Jalisco governor eases worries of immigrants; denounces Trump

President Donald J. Trump continuing verbal war with México – from making them pay for a multi-billion dollar wall on the border to pulling out from the North American Free Trade Agreement – is resulting in a unification among the country’s leaders.
Jalisco Gov. Aristóteles Sandoval, during a visit last Tuesday to Sacramento, said the unity is something he hasn’t seen in the last 20 years.
“Like never before, México and its leaders are getting together and joining forces,” said the governor of the southwestern México state. “It is something unprecedented. It is something that needed to happen.
“Irrespective of our political parties and our political beliefs in México, we are coming together for a common cause and that is to say that our country stands in solidarity and we demand respect on both sides of the border.”
The governor met with Gov. Jerry Brown, state Senate President pro Tem Kevin De León, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón and other lawmakers. The meetings were designed to bolster ties between Jalisco and California.
He also held a town hall discussion with community, education and business leaders at the Mexican Consulate.
“I think it’s important to strengthen the bilateral agenda between México and the United States. Like California, we stand in solidarity in defending the rights of all those who have chosen to come to this country and call it their home,” said Sandoval, a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI, abbreviation in Spanish).
In recent weeks, ICE raids have taken place throughout California and the rest of the country causing mayhem, fear and worry among undocumented immigrants. Last week, the first DACA recipient was arrested in Washington state under suspicion of gang affiliation. Although Trump has said repeatedly he does not intend to dismantle DACA, Mexican leaders are taking great precaution.
“We are not going to sit around and wait to see what happens. We are ready to receive any immigrant who decides to return to México or who is deported from the United States,” said Sandoval, who was elected to a six-year term in 2013. “Jalisco will receive you with open arms and we will do everything we need to do to ensure you can integrate back into our society.”
Jalisco, better known as the home to tequila and mariachi music, is one of the most popular destinations in México and has nearly 8 million residents. Its capital, Guadalajara, is the second-most populous metropolitan, behind México City.
Jalisco thrives on its ecotourism, cultural traditions and innovative technology. Many American, European and Canadian expatriates call it home with the largest concentration of them living in Ajijic, near Lake Chapala in Guadalajara.
Sandoval’s visit was to ensure all jalisciences and the immigrant community know that there are resources at their disposal in the United States, whether they decide to remain in the United States or return to México.
Aside from his visit with lawmakers, Sandoval was in Sacramento to promote the Institute for Migrants Jalisco.
The institute was established in late 2015 with the goal of providing resources to the immigrant community. Today, it provides immigrants with knowledge on a diverse array of federal and state programs, where to go to process government documents, how to get involved in political causes that can help Mexican immigrants, and how to help promote Jalisco’s staple traditions and culture.
The institute also helps immigrants with a wide array of issues such as how to transport a corpse of a deceased family member back to Mexico, how to obtain important documents like marriage, birth and divorce certificates, the process to return to México after having lived abroad for an extended period of time, and; how to transfer college and school credits to a Mexican school or university.
“Since we have opened, the institute has served as an excellent one-stop resource center that addresses all of the immigrants’ community needs,” said Denise Díaz, director of Centro Jalisco in Lynwood near Los Ángeles. “There are many questions immigrants have like how to send money to relatives in Mexico to the steps they need to take to become citizens and we are here to help them navigate those processes.”
Sandoval stressed the importance of the institute given the political and anti-immigrant climate in the U.S. as a result of Trump. Although he has not addressed what he plans to do with DACA, Sandoval said they are prepared for what may come.
“We don’t want Trump’s campaign promises to become a reality and we are aware of the incertitude that is being felt by so many immigrants. We want to tell them that the government of Jalisco is ready to respond to any situation they may face and will provide them with the necessary resources they need, free of cost, to those who seek help,” said Sandoval.
Those who face deportation proceedings, or have a pressing immigration issue, may visit a Centro Jalisco location that will provide free legal assistance, help with starting their own business in the state of Jalisco (should an immigrant decide to return); and an opportunity to receive a quality education at the Tecnologico Mario Molina where they can apply for a job based on their area of study.
The institute, which provides 10 percent of its income from SEDER, a program aimed to help Mexican immigrants return to México, will help them jumpstart their own projects to give back to the community. Most importantly, the institute wants to ensure that U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants, who were deported along with their parents, are able to return to México and provided with all the resources they need to integrate into Mexican society.
Giving quality and valuable help to these immigrants is something that is imperative to Sandoval.
“These resources are invaluable. This kind of help that our centers offer, know no borders, and certainly no walls can stop it nor prevent it,” said Sandoval.
Another booming sector for Guadalajara is its own Silicon Valley with a tech industry that is growing and gaining clout. Dubbed the “Digital Creative City,” Guadalajara has seen $120 million invested in nearly 300 start-ups since 2014, with most of the funds coming from venture capital in the U.S. The city does provide subsidies and talent to foreign tech giants.
With several thousand start-ups and blue-chip giants, Jalisco exports $21 billion in tech products and services every year. IBM, Oracle, Intel, HP Dell and Gameloft have satellite offices in Jalisco, which also boasts 12 universities including the prestigious Tecnologico de Monterrey.
Sandoval said Muslim tech professionals, many who were caught in limbo by Trump’s recent travel ban on Muslims, are welcome in Jalisco.
“If the United States isn’t smart about keeping its talent because of immigration status, they can come to Jalisco and know that they have a place here. They can work and thrive here,” said Sandoval. “We want your talent and we want your work ethic and Jalisco will open its arms to you.”
For those DREAMers and DACA recipients, Sandoval says they too will open their door to such extraordinary talent.
“These students are phenomenal. They speak two languages, have lived in two worlds, understand the complexities of two cultures, and carry two-identities. How could any government throw away such enormous talent? If they want to come back to Mexico, there will be great job opportunities waiting for them here,” said Sandoval.
Since Trump became president, the Mexican government has been trying to assess how they could best respond to the thousands of undocumented immigrants that may be deported and to the thousands of mixed-status families who will choose to return to México. The recent ICE raids have caused a spike in immigrants visiting the center in both Lynwood and the San Francisco offices.
“We usually see about 20-30 people a day but with all of the fear present in our communities and with so many people scared or uncertain about their immigration status, we have been helping upwards of 80 people. We have been working non-stop around the clock,” said Díaz.
In the Los Ángeles area, hundreds of people have been pouring in to become citizens.
“It is very typical for Mexican immigrants to gain their residency and just stay that way for years. What we are seeing now is them actually taking the necessary steps to become citizens,” said Díaz.
Sandoval also issued a pamphlet he encourages leaders to ‘spread the word’ on how an immigrant can do in case they end up in deportation proceedings.
The pamphlet states all immigrants must have an emergency plan ready to execute in case they are detained with special attention given to whom their children will be in the care of assuming they are U.S. citizens; investigate which documents they must always have in their possession; to encourage immigrants to visit their nearest Consulate to get help on legal representation or advice from an immigration lawyer; to know their rights at home, in their workplace and out in public; and what to do if ICE agents show up at their door and/or if they are arrested and detained.
“It is of upmost importance that this information gets into the hands of every single immigrant in this country. If there one thing that California and the United States does, is provide basic rights to citizens and non-citizens and all immigrants must be prepared,” said Sandoval.
Sandoval doubts Trump’s border wall will become a reality. He also believes that México today is not what it was 20 years ago, and it is a force to be reckoned with.
“I recognize that there is a story of many México. Yes, we are growing, we are a powerful economic force and our trade deals with over 170 countries give us leverage should Trump decided to close his doors. But, our dignity cannot be negotiated,” said Sandoval.
He also stressed the need for Mexicans on both sides of the border to be more united than ever.
“If United States is a powerful country, it is because México has helped it. And, we can no longer depend on the United States for growth. We must and will look elsewhere. And, we will stand to support the work of California and Gov. Brown, who truly has the interests of all immigrants in mind,” said Sandoval.
