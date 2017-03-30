Sacramento Kings fall to Utah Jazz as they host a 'Latino Night'

Sacramento Kings' Darren Collison scores against Shelvin Mack of Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017. Utah won 112-82.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
Sacramento Kings' Tyreke Evans goes to the basket against Danté Exum of Utah Jazz in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017. Utah won 112-82.
Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissiere drives as Boris Diaw of Utah Jazz defends in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Joe Johnson of Utah Jazz scores against the Kings in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein (00) scores over Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017. Utah won 112-82.
Joe Ingles of Utah Jazz attempts to score against the Kings' Garret Temple in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield fights for a loose ball against Boris Diaw of Utah Jazz in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Rudy Gobert (27) of Utah Jazz grabs a rebound against the Kings' Ben McLemore in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Ballet folklorico 'Nube de Oro' entertains during the half time as Sacramento Kings hosts the Latino Night during the match against Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Mariachi Los Gallos entertains the crowd during the half time as Sacramento Kings hosts the Latino Night during the match against Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein (00) looks to the basket as Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz defends in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017. Utah won 112-82.
Sacramento Kings' Ty Lawson drives past Danté Exum of Utah Jazz in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Shelvin Mack of Utah Jazz attempts to score against the Kings in the first half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' dancers in action at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein (00) scores over Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017. Utah won 112-82.
Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissiere goes to the basket as Boris Diaw of Utah Jazz defends in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissiere drives between Jeff Withey and Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz in the second half at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 29, 2017.
