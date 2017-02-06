San Joaquín County Academic Decathlon: Tracy High dominates

Beach balls volleyed around the gymnasium and chants emanated from the crowd Saturday as students and spectators settled into their seats for the exciting conclusion of the 36th annual San Joaquín County Academic Decathlon at Lathrop High School.
The two-day event is hosted by the San Joaquín County Office of Education and culminates with the Super Quiz, a team competition held before a live audience. Hundreds filled the gym to watch students from 12 area high schools compete in three divisions in a fast-paced format that gives participants 10 seconds to answer each question. This year’s theme was World War II.
“This is an incredible event,” said Jane Steinkamp, assistant superintendent for education services for the Office of Education. “We’re always happy to host anything that allows students an opportunity to excel academically and to show their talents, and to have a lot of fun while they’re here.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking for them while they’re out there, but they have a great time and it’s really nice to see them cheer each other on. It’s like the academic version of the Super Bowl.”
Tracy High School claimed the Dave Sorgent Winner’s Cup as the top overall team and will advance to the State Academic Decathlon Championship, which will be held March 23-26 in Sacramento. The top-scoring student was Tracy’s Surya Nehra, who received the $1,000 Walter Rathaus Award.
Lathrop and Manteca high schools tied for first place in the Super Quiz competition. Tracy was second. Millennium High School was third.
Nehra, Nathan Tracy of Tracy and Trinity Rico of Middle College High School were the top overall students in the Honors Division.
The top students in the Scholastic Division were Isaías Mata of Manteca High School, Ian Balogh of Millennium and Shaohua Huang of Stockton Early College Academy.
Kryz Goc-ong of Tracy, Carlos Serrano of Lathrop and Max Terriberry of Middle College were the top students in the Varsity Division.
Those students received medals, certificates and scholarships ranging from $100 to $500.
University of the Pacific presented five renewable $5,000 scholarships to five students who have met the university requirements and shown a strong desire to attend the school. Those students were: Michelle Fernando-Kammalage of Middle College; Guadalupe Reyes and Michael Stallworth of McNair High School; Justin Barber of Lathrop; and Paul Ho of Middle College.
Julián Sánchez, a 16-year-old junior at Manteca, participated in the Academic Decathlon for the second year in a row.
“I wasn’t too sure if I was going to come back, but when I found out the topic was World War II I thought, ‘Wow, this might be a topic that I can succeed at,’” Sánchez said. “My grandpa actually served in World War II as a soldier in the U.S. Army, so that is why I’m so interested in World War II.”
Zaid Mamsa, a 14-year-old freshman from Tracy, was a first-time participant.
“It’s been great to meet different people and compete against people from other schools,” Mamsa said. “It’s difficult, but it’s very fun.”
Annie Cunial, coordinator of student events at the Office of Education, said participants in the Academic Decathlon benefit in a number of ways.
“These are students who want to be on a team, want to belong to something, want to feel connected to their school and learn and grow,” Cunial said. “We know there are many benefits along the way when you’re on a team, not just the medals and awards at the end. Those are fun and exciting, but most of the 350 students who are here have a good time, they learn something, and they become friends with somebody they wouldn’t normally have met.”
Comments