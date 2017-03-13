‘I don’t look at myself as a CEO but as part of the team’

Carlos Villapudua graduated high school thinking he’d pursue a career in law enforcement.
But a desire to directly help other people and his community – and a career assessment test at San Joaquín Delta College – ultimately led him to take a much different route than he had envisioned.
Villapudua, 48, was recently named chief executive officer for the San Joaquín County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to his most recent post, the Stockton native served eight years as a San Joaquín County supervisor. He’s also worked for the county as its community social service director and was employed by El Concilio, where he successfully launched a health program for families.
Villapudua, a son of Mexican immigrants, graduated from Franklin High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in social work from California State University, Sacramento.
After graduating college, he worked for the San Joaquín County Sheriff’s Office for about five years before realizing “it wasn’t for me.”
“I would find myself talking to inmates, and at that time it was unheard of,” he said, adding that he’d see the same offenders over and over, so he’d encourage them to look into getting counseling.
Villapudua’s venture into politics came during his time working with the county and at the encouragement of former supervisor Dario Marenco. Villapudua, although hesitant at first, took a job as a legislative assistant for former supervisor Steve Gutiérrez and ran for his seat when Gutiérrez termed out. Villapudua was elected as a supervisor in 2008. He ran for mayor of Stockton last year but finished third during the primary for the seat eventually won by Michael Tubbs.
Villapudua said the years he spent working for the county and on the board have prepared him to lead the chamber He added that he wants to take the experiences he has gained and apply them to his new position in order to grow and sustain the organization.
1. When you were growing up what did you envision your life would look like?
“I try to tell the younger generations that it’s OK if you get a degree and or if you don’t get a degree, at least you have a great, strong foundation because chances are – I read this before – you’ll change careers like three times in your life. I first thought I was going to be a police officer but I realized as I was working for the Sheriff’s Department that I didn’t want to so much to fight crime, I wanted to be part of helping others … I realized that I wanted to be a social worker. I realized that that’s what I wanted to do. In reality that’s been exactly what I’ve been practicing, when I went into it as a county supervisor and now as the new CEO of the chamber, I take a lot of that with me. It’s not just about businesses or membership; it’s about making their businesses better … I never envision myself being here at all, but life will throw some curveballs, and not that it’s bad; I just I didn’t expect it.”
2. What did the path look like for you after high school?
“I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do. I switched my major to social work just because I knew I wanted to help others … What drove me to go to Sac State was that they had a really good criminal justice program and I realized as I was taking these classes that I really wanted to be more of a social worker. I really wanted to help so I switched my major to social work and I graduated with a social work degree, but when I graduated I ended up working with the Sheriff’s Department.”
3. Who or what are your motivators in life?
“Five years ago, I would have said, you look up to people in Washington, D.C., that are doing great things, maybe at the state level that are doing good things. But now, I started over in life. I have a 16-month-old daughter, Catalina, and she’s my motivator. I look at her and I think, ‘What kind of world is she going to live in?’ I want her to live in a great world, so she motivates me. And I love my staff. My staff is great. I look forward to seeing them. I don’t look at myself as a CEO but as part of the team.”
4. How has your transition away from politics been so far?
“It’s different because now I have to answer to a board and before I was on the board. Now it’s a reverse role so it’s new to me because I’ve never had to go to a board … It’s an adjustment and I’m adjusting well.”
5. How did your work in public office and for the county prepare you to lead the San Joaquín County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?
“The job that I had prior, I wore many different hats. Sometimes you were like a fireman you would be going into issues and problems instead of running away from them. That job prepared me to multitask, not just the good of helping businesses, but also the bad with issues they may have. You have to take off your CEO hat and put on your planning hat or you have to take off your CEO hat and put on your hat that has to do with assisting them with any situation they may encounter. It’s not just about membership, it’s about trying to promote them, it’s about trying to help them, it’s about trying to retain them, it’s about trying to educate them, it’s about trying to get them to know what the forecast is going to look like a year from now … that’s what I dealt with. When it comes to those issues, I don’t want to say it’s easy, but it’s been my arena. A lot of them know my background also, so they feel safe, they feel comfortable.”
6. Explain the services of the San Joaquín County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?
“The role of the chamber is to assist (businesses). Some of the basics are, opening new businesses, making sure that they have access to help, link them to other membership programs they may need. We’ll do workshops to help educate them. We try to get them to signature events that will help their businesses grow or educate them or get to know the right people, like other business people in the community. We also try to organize and find out what exactly are some of the issues they have … We’re trying to get out there and be that bridge for that business to connect them to the right person or solve their problems.”
7. As the CEO, what is your role for the organization?
“My role is to make sure that we are following with what the chamber has done before. It’s not all about membership. It’s about enhancing, growing their organizations. Helping them with whatever issues they may have. Obviously, I want to grow it. But my thing is to help my staff. Their role is my role. I do the same things: I answer the phones, I visit members. My role is just to make sure my members are happy and that if they do have a situation that we’re that one-stop shop to assist them and make their lives better.”
8. What do you hope to accomplish as the CEO of the chamber?
“My goals are to have everyone know that if they need assistance and help that we’re going to reach out to them. We’re not going to wait for them to call us, that we’re reaching out to them, we’re here …If you’re a new business that has this great idea but hasn’t taken the steps, my goals are to get them to reach them … To assist them not just during the good times, but the bad times too.”
9. What are some of the challenges you’re anticipating?
“The challenges that we have are like any other chamber: retention. Retaining businesses is like a roller coaster ride. Sometimes when you’re doing well, you have to prepare yourself for the bad times. Retaining business that’s the main thing; Keeping businesses in the chamber. (Businesses) see growth and they’re out, but no, it’s an ongoing relationship, and we’re always trying to teach others about that.”
10. How can the community support the San Joaquín County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?
“The community can support … by letting (businesses) know that they have a chamber. And if you don’t have a chamber, you should belong to a chamber, which is there to help you achieve goals, to help you when you’re doing well to do even better, and when there are some challenges that we can come in to help you.”
Comments