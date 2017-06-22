Event aims to educate men of color about improving their health

With the goal to improve the health of men of color in the county, the San Joaquín County Public Health Services Smoking & Tobacco Prevention Program in collaboration with the local NAACP branch hosted a men’s health awareness breakfast June 10 at the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel.
‘Your Health Matters,’ a 3-hour event included dynamic speakers and discussions on relevant health issues affecting men of color in the Valley.
The one of the goals of the event was to inform men of color about the persistent forces impacting men’s health in their county as well as solutions that can make a difference in their lives.
“The subject matter is key to the health of our community,” said Krista Dommer, coordinator with the program’s public information and communications department.
According to Dommer, the county continues to have high rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and sexually transmitted diseases with populations of color being most vulnerable to those chronic diseases.
Dommer said local data have found that many neighborhood corner stores don’t provide access to healthy options to combat chronic diseases, especially in communities of color.
The lack of healthy options in Stockton’s corner stores contributes to poor healthy lifestyles in those neighborhoods.
For example, Dommer said, in many neighborhoods it is easier to access strawberry-flavored tobacco products and sugary beverages than it is to buy actual fresh strawberries.
Because of findings such as these, Dommer said the partnership between STOPP with the NAACP is important in order “to reach a population that is greatly affected by these conditions, and is often overlooked when looking for solutions...Men of Color.”
Speakers at the event included Carol McGruder, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council; and Dr. Valerie Yerger, associate professor in Health Policy at UC San Francisco; and, Pamela Cross, clinical health educator from Kaiser Permanente Modesto, who presented information on health implications of poor nutrition.
According to Dommer, there have been significant advances in promoting health in communities of color.
“They have a track record of success in tackling social justice concerns and will be addressing the racial profiling conducted by the tobacco industry,” she said.
Another speaker, Dr. Carla Hunter-Galbraith, from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, spoke to group in attendance on men’s sexual health and the common health concerns, such as erectile dysfunction, hormone replacement, and balding among men of color.
Dommer said not only those who attended the breakfast gain a “perspective of how to improve the health of men of color in our county,” but both organizations will use information gained at the event to “re-calibrate the balance of health for men of color in San Joaquín County.”
