4th graders honor Mexican Flag as they learn its history

Alison Parks and Mike Schneider of California State Parks raise the Mexican flag as Martin Alcala, left, Deputy Consul General in Sacramento observes during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
Sabrina Muñoz, a 4th grader at Pacific Elementary school in Sacramento, reads her essay on the history of the Mexican flag during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Sabrina Muñoz, Joey Chai, and Kathy Ibañez, all 4th graders at Pacific Elementary school in Sacramento, pose as they hold some gifts received after reading their essays of the Mexican flag during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Martin Alcala, Mexican Deputy Consul General in Sacramento speaks during the annual Day of the Mexican flag civic ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
4th graders from Pacific Elementary school in Sacramento, wait to look Sutter Fort's staff shoot the canon during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
A Sutter Fort staff member fires the canon during the annual Day of the Mexican flag civic ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Isaac Castillo, a 4th grader at Pacific Elementary school in Sacramento, reads his essay of the Mexican flag history as Omar Gonzalez, Board member of The Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California and host of the event, listens, at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Fashion designer, Rory Castillo, was a special guest speaker during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Yesenia Villaseñor, Miss California Latina 2017, was a special guest speaker during the annual Day of the Mexican flag ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
Sutter Fort's pioneer actors play music during the annual Day of the Mexican flag civic ceremony at Sutter Fort in Sacramento on February 24, 2017.
