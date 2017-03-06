DREAMers urged to apply for California Dream Act

When Norma Mendoza isn’t busy leading the Dreamer Resource Center at California State University, Sacramento, she is tabling, talking to families, reassuring parents and telling students that being a DREAMer in California is not something to fear.
“I speak to students on a daily basis and on the Sacramento State campus, undocumented students overall, seem to be okay, but what I have noticed is that the incoming freshmen students are very scared,” said Mendoza during a press conference at the State Capitol earlier this month.
Mendoza, who is the program coordinator at the Dreamer Resource Center attended the annual ‘Steps to College’ event in February organized by the Mexican Consulate in conjunction with various community organizations and non-profits, urging parents to let their undocumented children apply for the California Dream Act.
Many of them shook their head ‘no.’
“At least three families said they weren’t going to let their children apply. And that hurts, because this is the financial help they will need to get through college. Otherwise, it will be difficult,” said Mendoza.
Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol to urge undocumented students in California who are eligible, to apply for the California Dream Act. Signed by Governor Jerry Brown in 2011, the California DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act is a package of California state laws that allow children who were brought into the US under the age of 16 without proper visas/immigration documentation who have attended school on a regular basis and otherwise meet in-state tuition and GPA requirements to apply for student financial aid benefits.
In 2011, the Act was divided into two bills, AB 130 and AB 131 with the former allowing AB 540 students to apply for non-state funded scholarships for colleges and universities and AB 131 allowing students who meet AB 540 criteria to apply for state-funded financial aid.
State lawmakers are worried that given the political climate surrounding undocumented immigrants in the United States, many eligible DREAMers may not apply this year.
“I don’t know how anyone can listen to the stories of these students and think about deporting them to other countries that are not their homes and think that it is the right thing to do,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, D-Paramount.
Rendón stressed the importance of DREAMers applying for the California Dream Act. The act of filling out forms, and continuing to make plans toward attending college and studying hard to achieve their dreams should be valued in California.
“By 2025, California will be short one million college degrees. We will need these kids to follow through their goals and their life plan, and to ensure California’s economy continues to grow. California needs DREAMers, because they are among our best and brightest and we need to stand up for them,” said Rendón.
He assured DREAMers that in California, their information would be protected and not sent to federal immigration authorities (ICE) as many of them believe.
Earlier this month, Assemblymembers José Medina (D-Riverside) and Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, Lorena González Fletcher (D-San Diego) and Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) introduced House Resolution 20, which encourages students to apply for the California Dream Act.
In February, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson and the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) announced a significant decrease in California Dream Act applications, down 40 percent from last year.
California saw fewer applicants compared to last year when 34,000 applications were received. As of the March 2 deadline, only 31,000 DREAMers had applied.
“The process about applying should be about hope and the promise of a bright future, not uncertainty and fear,” said Medina. “Unfortunately, students feel they have to put their dreams on hold because of the current political climate.”
Bonta, who is Chair of the Asian and Pacific Islander Caucus (API) said DREAMers must remain focused on their goals and must make a concerted effort to stay out of the shadows because in California, its leaders support and embrace their contributions.
“You inspire us,” said Bonta.
In California, Asian and Pacific Islanders are one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in the state. Approximately 37,000 are DACA recipients, the largest in any state in the country. Bonta wants to reassure DREAMers that in California, their dreams may come to fruition.
“DREAMers represent our highest ideals and show us that they make us stronger. We foster the spirit of inclusion in this state, for the next generation. Even as Trump turns a harsh and hateful eye on immigrants, our state embraces DREAMers with open arms,” he said.
González Fletcher, who is the Vice-Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus said many families in her district, and along the border, are mixed status households that are currently living in fear every day as the federal government presses forward with raids and deportations. In California, she wants to reiterate how important the immigrant community is, despite the federal governments resentment.
“We can’t change what happens in Washington, but we can change what happens in California and the California Dream Act is our own. It is not a federal program, but a state program where students who are DREAMers are the most protected class and they need to feel confident in applying for the Dream Act,” she said.
In late February, Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) introduced AB 1622 which would create Dream Resource Centers at California’s public colleges and universities to ensure undocumented students have a safe place where they can access specialized resources and information such as information related to AB 540, the California Dream Act, in-state tuition, scholarships, grants, academic and career advising.
Last year, former Assemblymember Patty López, (D-San Fernando) authored a similar bill, AB 1366 which had passed the Assembly and Senate but was vetoed by Governor Brown. The bill would have mandated CSU’s and community colleges with populations of 500 or more AB 540 students to create Dream Resource Centers.
If a college had fewer than 500 students, they must provide a staff person who can give equivalent services.
The bill would have also requested that the UC campuses do the same pending approval by the Board of Regents. For López, the bill would have been an extension of the investment California is already making toward undocumented students.
For Low, its about protecting undocumented students who are facing uncertainty and confusion about their future given the current political climate.
“Dream Resource Centers will ensure our campuses have knowledgeable staff who can help students focus on their academic and career goals,” he said in a statement.
According to a report by the UndocuScholars Project, nearly a quarter of a million California students are undocumented and many report fears of deportation and concerns about financing their college education. A large portion of them are unaware of recent policy changes such as AB 540, the California Dream Act and the federal deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA that could make graduation more attainable for them.
At this time, the level of resources and services available to undocumented students varies among California’s public universities and colleges.
Pro immigrant groups are hopeful the bill is successful this legislative session.
“We applaud Asm. Low for introducing AB 1622 to ensure immigrant youth have access to a safe space as they pursue higher education,” said Joseph Villela, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA)
