Univisión & Starbucks: Civic engagement important in future elections

When media giant Univisión saw the potential and power of the Latino vote, they decided it was time to mobilize.
It was a year before the 2016 General Election when the corporate mogul became aware, that all attention in the political realm would be diverted to one of the most important elections in modern history. And, for the first time, all eyes would be on the ‘sleeping giant’– better known as the Latino vote.
“We realized that 2016 was going to be one of the most important years for the Hispanic community. And, as Univisión, we decided to create and launch a public service campaign to educate, inform and help mobilize the Latino community,” said Chiqui Cartagena, Univisión’s Senior Vice President of its Political & Advocacy Group.
Univisión, which has been in business for over 60 years educating, informing and providing entertainment to the Latino community, felt 2016 was going to be a different kind of year where it would focus its efforts on Latino civic engagement and participation.
The idea behind their strategy was to mobilize and energize their viewers.
Educating Latinos on how the political process works in the United States, however, proved to be one of their greatest challenges.
“We realized that Latinos are confused with the entire political system here in the United States. Many don’t know what a primary is, most of them didn’t know who to vote for, because unfortunately, candidates for political office don’t do a good job of reaching out to them and quite frankly, don’t care to reach out to them,” said Cartagena.
When Latinos don’t know how the system works, how to cast their vote or for whom– they easily get intimidated by the process all-together and ultimately decide not to cast their vote.
“It’s almost a sacred thing to vote for a Latino. So, if they don’t know how to do it, and they don’t want to mess it up, they would rather not cast their vote,” said Cartagena.
Last Thursday, Cartagena delivered her remarks as part of a panel discussion titled ‘What’s Possible: Voter Engagement’ hosted by the Hornets Policy and Politics Alumni, a group of the Sacramento State Alumni Association, along with sponsors Capitol Weekly and Pandora.
At the Capitol Event Center in downtown, the event drew over 150 guests.
Virginia Bergin Tenpenny who is Vice President of the Starbucks Global Social Impact team, Dr. Steve Boilard, the Executive Director of the Center for California Studies, whose mission is bridging academia and government in the service of strengthening California’s democracy and the moderator, Dr. David Barker, Director of the Institute of Social Research and a Professor of Government at Sacramento State, discussed the aftermath of the 2016 general election and the efforts made by both Starbucks and Univisión in boosting voter education efforts leading up to Election Day.
Starbucks, who offered a free cup of joe to its customers who were able to prove they voted on Election Day– winded up facing legal woes with the Department of Justice for violating a federal law that makes it a crime to offer, solicit or accept any “expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote.”
The setback didn’t dissuade Starbucks from fulfilling its long-term goal of community engagement with a focus on civic engagement.
“As a for-profit company, we have been trying to redefine our goals. We are trying to figure out how we can remove barriers for people to become a part of our company and our community. We are dong this by hiring veterans, providing debt-free degrees for our employees through our partnership with Arizona State; to hiring senior citizens in countries like México where they are largely underemployed,” said Bergin Tenpenny. “We are still trying to figure out ways that we can make it easier to encourage people to vote.”
Starbucks, like Univisión partnered with the New York non-profit TurboVote to let their customers and constituencies sign up to know when elections are happening, what information they need in order to vote and election reminders, such as how to receive an absentee ballot.
The move proved to be fruitful for both companies.
“At Starbucks, we have ten thousand employees who turn 18 every year and over 65 percent of our work force are millennials and centennials so civic engagement is very important to us going into the future,” said Tenpenny.
Univisión believes mobilizing the vote is an effort that must be made by building partnerships with interested parties.
“The goal is to find other companies who can join this coalition. If we can come together with a common goal of getting say, 80 percent of voter turnout, that would be great. We have to remember that the younger we can target an eligible voter, the more likely they are to become lifelong voters,” said Tenpenny.
Dr. Boilard believes civic engagement begins in education–from high school through college when students turn voting-age and become more active and engaged and begin to seek out opportunities in employment.
“One way to move the needle towards engaging our youth is to provide training and mentorship opportunities where students can engage in the political process and experience first hand what it’s like to work in positions of power,” said Boilard.
At Sacramento State, Boilard is in charge of the Capitol Fellows Program which recruits college graduates into their program and places them in year-long internship where they serve on a branch of state government. The program helps expose them to opportunities in a variety of governmental sectors while also educating them on the importance of civic engagement.
“Opportunities build habits and our students have been to town hall meetings, to hearings at the State Capitol and have written essays on how current political issues could affect them or their families; but its only possible with our partnerships across the city and the state,” said Boilard.
In an election year that was considered one of the most unprecedented in history, Univisión also launched a series of campaigns across all of their radio, digital and television platforms to reach out to Latinos, in both English and Spanish, to not only encourage them to register to vote, but to actually cast their vote on Election Day.
“We sent text messages across all of our platforms, especially trying to reach out to the millennials which are all about their mobile phones and technology, but also not forgetting the importance of our older generations, encouraging them to register to vote,” said Cartagena.
Over six and a half million text messages were sent out providing Latinos with information related to their registration status, nearest polling place and reminders of upcoming deadlines and important dates.
Still, the Latino vote failed to make an impact.
Newspapers across the country carried headlines that the Latino vote would be the decisive factor in the presidential election. They speculated the turnout would be monumental and its impact was the talk amongst politicos on both sides of the aisle right before election day.
On November 8, 2016, an unlikely candidate, Donald J. Trump, who launched his campaign with an anti-Latino rhetoric, won the electoral college vote, but lost the popular vote to his democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes.
The biggest question on the failed Latino vote continued to linger a day after election day: what happened to it?
In a New York Times piece published a few days after the presidential election, Roberto Suro, a professor of public policy and journalism at the University of Southern California wrote: “If you are in shock over the election results, don’t blame Latinos.”
According to exit poll analysis and the Pew Hispanic Research Center, Latinos favored Hillary Clinton by two to one and did not turn out in big numbers to protest Donald J. Trump as was highly expected for the general election.
Nearly 59.5 million, mostly white Americans, voted for Trump while only 11 percent of Latinos cast their vote on November 8–almost exactly the same number as in 2012 for former President Barack Obama, and as a result, were not the defining or threatening voter bloc that would move the election results in Clinton’s favor.
The results were not surprising to Cartagena.
“Donald Trump was successful because he reached out to a base that felt largely ignored. I recommend the book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” that talks about good, hard-working Americans who had voted for Obama and felt they were largely ignored during his presidency,” said Cartagena.
Many who had voted for Obama cast their votes for Trump, Latinos among them, because they believed he was a man that would listen to them.
“Hillary Clinton was too inauthentic and too focused on breaking the glass ceiling (that must be broken at some point) and despite having raised four times more money than Trump, there was a strong disconnect between her and the voters,” said Cartagena.
Tenpenny said Starbucks steers clear of reacting to election results, and is focused on fostering and encouraging community conversations over a cup of joe– in their coffee houses as a way to find common ground amidst a country that appears to become more divided.
“I think we are losing the middle ground and it’s so important for people to have civil conversations to understand each others perspectives, ideas and experiences and see how we can move forward in a productive and constructive way,” said Tenpenny.
Moving forward, both Starbucks and Univisión will continue to explore ways to keep civic engagement at the forefront, and not just in presidential elections, but also mid-term and through primary elections.
“We really need to figure out how to engage young voters and voters of color because they continue to be the ones that are least engaged. That is going to be our challenge moving forward and it’s one that we all need to address quickly,” said Cartagena.
Having candidates that reach out to Latinos and other communities of color, educating voters on how basic civics works, and continuing to stress the importance of civic engagement will be key in the coming years.
Boilard believes there must be a cultural shift for anything to change.
“I sense that there are those who are passionate and care to find out what is going on in their communities and there are others that just don’t. It has to do with how our youth are being raised and what kind of behavior they are modeling; everything starts with the parents at home,” he said.
