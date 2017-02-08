The ‘Sleeping Giant’ that didn’t wake up

There were high expectations for Latino voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election – so much to the point that it was made certain that this voter bloc would be the decisive vote against then presidential candidates Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton.
But, according to a recent report by the UC Davis California Civic Engagement Project (CCEP), Latino turnout was a mere 22.6 percent, the second highest in the last 30 years, but certainly not record-breaking.
“There was a lot of mobilization on voter registration across all ethnic groups and especially among Latinos, and despite the great numbers of Latinos that were registered to vote this election cycle, turnout continues to be a challenge,” said Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director of the CCEP.
At a special talk last week at the UC Center, Romero explained how the 2016 general election defied the expectations of most political scientists and experts.
Latinos, who make up 28.4 percent of the eligible voter population in California; and 39.7 percent of the total population, only 22.6 percent cast their vote last November.
Across the United States, 63 million people voted for President Trump while 65 million voted for Hillary Clinton. There were also 100 million eligible voters across the United States who did not cast a vote.
In California, Clinton took 62 percent of the vote, while Trump a mere 32 percent. And while the Golden State is usually coined as a ‘blue’ state, the last presidential election showed a map with deep divisions from the Northern and Southern parts of the state compared to the center, and the coastal areas.
“This idea that California is a solid blue state is not true. Each election cycle, there are shifts and changes in voting patterns. Although they can be good predictors of how a city or county will vote, they can change from election cycle to election cycle. There were many counties and cities this last cycle that were distinguishably red,” said Romero.
This idea that California is a solid blue state is not true. Dr. Mindy Romero
In California, approximately 2 million more people registered to vote in the last two weeks before registration closed, thanks in part to the efforts of Secretary of State Alex Padilla. His support for AB 1461, the California New Motor Voter Act– and partnerships with Starbucks, the California State University system, and the California State Student Association, among many others, led to California making history with 19.4 million registered voters for the 2016 presidential election.
Padilla’s goal then (and now) is to continue pressing the importance of civic engagement across all ethnic groups and all Californians.
“Last year was truly a historic year and California. Approximately 78 percent of eligible Californians registered to vote. This, in itself, represents the highest percentage of eligible California citizens registered to vote heading into a General Election in 20 years,” said Padilla.
What helped mobilize registration efforts? Padilla’s work with different groups, organizations and constituencies.
“Our office partnered with local elections officials, businesses, community groups, and even professional sports teams throughout California to help a record number of Californians register to vote. Reminders from social media networks and the popularity of online voter registration also helped fuel last year’s voter registration surge,” said Padilla.
On Election Day, however, only 14.6 million people cast their vote in California.
Among those who voted, 68.4% were Latino, 59.8 were Asian-American, and 88.8 percent were White. Those between the ages of 18-24, or the youth vote– accounted for 62.9 percent of the vote– one of the highest jumps for youth in recent history.
“Young people did turn out in large numbers this election cycle. Their percentage is significant because usually, they only turn out in the 50, 51, or 52 percentile average so 69.2 was very significant,” said Romero.
Still, the youth vote did not rival the 2008 presidential election when they mobilized in greater numbers to cast their vote for former President Barack Obama.
The state average in California for eligible turnout is 58.4 percent among all ethnic groups and Latinos came in at 46.3 percent. The 12 percent gap is significant, says Romero, because the goal in the future is to eliminate or close it.
“Closing the gap is extremely important because it means registration and turnout is almost up to par. What we, as analysts call a great year is when that gap is closer together and eventually closed,” said Romero.
We need to explore ways to engage more people into our political system. Dr. Mindy Romero
Across California, the largest Latino turnout was in San Francisco and Alpine Counties with 54.3 percent and 52.8 percent respectively. Alameda County and Los Ángeles County accounted for a third and fourth place while Sacramento Latino turnout came in at fifth place.
In the Central San Joaquin Valley, the greatest disparities and gaps in voter turnout continued this election cycle. In all, 75.3 of Californians registered as Democrats, and 77.2 percent as Republicans; 65.3 percent registered for other parties while a growing number– 64.4 percent said they had no party preference.
In order to see record-breaking numbers among Latino voter turnout and registration, and among all other ethnic groups, serious problems must be tackled.
“There are many things we can do to ensure more people become civically engaged. There are countries who make it almost culturally unacceptable to not engage in voting. We need to explore ways to engage more people into our political system,” said Romero.
Identifying where the greatest disparities exist, understanding voter apathy, fixing the institutional barriers that prevent or keep people from voting, understanding the demographic changes in the country and finding ways to pull more people into the political process will be key in future general elections.
“We have to keep in mind that general elections are every four years. We can’t make so much progress and then forget about continuing that progress four years later. We have to make it a point to keep people voting– in local and state elections as well,” said Romero.
The full report will be available on CCEP website later this month.
Comments