Gallery: Clovis West girls earn CIF State Open Division basketball title

Danae Marquez and Sarah Bates of Clovis West H.S. hold the trophy as they celebrate with teammates after a tight battle and a 44-40 win over Archbishop Mitty H.S. earning the CIF State Championship Girls Open Division title at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school senior Danae Marquez, drives past Ania McNicholas of Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017. Clovis West won 44-40 and are the State Champions.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school senior Breyanna Sanders, goes to the basket against Tahila Garza of Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's Madison Campbell, drives past Krissy Miyahara of Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school senior Danae Marquez, scores against Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's Megan Anderson, drives between Archbishop Mitty defenders in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school senior Danae Marquez, drives past Karisma Ortiz of Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's Breyanna Sanders, battles for a rebound against Archbishop Mitty in the second half in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's scoring leader Danae Marquez scores a three pointer against Archbishop Mitty in the second half in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school contingent cheer on their team as they show a picture of scoring leader Danae Marquez in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's Tess Amundsen drives to the basket against Nicole Blakes of Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's head coach Craig Campbell gives some instructions to his team in the second half in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's scoring leader Danae Marquez drives to the basket against Archbishop Mitty in the second half in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's Madison Campbell, center, goes for a loose ball against Archbishop Mitty in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West's scoring leader Danae Marquez drives to the basket against Archbishop Mitty in the second half in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school team celebrates after a 44-40 win over Archbishop Mitty H.S. earning the CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017. Clovis West won 44-40 and are the State Champions.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school senior Danae Marquez celebrates with her teammates after a tight battle and a 44-40 win over Archbishop Mitty H.S. earning the CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017. Clovis West won 44-40 and are the State Champions.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school team pose for the picture as they celebrate their triumph in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West high school team pose for the picture as they celebrate their triumph in CIF State Championship Girls Open Division finals at Golden 1 arena in Sacramento on March 25, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com