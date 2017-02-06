Academic Decathlon helps one student connect with her roots

Studying WWII history came full circle for Maya Solís. The 16-year-old junior from St. Francis High School in Sacramento was torn between running cross country this year and trying something new like participating in the 37thaAnnual Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition.
After careful thought and consideration, she chose the latter.
“I love learning so taking part in this year’s academic decathlon exposed me to a different side of WWII. The arts were flourishing, there were breakthroughs in science; there were advancements in music—it was a different side that got little recognition because it was overshadowed by the battles that took place during the war,” said Solís.
For Solís, who draws her roots to Chihuahua, Mééxico, learning about the history, art, and culture during the World War II era made her reflect on her own families’ journey from México to the United States. Her great-grandparents emigrated from Chihuahua when the United States was experiencing a labor shortage during the war. They were recruited into the Bracero Program and traveled throughout the Southwest looking for crops to pick.
“The story goes that they came in a car with like 14 kids and they traveled everywhere trying to find work. When they heard that California needed oranges to be picked, they headed there,” said Solís.
Her great-grandparents and their large family eventually settled in Richmond, where there were plentiful jobs in the areas of building bridges and railroads. It was also Richmond where Solís’s mother, Maria would be born and raised—but it was an entirely different environment and community compared to the one founded by her grandparents.
“My mother was raised in a very toxic environment; where there were high rates of drug addiction and a place that was considered the ghetto. She didn’t have anyone in her family who went to college or any role models that could help guide her in the right direction. Her story has inspired me to be the best that I can be,” said Solís.
On Saturday afternoon at Inderkum High School in northwest Sacramento, a total of 22 Sacramento County teams and three Placer County teams- a total of 25 teams and more than 380 students competed in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon. Solís was among them, representing St. Francis High School as part of the ‘Honors’ team.
Starting Saturday morning with individual and group tests in the areas of economics, fine arts science, social science, language, literature, mathematics, music, essay, interview and speech, the Academic Decathlon concluded with a live Super Quiz showdown at 3:45 in the afternoon with hundreds of spectators in attendance. The results of the Super Quiz, which amounts for 10 percent of each team’s overall score, will not be announced until next Wednesday at a special awards ceremony at Sacramento State.
Solís says her experience was invaluable, but being part of the team for a consecutive year is something she may have to reconsider next year.
“It takes an enormous commitment to participate in a competition like this. Not only is it hours and hours of studying and learning and memorizing, but coupled with all my other commitments, it can be tough,” said Solís who plans to launch her campaign for Student Body President her senior year.
“It all depends on whether or not my peers elect me,” she added.
Solís, who is the Junior Class President of her high school, an academic all-star who is in pursuit of attending the United States Naval Academy and would like to double major in political science and chemistry, is determined to make the most out of her high school experience.
“I am the product of a single parent and I have a little brother that is 12-years-old. I try to be the best student that I can be because of my mother. Thanks to someone who believed in her, she went to college and became a civil engineer. Her story has been an inspiration to me and I want to continue connecting with my roots,” said Solís.
While studying for the Academic Decathlon competition, Solís was inspired to learn unknown details about World War II and the connection it had with Mexican immigration. The history was so revealing that she decided to embark on her own personal journey to reconnect with her roots.
Her discovery was shocking.
“I found out throughout my travels in Chihuahua, that I am a distant descendant from the great Mexican warrior Pancho Villa. In fact, he is my sixth or seventh great-grandfather. I had the opportunity to visit his original home when I was in México. And, I don’t think I would have known if it wasn’t for the decathlon,” said Solís.
One of the smallest communities to participate in this year’s academic decathlon was Rio Vista High School. With a population of just over 400 students, this year’s team—mostly composed of Latino students—was excited for the simple opportunity to participate in this year’s competition.
María Aguilar and Paulo Rendón, both seniors in high school, decided to participate because it was something “fun to do.”
“For us, academic decathlon is a club; something you do for fun. It’s not a class and not required so the people who join do it because they want to have fun and learn something new. We only meet once a week. But we really don’t compare to these other big schools in terms of resources or time dedicated to competing well,” said Aguilar.
The 17—year old draws her roots to Michoacán, México, will be the first in her family to attend college. She plans to become a lawyer with dreams of attending UC Merced. Participating in the decathlon this year was to help her better prepare for college.
“I want to make sure that I can fulfill my dreams and my goals for the future. That is why I participated. I may not win any awards and our team may not win any awards, but it was the experience that was valuable,” said Aguilar.
Her teammate, Rendón, who draws his roots to Peru, will also be the first in his family to attend college. He has his sights on Sonoma State University and would like to become a software engineer. Like Aguilar, he wanted to try something new.
“It’s my senior year so I wanted to make the most out of it. The decathlon seemed like a good, and fun thing to do, but also something that will help me in my future,” said Rendón.
Both say that as Latino students, they feel they can compete as well as any other student or school and firmly believe that they are not at a disadvantage or a minority, in a competition that allows everyone who studies hard to earn a prize.
“It all depends on how committed you are and what you want to take out of it. Just because we are Latino, it doesn’t mean we will not be successful in this competition and in the same way, more Latino students should participate because it’s a great learning experience,” said Aguilar.
Sacramento County’s overall top scorers and county champion will be announced at an awards banquet February 8 at 6 p.m. in the CSU Sacramento ballroom. SAFE Credit Union will provide $10,000 earmarked for scholarships to selected Sacramento County Academic Decathlon participants.
