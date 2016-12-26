Dueña de gimnasio ayuda a los necesitados

Under the rumbling of Interstate 5, Lurysol Olivera-Alaniz runs her gym, Combine Fitness Personal Training Studio.
The two-room space has dumbbells, mats, suspension straps and other fitness equipment needed for her clients to improve their lives. But it’s the jackets, backpacks or toys that make their way there throughout the year that are changing the lives of young Stocktonians.
Olivera-Alaniz is known for her “monthly missions,” where during certain months she will offer discounted memberships to clients who donate items she’s collected.
Recently, it was new or gently used jackets and sweaters for children in Stockton. And she also collected toys at a holiday party she hosted at the gym.
Olivera-Alaniz’s altruistic approach to business comes from hearing her clients, some who are teachers, share stories that some “little kids’ shoes have holes in them or how they don’t have jackets,” she said. “It’s sad because every little kid should have the basic necessities.”
Now as a successful business owner, the 36-year-old said she feels capable and determined to make a difference. And her method — the price breaks she offers clients as an incentive — is working.
Last summer, Olivera-Alaniz, with help from clients, family and friends, collected 500 backpacks with schools supplies for children. The effort was continued again this year.
Allison Silva, a fourth grade teacher at Taylor Leadership Academy, has seen first-hand the benefits of Olivera-Alaniz’s work.
“I have been given the pleasure to give a backpack to a child who did not have one, offer a jacket to a child who was cold and provide school supplies to students who need those most,” Silva said.
Olivera-Alaniz makes it her mission and vision to help others, she said.
Children are the main benefactors of Olivera-Alaniz’s efforts because she knows some of the kids are growing up in rough environments, she said, adding that as the daughter of farm workers she can relate to growing up with less financial means.
If children see there are people who care about them and want to see them succeed, then maybe they will aspire to do well as they grow up, said Olivera-Alaniz, who grew up in Ripon.
She said watching kids receive a new backpack or a jacket is an emotional experience.
“You don’t think that you will impact them, but some of (the children) have never gotten a new jacket or new backpack,” Olivera-Alaniz said. “They’re innocent children. They have the whole world ahead of them — to see them smile is a great feeling.”
Olivera-Alaniz also has enough room in her heart and gym to help homeless people and rescue dogs.
In November, she slashes her prices for members who bring canned foods and sign up for Stockton’s annual Run Against Hunger.
She’s done a blanket drive and has helped collect bags filled with snacks, water and toiletries to give to homeless people, and stepped in to help Delta Humane Society when it was in dire need of dog food.
Olivera-Alaniz, who has five dogs, said they drove two sport utility vehicles worth of dog food and raised $800 for the rescue organization.
“I want to make a difference,” she said. “A lot of people say Stockton is bad, but there’s so much good in this town. There are so many people who are willing to help, like my clients who help me do what I do.
“It’s because of them that I’m able to do this. As long as I still have the support of everybody, I’ll do as much as I can.”
For people who want to learn more about Combine Fitness, visit www.facebook.com/CombineFitness or send emails to Lurysol@yahoo.com.
