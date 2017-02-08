Villaraigosa proud of Mexican heritage; wants to represent all Californians

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa made it clear that although his Latino heritage won’t inhibit him from representing every single person in the most diverse state in the nation, it will be a catalyst, and a source of strength for the issues he intends to tackle, should he become California’s first Latino governor (in modern times).
“Look, we are Americans first and foremost, but if anyone wants to make our Mexican heritage an issue, we will not shy from that. We embrace our Latino heritage as every bit a part of our American heritage,” said Villaraigosa.
At the inaugural California Latino Economic Institute forum, a new research organization established between the California Business Roundtable and the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Villaraigosa spoke strongly against many of President Trump’s most recent antagonistic remarks and policies aimed at targeting Latinos and other ethnic minority and immigrant groups.
“What President Trump is doing is creating distrust among nations and among people. This whole idea of creating physical and invisible walls of distrust pinning Muslims against Christians and Jews; the documented versus the undocumented; the wealthy versus the working people; we simply cannot allow ourselves to be divided. Now, more than ever before, we must stand united,” said Villaraigosa.
At the Sutter Club last Wednesday, nearly 200 people gathered for a day-long examination of Latino politics, voting trends and economics. California experts in Latino politics, policy and business, including former State Assembly Speaker John Pérez, Sempra Energy Vice President Dennis Arriola, California State Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Assemblywoman Lorena González-Fletcher discussed the 2016 election results and how they stand to impact California and the state’s 15 million Latinos.
In California, where Latinos make up 39 percent of the population, and where they are earning more political clout– with a record breaking 29 members of the Latino Legislative Caucus, two constitutional offices with Secretary of State Alex Padilla and recent nomination of Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and with a record number of Latinas in the State Assembly, it is imperative that Latinos learn to lead in the Golden State.
“I have always said that the Latino agenda is the American agenda. The issues that Latinos care about including housing, jobs, education, climate change– they are all issues that are important and relevant to each and every single Californian,” said Villaraigosa.
In his speech, Villaraigosa – who announced his candidacy for governor earlier this year– spoke against Trump’s recent attack on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and his dealings with México, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and the structure of a border wall.
The impact of pulling out of NAFTA would be most detrimental to California and the Southwestern states of the country.
“México is our third largest trading partner. The economic impact of pulling out of NAFTA would have a dire negative impact for the State of California in particular, Arizona, New México and Texas. We are talking about billions of dollars,” said Villaraigosa.
He also touched on the possible repeal of Obamacare and its economic impact on California. Through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), thousands of Californians have had access to medical insurance. If repealed, the state stands to lose anywhere between 20 to 40 billion dollars in federal funding. The repeal could be devastating to California’s economy, but also to those who benefit.
“I don’t know what will happen if this falls through. There will be a major hole in our state budget. But, I am optimistic. I believe Congress will slow (Trump) down because there may be a sea of backlash from Republican lawmakers whose constituencies have benefitted from ACA,” said Villaraigosa.
Prior to announcing his gubernatorial bid, Villaraigosa embarked on an 18-month listening tour throughout the State of California. Visiting different parts of the state was how he best learned, firsthand the issues facing many of the diverse constituencies of the state.
In the Central San Joaquin Valley, poverty is the most omnipresent issue, he said, since the top three cities in the country with the highest poverty rate are there.
“Travel a few miles from Brentwood to Boyle Heights or a long distance from Hillsborough to Huron, and you will see that there are actually two Californias–one largely white and wealthy, the other largely Latino and poor,” he said.
“This growing inequality is threatening the very fabric of our society. And so, we can’t be truly progressive, unless all of us in California are progressing together.”
Villaraigosa also touched on issues that are making it more difficult for Californian’s to earn upward mobility. The lack of affordable housing, the escalating costs of public education, stagnant wages and the high cost of childcare are compromising upward mobility for millions of people. If these issues are not fixed, California stands to lose its power as the sixth largest economy in the world.
“Latinos are the largest ethnic group in the state and they will be the majority in the future, outgrowing other groups. However, the promise of realizing the California dream is growing farther and farther out of reach,” he said.
California has always been a beacon of hope, not just for Latinos, but for many immigrant groups, said Villaraigosa. The reason he felt compelled to run for governor is because of the promise of California.
Speaking candidly to his audience, Villaraigosa spoke of his great grandfather Pete who was born in Guanajuato, México and emigrated to California in the early 1900’s seeking a better life.
“My grandpa came to California with a lot of hope. He found a job, made a decent living and was living as a middle class man. Then, the depression came and he lost everything– all of his earnings, all of his money. But, he never gave up, and because of that, he was part of one of the greatest generations we know today,” said Villaraigosa.
California was not only the state that welcomed his great grandfather, but also a wave of other immigrant groups, not just Latino, to its land. And like many other groups of immigrants, California has learned to “say yes to love, no to hate, yes to bridges, and no to walls,” said Villaraigosa.
“California has, and always will pave a different path because we embrace our immigrants. We embrace our diversity and we honor and respect it. We know that our strength comes from our diversity,” he said.
Villaraigosa’s remarks were embraced by attendees who see it as an imperative that Latinos continue to make progress in political participation and representation across California.
“Latinos constitute the largest ethnic group in our diverse state. With a shrinking middle class and significant challenges facing the Latino community–the future of the California dream rests on our ability to restore the promise of economic mobility. That’s why we’ve brought policy makers, business leaders, community organizers and academics together to address this fundamental challenge,” said Senator Ben Hueso, D-San Diego and Chair of the Latino Legislative Caucus.
California Latino Economic Institute Senior Adviser and Republican Strategist Mike Madrid believes Latinos will have to rise to the occasion in California to ensure the problems they face are being addressed by their elected representatives.
“The 2016 election was a watershed moment for California and the state’s Latino residents. It’s essential to understand what the election means, where it’s taking us, and what lessons we must learn from it,” he said.
