How NAFTA hurt México the most

If there is one country that was hurt most by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) it was México and union members and community activists are not shy about expressing its legacy today.
At a special, town hall titled ‘NAFTA isn’t working,’ members of the California Trade Justice Coalition, Friends of the Earth, the Citizens United Campaign, and the California Labor Federation discussed how NAFTA has impacted healthcare, the environment and the working classes in the United States.
According to the group, NAFTA was created to reduce barriers to trade and promote economic growth between Canada, México and the United States but instead, it hurt México the most when American corporations decided to uproot and take their factories to México to reduce the cost of creating their product and providing lower wages to Mexicans abroad and exporting their own goods back into the United States for larger profits.
The idea sounded good for America initially when the agreement was signed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, but the greater benefits were reaped by corporations who were able to manufacture their products abroad for cheaper wages and less regulations.
Workers on both sides of the U.S.-México border were ultimately hurt.
“Americans lost their jobs when the manufacturing companies they worked for closed up shop to go abroad. Many of these jobs were held by middle class families who were suddenly left without any work. In México, self-sufficient families were forced to sell their lands to American corporations so they could produce and grow or expand their product and operations,” said Fabrizio Sasso, executive director of the Sacramento Central Labor Council.
“In the end, Americans lost their jobs and Mexicans had to leave their own country.”
The passage of NAFTA was devastating to the Mexican people, said Sasso. Losing their land meant they were unable to provide for their families and were eventually forced to migrate to the United States in order to build a better life for themselves and their families.
In the United States, a robust middle class eventually began to disappear as manufacturing jobs were exported, along with pensions and good wages.
“Free trade undermines a strong and growing middle class and that is exactly what NAFTA did and continues to do,” said Sasso.
Studies that have analyzed the impact of NAFTA have pointed to a loss of approximately 700,000 U.S. jobs since it was signed more than twenty years ago as U.S. employers forced workers to accept lower wages, less protections and fewer benefits. In México, NAFTA has displaced more than 2 million people; many of whom have left the country.
A coalition of about 30 members met at Folsom Hall on the Sacramento State campus last Thursday evening exploring ways to ask for greater transparency from the Trump administration on trade policymaking.
During the campaign, President Trump labeled NAFTA “one of the worst trade deals in history” and has continued to heavily criticize it and other trade policies. Last month, his press spokesperson Sean Spicer told reporters that the president would notify Congress of his intention to renegotiate NAFTA.
The coalition of labor, environmental, family farm, consumer and faith organizations in the Sacramento region were active during the 2016 presidential campaign pushing for an end to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, better known as the TPP which was a secretive, multinational trade agreement that threatened to extend restrictive intellectual property laws across the globe and rewrite international rules on its enforcement.
The liberal wing of the Democratic party, led by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was against the TPP and brought it to light during the Democratic convention last year. His efforts to eradicate it, as well as the strong support from his followers, led to its demise after the convention– a victory that Trump credited himself for doing.
“Everywhere at the democratic convention, there were people holding up ‘No TPP’ signs. It was one of the most important and pressing issues during the convention. Unfortunately, it was co-opted by Trump,” said Sasso.
What Trump did was take an anti-trade message from the Democrats and turned into a campaign slogan. Because the TPP was widely rejected by the American people and was one of the most pressing issues at the Democratic convention, Trump used the message and exploited it by making it resonate with the majority of Americans by turning it into his own campaign slogan.
“Nothing marks Trump’s presidency more than the one phrase he repeated over and over throughout the campaign trail. What was it? That we needed to make ‘America Great Again’ by bringing back jobs– manufacturing jobs that is, that had gone to México and other parts of the world,” said Sasso.
Passage of NAFTA has had a much larger impact on both sides of the border than just trade deficits and surpluses. NAFTA has impacted the environment and immigration patterns.
Katie Valenzuela García who is an environmental consultant and sits on the California Air Resources Board said creating a clean economy, along with clean jobs has been a challenge because of trade deals.
“When trade deals are passed, there is a disregard for the environment. There is less regulation. And, for some reason, there is a constant and reinforcing idea that the creation of clean jobs is not possible without environmental protections,” said Valenzuela García.
When it comes to immigration, NAFTA has played an integral role. When signed, manufacturing and steel-producing jobs that were prevalent in the ‘rust belt’ – parts of the northeastern and Midwestern U.S., were decimated, and Mexicans didn’t gain any jobs. It was a common misconception that has been a part of its legacy.
“In the 22 years of NAFTA, the United States, Canada and México has lost one million jobs. That is not an estimate, it is a fact,” said Catherine Houston, who works with the Steelworkers of America.
In México, for example, campesinos who relied on their land to grow and sell their own crops, primarily corn, were displaced when American corporations persuaded them into buying their land in order to bring jobs to México. Those same campesinos, given no other viable options, were forced to leave their lands and emigrate to the United States.
Additionally, an influx of subsidized corn that crossed the border from the United States into México left many Mexican farmers unable to compete with their own production of corn, thereby driving them into poverty.
The entire system created by NAFTA has ultimately benefited multi-national corporations and activists say, that is something that needs to change.
“There is a huge difference between free trade and fair trade and we are advocating for fair trade because it brings all parties to the table to negotiate, not just congress, or the President, or leaders of foreign countries, but also those who stand to be impacted,” said Robert Longer, California Political Coordinator at Communications Workers of America.
Organizers of the town hall warned that in the era of Trump, environmentalists, labor and immigrant rights activists must be more vigilant about Trump’s actions on trade.
“We are not statistics. We are people and it is important to note that the legacy of NAFTA has hurt everyone. Why? Because it is no longer sufficient to have one job to pay the bills. People are working 2-3 jobs to survive. That is not the American Dream,” said Houston.
Organizers also say they will continue to stress the importance of staying informed in the Trump era and push people to do their research before jumping on the campaign slogan bandwagons created by the president that could undermine future trade deals in the United States.
“This idea of people being ‘woke’ is very important. In this country, people are finding it easier to be victims and blame outsiders for their pain and losses and we can’t be a complacent society. We must learn to stand up for what is right, and be armed with facts,” said Longer.
