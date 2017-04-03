Path to priesthood was not always clear (Español abajo)

César Martínez tried to ignore the signs.
The time a non-Catholic friend said he had envisioned Martínez holding a Bible and preaching. When he turned on his TV after asking for a sign and a show about ‘How to discern the priesthood’ was playing.
At one point, Martínez became so overwhelmed he went to his room, knelt and yelled, “Why are you calling me? Why me? I have my plans …”
Father Martínez hadn’t envisioned a life in the priesthood. He wanted to marry, have children and own a home.
But it was during a visit to Australia for World Youth Day that Martínez asked God for one more sign. The now 34-year-old was aboard a bus when the driver somehow got lost and stopped. Martínez looked out a window to see they had pulled over on Priest Street.
“That was the last (sign) I asked for,” he said with a laugh.
Martínez was ordained by Bishop Stephen Blaire on June 6, 2015, at Cathedral of the Annunciation at 425 W. Magnolia St. in Stockton. He is one of 105 priests in the Diocese of Stockton, which serves a Catholic population of more than 298,000 people in six counties.
After Martínez stopped asking God for signs, he said he instead prayed for grace to accept his fate. He wanted to be happy to become a priest, not bitter about what he’d given up.
The young priest said he’s glad he eventually stopped running away and said yes to God’s plan.
Martínez’s path to priesthood wasn’t always clear to him, but his Catholic religion has always been at the center of his life.
As a boy growing up in Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco, México, he had an obligation to be in mass. And then as a teen in the U.S., he found a family and solace in the confines of the church.
The plan of God was bigger (than my own). Rev. César Martínez
Martínez was 15 when he decided to immigrate to the U.S. without his parents. And despite having family in Escalon, the transition was challenging because he had always been close to his parents.
“It was difficult, but at the same time my faith grew,” Martínez said. “I turned to God, ‘You are my father … and ‘Virgen de Guadalupe, you are my mother.’ ”
Martínez, who was a sophomore at Escalon High School at the time, began attending church alone. On his free time, he would go to faith youth groups and take field trips and retreats. There he became exposed to the different culture of priests in the U.S., which he said would later influence his life.
Priests are placed on pedestals in México, Martínez said. But in the U.S., he met Father Camilo García who would take them bowling or buy pizza. It changed the perception Martínez had of priests.
By the time Martínez was ready to graduate California State University, Stanislaus in 2006, he had a list of accomplishments he wanted to reach: buy a car, get married, purchase his first home and have children.
But one day he had a thought: “Is that it in life?”
“I didn’t know the answer,” he said. “But deep inside I knew there was something else.”
It was also during this time when people began asking if he had thought of becoming a priest: A question he hated. Eventually, enough people brought it up that it made him wonder if God was trying to tell him something, he said.
At a retreat, he opened his heart and prayed.
“Lord what do you want me to do?” he recalled saying. “Here are I am. Speak to me, I’m listening.”
Except he wasn’t.
Martínez, who at the time was working full time at E & J Gallo Winery in Modesto, had been attending dinners for people interested in the priesthood but quit because he “was running away from the call.”
He said a priest he spoke with noticed the pressure Martínez felt and told him what he had wanted to hear: “Go back to your house and do your normal life. If God is calling you, he will keep calling you. He’s not going to give up. And if it’s not a call, that’s it.”
Martínez happily went back to his life, but the priest was right, he said.
“God never gave up,” he said. “He kept calling.”
Although he never married, he said in a spiritual sense he sees all his parishioners as his children. He gets to play soccer with kids at Cathedral of the Annunciation, he offers support and guidance to grieving families, he has visited men facing life sentences in prison and works with migrant workers.
On Dec. 12, Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Martínez led mass at Cathedral of the Annunciation. After, at the church’s gymnasium, he stopped at a celebration. Martínez walked around the room greeting people and laughing, and when a mariachi performed, he joined the group in dance.
He said he has no regrets about the path he chose to follow.
Martínez is now director of vocations for the Diocese of Stockton and recruits future candidates for the priesthood, a role he’s fond of. He said there’s been very little promotion of vocations in the church that men and women can choose from.
Once people find out, he said, they want to know more about it, and he’s happy to share. His goal is to increase awareness of the vocations within the church and offer support to the people who want to pursue them.
Martínez said: “The plan of God was bigger (than my own).”
El camino hacia el sacerdocio no siempre fue claro
César Martínez trató de ignorar las señales.
El tiempo en que un amigo que no era católico le dijo que se imaginaba a Martínez sosteniendo una Biblia y predicando. Cuando prendió su televisión después de pedir una señal y estaban pasando un programa sobre ‘Cómo discernir el sacerdocio.’
En un tiempo, Martínez se sintió tan abrumado que fue a su cuarto, se arrodilló y gritó, “¿Por qué me estas llamando? ¿Por qué yo? Yo tengo planes …”
El Padre Martínez no se había imaginado una vida en el sacerdocio. Él quería casarse, tener hijos y tener su propia casa.
Pero fue durante una visita a Australia para el Día Mundial de la Juventud que Martínez le pidió a Dios una señal más. El ahora hombre de 34 años iba en un autobús cuando el conductor de alguna manera se perdió y se detuvo. Martínez miró por la ventana para ver que se había parado en la Calle Priest (Sacerdote).
“Esa fue la última (señal) que yo había pedido,” dijo él con una carcajada.
Martínez fue ordenado por Obispo Stephen Blaire el 6 de junio de 2015 en la Catedral de la Anunciación en 425 W. Magnolia, en Stockton. Él es uno de los 105 sacerdotes de la Diócesis de Stockton, que presta servicio a una población católica de más de 298,000 personas en seis condados.
Después de que Martínez dejó de pedirle señales a Dios, dijo que rezó por gracia para aceptar su providencia. Él quería estar feliz de llegar a ser sacerdote, no amargado por lo que había dejado.
El joven sacerdote dijo que está feliz de que al fin dejó de huir y dijo sí a al plan de Dios.
El camino de Martínez hacia el sacerdocio no estaba claro para él, pero su religión católica siempre ha sido el centro de su vida.
De niño creció en Cd. Guzmán, Jalisco, México, y tenía la obligación de estar en misa. Después, de adolescente en los Estados Unidos, él encontró una familia y paz en los confines de la iglesia.
Martínez tenía 15 años cuando decidió irse a los Estados Unidos sin sus padres. A pesar de tener familia en Escalón, la transición fue desafiante porque él siempre había sido apegado a sus padres. “Fue difícil, pero al mismo tiempo mi fe creció,” dijo Martínez. “Yo acudí a Dios, ‘Tú eres mi padre .. y ‘Virgen de Guadalupe, tu eres mi madre.’”
Martínez, quien cursaba el décimo grado en la Preparatoria Escalón en aquel entonces, empezó a asistir a la iglesia solo. En su tiempo libre, él iba a grupos de fe de jóvenes y hacía viajes y retiros. Allí él se expuso a la diferente cultura de los sacerdotes en los Estados Unidos, lo cual dijo él, después sería de influencia en su vida.
Los sacerdotes son puestos en pedestales en México, dijo Martínez. Pero en los Estados Unidos, él conoció al Padre Camilo García que lo llevaba al boliche y a comprar pizza. Eso cambió la percepción que Martínez tenía de los sacerdotes.
Para el tiempo en que Martínez estuvo listo para graduarse de la Universidad Estatal de California en Stanislaus, en 2006, él tenía una lista de cosas que quería lograr: comprar un automóvil, casarse, comprar su primera casa y tener hijos.
Pero un día él pensó: “¿Es eso todo en la vida?”
“Yo no sabía la respuesta,” dijo él. “Pero en lo profundo sabía que había algo más.”
Fue también durante ese tiempo cuando la gente empezó a preguntarle si había pensado en llegar a ser sacerdote: Una pregunta que él odiaba. Con el tiempo, hubo suficiente gente que se lo preguntó como para hacerle pensar si Dios estaba tratando de decirle algo, dijo él.
En un retiro, él abrió su corazón y rezó.
“Señor, ¿qué quieres que yo haga?” recuerda él que dijo. “Aquí estoy. Háblame, te escucho.”
Pero no fue así.
Martínez, quien en aquel entonces estaba trabajando de tiempo complete en E & J Gallo Winery en Modesto, había estado asistiendo a cenas para gente interesada en el sacerdocio pero dejó de hacerlo porque “estaba huyendo del llamado.”
Él dijo que un sacerdote con quien él habló notó la presión que Martínez sentía y le dijo lo que él quería escuchar: “Regresa a tu casa y haz tu vida normal. Si Dios te está llamando, él seguirá llamándote. Él no se va a rendir, y si no es un llamado, eso será todo.”
Martínez felizmente regresó a su vida, pero el sacerdocio era lo correcto, dijo él.
“Dios nunca se rindió,” dijo él. “Él siguió llamando.”
Aunque nunca se casó, él dijo que en una manera spiritual él ve a los miembros de la iglesia como sus hijos. Él juega fútbol con los niños en Cathedral of the Annunciation, él ofrece soporte y guía a familias en luto, él ha visitado a hombres con sentencias de por vida en la prisión y trabaja con trabajadores migrantes.
El 12 de diciembre, el Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, Martínez dirigió una misa en Cathedral of the Annunciation. Después, en el gimnasio de la iglesia, él llegó a una celebración. Martínez caminó por el salón saludando a la gente y riéndose, y cuando el mariachi tocó, él se unió al grupo a bailar.
Él dijo que no se arrepiente del camino que escogió seguir.
Martínez es ahora director de vocaciones en la Diócesis de Stockton y recluta a futuros candidatos para el sacerdocio, un papel que el disfruta. Él dijo que ha habido muy poca promoción de las vocaciones que los hombres y mujeres pueden escoger en la iglesia.
En cuanto la gente se entera, dijo él, ellos quieren saber más sobre el asunto, y él está feliz de compartir. Su meta es aumentar la concientización sobre las vocaciones dentro de la iglesia y ofrecer soporte a la gente que quiere seguirlas.
Martínez dijo: “El plan de Dios es más grande (que el mío).”
This is the first in a series of stories about a priest shortage in the San Joaquín Valley and what the Catholic Dioceses are doing to recruit more men into the religious order.
Comments