. Y todo lo que hago, quiero ser el mejor en hacerlo. Ni siquiera en el sentido competitivo, no para ese propósito, pero quiero ser un padre fabuloso porque quiero criar hijos grandiosos.”
“Quiero abrir más negocios. Estoy considerando más Sky Zones. Estoy considerando diversificar y quizá hacer otros negocios … Lograr ubicarme en el punto en que prácticamente pueda tener todos esos negocios funcionando, tener un personal fabuloso que los dirija por mí, pero en realidad llegar al punto en que pueda trabajar en ambientes para ayudar a los niños menos afortunados, los indigentes, y francamente a cualquier persona que no esté en un buen lugar como el resto de nosotros.”
8. ¿Qué consejo tiene para la gente que quiere ser empresaria?
“Yo diría: No permitan que nadie nunca, nunca les diga que no pueden hacer algo. Quiten a esas personas de su círculo. Rodéense de gente con gran energía positiva que sean de inspiración, que sean honestos, y que les den apoyo.”
“Ustedes tienen que rodearse de gente que sea súper inteligente. Si van a empezar su negocio y no saben nada del mercado, el primer año no es el tiempo para tumbarse los dientes y aprender. Conozca su línea. Sepa cuáles son las cosas en las que usted es gran verdaderamente bueno y llegue a ser mucho mejor.
“Sea realista con lo que son sus expectativas. Cuando se es un empresario, la situación de Steve Jobs o la gente que se ve en Shark Tank, esas personas son unas cuantas, y alejadas. Sea muy calculador con lo que va a hacer, tenga un plan y luego salga a hacerlo.
“No permita que nadie se entrometa en el camino de su sueño. Júntese con gente que tenga la pasión que le pueda ayudar a llegar a donde usted quiere llegar. Tenga una mente abierta, esté dispuesto a escuchar y esté dispuesto a ser moldeado y a que le den forma esas personas que son un poquito más inteligentes que usted.
“Entre con el entendimiento de que es un difícil, difícil trabajo. Es de 16 horas al día durante un largo, largo tiempo con muy poco de regreso si es que es usted un empresario.
9. ¿Cómo lleva un balance del trabajo y la vida personal?
“Yo soy un gran maestro de eso. En la práctica, no soy tan bueno. Para mí, si se busca el balance … se tienen que tener prioridades. Cuando uno va a programar la semana: ¿Cuándo y dónde está mi tiempo espiritual? ¿Mi tiempo social? ¿Cuándo me voy a enfocar en mí estado emocional … y físico? Es un balance entre todos esos. Si uno no lo programa, no llega a suceder.
“Si se es padre de familia con hijos, uno es el ejemplo a seguir y no hay nada de malo – de hecho, yo aplaudo a esos padres de familia que trabajan duro y los que tienen hijos que crecieron diciendo, ‘Mi mamá y mi papá trabajaron duro.’ Eso es diferente a decir, ‘Mi mamá y mi papá eran adictos al trabajo.’ Uno les tiene que enseñar el balance.”
10. ¿Cuáles hábitos ha desarrollado usted para ayudarle a tener éxito?
“Yo siempre trato de dirigir haciendo de cuenta que hay buenas intenciones. Es verdaderamente fácil en la vida, personal o profesional, que cuando algo no está bien se crea que el comportamiento de alguien es intencional: La gente por naturaleza no se levanta de la cama diciendo que va a hacer algo para empeorar el día de Johnnie … así que siempre trató de considerar que había buenas intenciones. Si uno puede hacer simplemente eso en la vida, su vida será mucho más pacífica.
“Mi más grande hábito es que oro, yo oro mucho. Y yo sé que, para mí, eso hace toda la diferencia en el mundo para mí. Si digo mis oraciones en la mañana cuando me levanto, mi día siempre es mejor que cuando no las hago.
“Otros hábitos: trato de ser agradecido. Soy humano. Estoy tan lejos de la perfección como se pueda estar. Yo soy un trabajo grande en progreso, pero creo que si uno pasa más tiempo siendo agradecido por las cosas que se tienen que deseando las cosas que no se tienen, yo creo que es algo que crea mucha más paz para uno.”
Comments