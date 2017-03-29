Dream is over for McClatchy girls after defeat by Winward 53-41 in CIF state finals

McClatchy's H.S. Jordan Cruz gets a hug of comfort from teammate Sara Shimizu (14) after a 53-41 defeat against Winward high school (Los Angeles) who earned the CIF State Championship Girls Division l title on March 24, 2017 at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Jordan Cruz drives past Charisma Osborne of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017. Winward won 53-41 earning the State Championship title.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Donald KaMaree goes to the basket as Alyssa Ramlochan of Winward H.S. defends in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017. Winward won 53-41 earning the State Championship title.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Courtesy Clark drives past Alyssa Ramlochan of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017. Winward won 53-41 earning the State Championship title.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Jordan Cruz drives past Alyssa Ramlochan of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017. Winward won 53-41 earning the State Championship title.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Courtesy Clark goes to the basket scoring against Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. head coach Jeff Ota gives some instructions to the team during the match against Winward at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
Winward's Sela Kay drives past Nia Lowery of McClatchy H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Jenna Waki fights for a rebound against Charisma Osborne of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Courtesy Clark fights for a loose ball against Alyssa Ramlochan of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Kamryn Hall drives to the basket as Alyssa Ramlochan of Winward H.S. defends in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
The McClatchy contingent cheer on their team in the second half during the match against Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Courtesy Clark fights for the ball against Alyssa Ramlochan and Charisma Osborne of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Courtesy Clark scores over Sela Kay of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Jordan Cruz goes to the basket as Charisma Osborne of Winward H.S. defends in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Sara Shimizu scores over Myrrah Joseph of Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
McClatchy's H.S. Richelle Turney attempts to score against Winward H.S. in the CIF State Championship Girls Division l finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
Winward's Alyssa Ramlochan holds the championship trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after defeating McClatchy H.S. 53-41 winning the CIF State Championship Girls Division l title at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
