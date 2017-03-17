McClatchy H.S. Basketball Girls to regional finals after win over Heritage

McClatchy's high school senior Jordan Cruz drives the ball as Lia Milam of Heritage H.S. defends during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals at McClatchy high school in Sacramento on March 14, 2017. McClatchy won 76-46 and will face off Oak Ridge H.S. in the regional finals on March 18.
McClatchy's high school senior Nia Lowery goes to the basket against Heritage high school during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals at McClatchy high school in Sacramento on March 14, 2017. McClatchy won 76-46 and will face off Oak Ridge H.S. in the regional finals on March 18.
McClatchy's high school senior Jordan Cruz drives the ball as Mikaila Wegenke of Heritage H.S. defends during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals at McClatchy high school in Sacramento on March 14, 2017.
Heritage's high school Lauren Campbell goes to the basket as Nia Lowery of McClatchy H.S. defends during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals.
McClatchy's high school senior Richelle Turney goes to the basket against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school Courtesy Clark passes the ball as Lia Milam and Abigail Muse of Heritage high school defend on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school senior Jordan Cruz scores against Heritage H.S. during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals at McClatchy high school. Cruz scored a total 22 pts.
McClatchy's high school Courtesy Clark drives against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school supporters get fired up as their team gets the lead during the match against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school Janalyn Narciza attempts to score against Heritage high school.
McClatchy's high school Kamryn Hall drives against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
Heritage's high school Jordan Sweeney drives past Jenna Waki of McClatchy H.S. during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals.
McClatchy's high school Samaya Beatty scores against Heritage high school in the second half.
McClatchy's high school Richelle Turney looks to the basket against Heritage high school.
McClatchy's high school Janalyn Narciza drives past Sunmi Da Silva of Heritage high school.
McClatchy's high school senior Jordan Cruz scores against Heritage H.S. during the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships division I regional semifinals at McClatchy high school in Sacramento. Cruz scored a total of 22 pts.
McClatchy's high school Jenna Waki drives against Jordan Sweeney of Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school followers get fired up as they celebrate their team 76-46 win against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school star Jordan Cruz is congratulated by a follower after the 76-46 win against Heritage high school on March 14, 2017.
McClatchy's high school star Jordan Cruz is happy on tears after the 76-46 win against Heritage high school and a ticket to the regional finals to be held on March 18 against Oak Ridge H.S.
