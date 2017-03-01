Mayor Ángel Barajas will be the first to lead a Latino-majority council in Woodland’s history

As a young child, Ángel Barajas would watch his mother Elvira, a devout Christian, organize and engage with church-goers about issues concerning the community. It wasn’t just biblical teachings that she preached, but also the importance of being informed, involved and taking a stance on important issues affecting the community.
Elvira, who was born and raised in Yahualica, Jalisco, México, and didn’t have the opportunity to an education, started working in the fields with her husband José since they made Woodland their home back in the late 1960’s.
Of the three children they had, Ángel was the youngest who intrinsically knew there were only two career paths he wanted to pursue in his adult life.
“I wanted to become either a pastor or an elected official. I ended up going for the latter because I strongly believed then, as I do now, that being a representative of the community is the best way to create positive change, and to help others. From the beginning, I knew that was my purpose,” said Barajas.
At 35-years-old, Barajas is not only the second youngest Latino to become the Mayor of Woodland, (the youngest was former Mayor Artemio Pimentel at age 30), but the first mayor to lead a Latino-majority council in Woodland’s history.
Since the City of Woodland was incorporated back in 1871, it has had 440 elected officials and only four Latino mayors– virtually less than on percent. The first was Xavier Tafoya who was elected in the 1980’s, then Mel Losoya in the late 1990’s followed by Pimentel who was elected to the city council at the age of 23 back in 2004.
Last November, the council’s makeup completely changed from five older, white men, into a more diverse and youthful council that better reflects the changing demographics; and the City of Woodland is 60 percent Latino.
Along with Barajas who was sworn in December 6, 2016, Enríque Fernández, 27, who represents District 4 and who beat incumbent Sean Denny with 44.2 percent of the vote; and Xóchitl Rodríguez, 33, who represents District 5 and beat her nearest competitor, Brent Vann with 54 percent of the vote, will be the face of youth and energy on the Latino-majority council.
Rodríguez made history as the first Latina on the city council.
But being the new Mayor of Woodland is not the first leadership position Barajas has assumed. He has forged a strong leadership path from a very young age when he first noticed how Latino families were disenfranchised.
“My father always talked about the inequalities Latinos faced in the community and I experienced them growing up. For some reason, I knew that in order to change peoples lives, I would have to influence laws that would change behaviors that would ultimately provide people with better social and economic opportunities,” said Barajas.
As a student in the public school system in Woodland, Barajas witnessed first-hand the struggles of his parents who would wake up at four in the morning to cook breakfast, ensure their three children would get up for school and do their homework before they both headed to a long day’s work.
Barajas’s dad José had graduated from high school at the age of 21. As a child who was often pulled in and out of the classroom to follow the seasonal crops in Yolo and Sutter Counties from Texas to California as a migrant farm worker, he stressed the importance of an education to his children as a way to better their economic future, and their lives.
“My parents faced the language barrier. My siblings and I didn’t see teachers that were Latino/a growing up and the struggle for continual encouragement, communication and consistent engagement between the teachers and my parents didn’t really exist. There was a vivid barrier that prevented us from fulfilling our true potential,” said Barajas.
From the onset, the Barajas’ made it clear that in order for their three children to succeed, they needed to work harder than their peers simply because they weren’t afforded the same opportunities or possessed the same skill-set they enjoyed.
“The disparities in public school were obvious. Latinos always got sent to elective courses that they didn’t want or ended up in ELL courses, whether or not they needed them and overall, they didn’t partake in extracurricular activities or sports in comparison to other students so I had to push against all of that,” said Barajas.
Early on, his parents set a strong example and they set the bar high, pushing their children to do better and be better; to take the rigorous courses, to challenge themselves academically and most importantly, to be the best advocates for their education.
It worked.
Barajas’s brother Lorenzo, the eldest, is an electrical engineer. His sister Sonia is a nurse practitioner.
Barajas’s new position didn’t happen by chance and it didn’t happen overnight.
When he graduated from Woodland High School back in the year 2000, Barajas headed to Sacramento State where he first got involved in campus politics. Running on a platform that pushed for lower student tuition fees, stronger students rights, expanding student parking and raising money for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, Sacramento State proved to be more than just a place Barajas was receiving a quality education; it was his introduction into the inner workings of government and politics.
“It was my first attempt at vying for ‘political’ office per say and it was the best experience I had because it gave me the motivation to take that experience beyond the college campus,” said Barajas.
At Sacramento State, Artemio Pimentel was the Student Body President of Sacramento State when Barajas was a lowerclassmen trying to earn a spot in student government. The two instantly bonded and Pimentel became a mentor to Barajas who was determined to make a difference in the campus community.
“I developed a very good working relationship with him early on and I supported his goals as he became more involved with policy at Sacramento State. We worked on many issues together and he would always contact me for advice and concerns and to discuss issues,” said Pimentel. “From the beginning, we very much understood one another, and were on the same page over many issues.”
Barajas was taking the same path Pimentel had paved in student government. He eventually became the vice-president of the student body, and student body president his senior year, overseeing nearly 30,000 students.
Barajas also joined the Latino fraternity Nu Alpha Kappa, or ‘NAK’ as they are known, deriving their name from the Nahuatl word ‘Xinaco’ which describes an “educated, amiable individual whose personality and charisma transcends and enlightens all cultures and social classes.”
The path Pimentel paved was also the path Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra followed. All three men shared similar backgrounds and upbringing which made it easy to work together for common goals.
Pimentel, 37, and Barajas bond carried a unique significance.
Both were born and raised in Woodland. Both had parents who were migrant farm workers and both were enrolled in the CAMP program at Sacramento State. When they vied for political office after college, both had a strong desire to change the condition of many low-income and middle class families in Woodland.
Pimentel, who draws his roots to La Piedad, Michoacán, Mexico, saw enormous enthusiasm in Barajas to address the needs of a constituency that often felt overlooked and continued to suffer economically in Woodland as he slowly termed out of city council and as Mayor. Only two years apart in age, it was easy for both to tackle issues, find solutions and explore ways to address looming issues in the community.
The pattern was, concerning ongoing or unresolved issues in Woodland, where Pimentel left the baton, Barajas would pick it up.
When Barajas graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in government, Pimentel wasn’t surprised that Barajas would return to his native Woodland to run for elected office.
“Angel is young, energetic, and he works hard. What is most striking about him is how he finds the time to develop ideas and ask for input. It says a lot about the type of leader he is. If he doesn’t have answers, he doesn’t shy away from asking or doing the research and looking to those who were there before him for guidance,” said Pimentel who is now Dean of Sacramento City College.
When Barajas arrived in Woodland, he first became the assistant deputy to a member of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors. In 2006, he was appointed commissioner to the Parks and Recreation Commission and in 2007 he became Chairman.
In 2010, Barajas ran for a seat on the Woodland School Board and won. He held that post until 2014 when he successfully threw in a bid for a seat on the City Council. He had the support of Pimentel and his fraternity brothers who united to raise the first $6,000 he needed to launch his campaign.
“It was tremendous help for me because it helped me launch my website, get a campaign list, pay for lawn signs and create the infrastructure of the campaign I was going to run,” said Barajas.
After two solid years on the city council, Barajas transitioned to Woodland mayor, and he has a bold vision outlined for the city. His most important task is to address issues of affordable housing. In Woodland, the medium home price is $320,000 dollars– a high price tag for a person that is low-income or middle-class.
“We need to figure out a way to make housing more affordable to those who are teachers, single parents, police officers, young professionals with school loans, or those who are transitioning out of homelessness and would like to buy a home,” said Barajas. “When people think affordable housing, they think low-income, but today, it’s about middle class people too.”
Barajas also wants to protect the undocumented communities who are living and working and giving back to the Woodland community. Given the rhetoric out of the Trump administration, Barajas believes it is more imperative than ever to address a large segment of the population, and his constituency, that is living in fear of the unknown.
“I think its important to take a stand and follow the leadership of California and to support their initiatives. California is a forward moving state and I believe it is the duty of our city council to address this issue because it affects thousands in our community,” said Barajas.
Barajas also wants to create Woodland’s General plan, a “blueprint” as he calls it, on how the city will grow in the next twenty years and will address business growth, job creation, public safety, parks and health issues.
Taking on the job as mayor is no easy feat, but a full-time job, despite only meeting twice a month. Since earning the post, Barajas slides in and out of meetings while he works a full time job as a labor representative, negotiating contracts for Sacramento court and county employees; he heads his fraternity’s national chapter as its president and CEO and he is finishing up his last semester of graduate school before earning his masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California.
Barajas takes it all in stride.
“Knowing that I am in a capacity to help people, especially those who have historically been unable to empower themselves or provide better educational or economic opportunities, is what drives me now, and moving forward into the future,” said Barajas.
