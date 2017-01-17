‘Follow what brings you joy and what brings you that sense of deep passion’

Minerva Garza Carcaño felt a call to ministry as a child growing up in poverty in south Texas.
A third-generation Methodist, 62-year-old Carcaño said she felt a sense of safety and belonging within the walls of the church.
“My singular aspiration as a little girl was to live in the church because I felt drawn to the church and its work,” she said.
While Carcaño, the oldest of seven children, initially thought she’d become a missionary or a deaconess, the Edinburg, Texas, native is the first Hispanic woman to elected bishop of the United Methodist Church, the second-largest protestant denomination in the U.S. Carcaño was recently assigned to oversee a region that about 400 churches with 78,000 congregants from Kern County to the Oregon Coast and northern Nevada.
Carcaño, whose mother was a housekeeper and whose father came to the U.S. under the Bracero Program, said in her journey to becoming ordained she faced opposition from family and society. Her chosen path was not easy, and people were harsh because there were not many women in ministry.
“My father was very opposed to it,” she said of deciding to become ordained. “My mother stood behind my father and cried.”
“When I asked her one day why she cried rather than supporting me, she told me that she saw how difficult ministry was for men and could only begin to image how difficult it would be for me as a woman.”
But the opposition and obstacles were not enough to dissuade Carcaño from “a deep calling from God.”
1. What aspirations did you have growing up?
“My singular aspiration as a little girl was to live in the church because I felt drawn to the church and its work. I felt joy and love. I felt a sense of peace and belonging being in the church, in the physical sanctuary, in the building with the people of God. I wanted to live in the church. As a little girl, in elementary school, and then onto middle school and high school, I kept thinking about that — thinking about how I could live in the church. Early on I thought that maybe I would live in the church by being a missionary and then later I thought maybe I would be a deaconess, which was a role for women in our church early on. But by early high school years, under the mentoring of a really great pastor, I felt the call to be a pastor, and so I began the journey to becoming a pastor.”
2. What does it mean to you to be a female leader in your religion?
“I bring the best of what I know of God — the best of my experiences in the presence of God. What I have felt speaking to me and from where I stand in life. I am a woman. I am a brown woman. I grew up in poverty. I grew up in a particular context and region of the country. And I think that God uses all of who we are and where we’ve been to help us be more sensitive to others. To help us have a better understanding of the journey of others. To bring our understating of life and our experiences and be willing to receive the experiences, fears, questions and concerns of others. I think when you experience racism, sexism and classism, hopefully, your heart — my heart — is more sensitive to others who have been discriminated against.
“We’re all created by the same God, and therefore we’re brothers and sisters, and so our journeys, our pains, and struggle whatever it may be should always help us to be more sensitive toward the other.”
3. When you were elected bishop, you became the first Hispanic woman bishop for the United Methodist Church, what went through your mind in that moment?
“Two thoughts: One of them was that my grandmother Sophia — my mother’s mother — had been the greatest spiritual influence in my life followed very closely by my mother. And my grandmother Sophia by that time had died … and the first thought that went through my mind as I was being consecrated a bishop is that she was the greatest spiritual influence, yet would have been the first one to oppose my even being clergy because she felt that it was a role for men and not for women and that that would have been an interesting conversation. And the other memory and thought that I had was that my father opposed my going to ministry … but then (he) came to the ordination and then afterward was very supportive, and one day I asked him what had changed and he said to me, ‘Well, I figured that if it was all right with the good bishop, it was all right with God.’ And I wondered how he would feel with me now being a bishop (Her father died in 1998).”
4. It seems religion played a big role in your family, what did your childhood look like?
“I rotated around church and work and sustaining our family. We were faithful attendees. We spent all of Sunday at church. We spent Monday back at church, and Wednesday. And as we moved into the youth ministry, then it was Fridays and weekends, and other days as well. It was central. It continues to be central to our lives — certainly to my life. If I happen to be traveling because of my work on a Sunday and not able to get to worship in a congregation, it somehow throws my week off. Spiritually throws it all off. It is core to our being.”
5. What does a day in your like look like?
“No day is alike. I spend time working with my cabinet determining the state of our churches — we have over 400 churches in our area — working together to review all the churches, and our pastors as well.”
6. Are there any changes you would like to oversee in your region?
“I just arrived on Sept. 1, so I’m just getting to know the area. I’m doing the visitations all over this area and visiting the churches in our areas. So I’m still learning, but certainly, I want to join those who are looking for justice, who are addressing the new social-political reality that we’re living in now post-presidential election. There are many people who are scared and concerned. Not just the immigrants, but LGBTQ persons and the poor. So the church needs to be a sanctuary for these friends, brothers and sisters who are in a place where they are frightened for their lives, frightened for their futures, as well. That’s not a change, but it is a challenge to get all of our churches committed in that kind of way that it doesn’t look just inwardly, but especially looks outwardly at the communities where we have been placed.”
7. You are the United Methodists Church’s spokesperson when it comes to the issues of immigration; explain your role and the message you are trying to get across in that capacity?
“I have been a primary spokesperson. I was the first person invited by the council of bishops to be its spokesperson on immigration, but I’m glad to report that other bishops have joined me. There are many bishops across the country now and around the world that are now speaking out in favor of humanity, compassion and justice for immigrants and migrants. The message that we share as a council of bishops and as the United Methodist Church is first of all that we have broken immigration policies in the U.S. and that we need to work toward a comprehensive overhaul of our immigration policy. At this point, we are not expecting that overhaul because of what (Donald) Trump is saying as the president-elect. He’s talking about building a wall, about deporting millions of undocumented immigrants. So our work at this point is to make sure that immigrants are safe, that their rights are protected as well and that families are not separated. It’s a complex issue at this moment, but we are committed to standing with the marginalized, including the suffering immigrant who is here simply trying to survive.”
8. How do you feel about the current state of immigration policy and the national conversation that’s taking place?
“There’s a great deal of concern. I think that we need to be ready and we need to today be creating the conversation around what is just and fair, and not just allow President-elect Trump to move us in a direction that is not consistent with who we have been as a country — a country of immigrants, a country of welcome, a county that cares for those who are dying on our shores. We need to work on that very proactively. One of the one things we can do is stand with DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) students and those who are eligible to be DACA students but now should not come forward because if their name goes on the registry than they could be deported and their families then divided and separated. We need to stand with their families who came very close to having some legitimacy with DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans) and lost it through that Supreme Court decision motivated by the Texas court. There are many families who are scared. I am aware that there have been immigrants who have fathers who have committed suicide because they lost all hope to be able to care for their families. I know DACA students who have committed suicide because they too got tired of fighting for their rights.”
9. Is your service work and dedication to justice influenced by your upbringing?
“It’s influenced by my upbringing by being born into a very poor situation where my family was very committed to literally sharing our home, sharing our food and doing all that we could to not only care for our large extended family but to care for everyone around us. We believe faith teaches us to care for our neighbors and we are indeed our brother’s keeper, our sister’s help. It comes from the Christian values that we grew up with. I have deep commitments to justice. I believe it’s biblical, it’s scriptural and part of the base of who we are as people of Christian faith.”
10. What advice would you give to girls who are trying to find their passion in life or trying to get into professions were not many women have been able to enter?
“Follow your heart. Follow what brings you joy and what brings you that sense of deep passion. I would advise younger women to find those women who have gone ahead of them and to have a conversation with them about what sustained them, what helped them and what advice they might give them. And sometimes we won’t find a woman in the profession we feel called to, but we’ll see another woman who moved ahead in a profession that seems, even today like there are more men than women, even that women can give some advice and walk along a younger woman. It may be crossed professions, but to find a mentor. To speak to one’s mother and grandmother, and aunts, and ask them about their lives … ask about the dreams and visions of our mothers and grandmothers. And to go for it, and to be confident that God will be with them because God creates us all and creates us with certain gifts and I believe with a certain calling for us, and to not be afraid.”
Comments