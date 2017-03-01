Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis? Pause

2:01 'Ashes to go' offered in parking lot for Ash Wednesday

1:50 The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country