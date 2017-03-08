The Academic Community Celebrates Ethnic Studies

Dr. Ziza Delgado, UC Berkeley Ethnic Studies Alumna, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4. Also in the panel from right, Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UCD Asian American Studies Emeritus Professor; Dr. Angie Chabram, UCD Chicana/o Studies Professor; Carl Jorgensen, UCD Sociology Emeritus Professor; and Dr. Francisco Hernandez, former TWLF member & retired Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UC Davis Asian American Studies Emeritus Professor, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4. Also in the panel from right, Dr. Beth Rose Middleton, UCD Native American Studies Assistan Faculty; Dr. Angie Chabram, UCD Chicana/o Studies Professor; and Carl Jorgensen, UCD Sociology Emeritus Professor.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Angie Chabram, UC Davis Chicana/o Studies Professor, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4. Also in the panel Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UCD Asian American Studies Emeritus Professor and Beth Rose Middleton, UCD Native American Studies Assistant Faculty.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Angelbertha Cobb, right, Professor of Mexican & Aztec folk dance tradition, listens to the panel during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Francisco Hernández, Former TWLF Member & Retired Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Carl Jorgensen, UCD Sociology Emeritus Professor, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Williams High School students, listen to the panel during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Gloria Partida, of Davis Phoenix Coalition asks a question to the panel during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton, UCD Native American Studies Associate Faculty, speaks in a panel to discuss the Ethnic Studies program, its history and its impact in the United States education system during a conference called "All People Celebrate Ethnic Studies Today & Tomorrow" at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Anna Rios and schoolmates at Williams High School check out some of the books during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Diana Vazquez, Policy Advocate at California Environmental Justice Alliance (CEJA), participates as instructor in the workshop "Constructing AB-2016 (Ethnic Studies Bill) & Resolutions" during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Christine Sleeter, Educational Reformer & Advocate, listens to instructor Diana Vazquez, during the workshop "Constructing AB-2016 (Ethnic Studies Bill) & Resolutions" during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Francisco C. Rodriguez, Chancellor at Los Angeles Community College District, participates in a discussion during the workshop "Hip-Hop Profiling: Exploring Stereotypes & Identity" during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Several faculty members and former students from different Universities participated in the workshop "Myths & Realities of Ethnic Studies Courses" during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Students from Williams High School look at the art exhibited during the Ethnic Studies conference at Pioneer High School in Woodland on March 4, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com