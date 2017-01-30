Gov. Brown delivers powerful ‘State of the State’ address

Gov. Jerry Brown delivered one of the most powerful 'State of the State' addresses since he was elected for a fourth and final term to lead the Golden State.
Without hesitation and for the first time publicly and forcefully denouncing President Donald J. Trump, Brown made it clear that the nations highest leader and his rhetoric have no place in California.
"The recent election and inauguration of a new President have shown deep divisions across America. While no one knows what the new leaders will actually do, there are signs that are very disturbing," said Brown.
Quoting Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about her remarks when pressed by a CNN reporter on why the White House press secretary Sean Spicer made false claims about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration as "alternative facts," Brown made it clear that Trump's actions in his first week in office are contrary to what California has always stood for.
"We have heard the blatant attacks on science. Familiar signposts of our democracy– truth, civility, working together– have been obscured or swept aside...We must prepare for uncertain times and reaffirm the basic principles that have made California the Great Exception that it is," said Brown.
Last Tuesday morning, minutes before delivering the inaugural address, Brown swore-in the states new attorney general, Xavier Becerra, a former congressman and the highest ranking democrat in the House of Representatives from Los Ángeles.
Becerra, a native of Sacramento, who was nominated by Brown earlier in January and was confirmed by both the State Senate and Assembly this month, was also questioned by members of the legislature in a series of legislative hearings after his nomination.
Following a successful vote in his favor on the senate floor last Monday, Becerra was ready to be become the state's top law enforcement officer.
Shortly after taking the oath in the assembly chambers, Brown asked Becerra: "Are you ready?" to which Becerra responded, "Of course."
On Tuesday, Becerra made history by becoming the first Latino to hold the post of attorney general of California, and the second Latino constitutional officer in the state, joining Secretary of State, Alex Padilla.
"Like so many others, he (Becerra) is the son of immigrants who saw California as a place where, through grit and determination, they could realize their dreams. And they are not alone, millions of Californians have come here from México and a hundred other countries, making our state what it is today," said Brown.
Departing from his traditional practice of listing a wide range of issues the state has either accomplished or is working towards achieving, Brown redirected his address on the broader context "of our country and its challenges."
In his remarks, the Governor vowed to "defend everybody– every man, woman and child– who has come here...and has contributed to the well-being of our state" against the wrath of Trump and the policies of his administration.
Brown said California will remain committed to protecting its gains on immigration, health care, and climate change and will be guided by truth, civility and perseverance.
California, which is the sixth most powerful economy in the world and where one out of every eight Americans calls it home, 27 percent– about 11 million– were born in a foreign land.
California is also home to more than two million undocumented immigrants– a quarter of the nation's undocumented immigrants, making up more than 6 percent of the state's population, according to research by the Pew Hispanic Research Center.
Nationwide, 79 percent of undocumented immigrants are from Latin America– a declining majority (52 percent) are from México alone. Most of the others are from Asia, Europe, Canada and Africa. By some estimates, 68 percent of California's undocumented population is Mexican-born.
Brown said California has always been a welcoming state for immigrants, citing his own immigrant past, having learned about it last year.
"I feel privileged to stand before you as your governor, as did my father almost sixty years ago. His mother, Ida, the youngest of eight children, was born in very modest circumstances, not very far from where we are gathered today. Her father arrived in California in 1852, having left from the Port of Hamburg, aboard a ship named "Perseverance," said Brown.
In California, lawmakers have enacted legislation to help undocumented immigrants with the Trust Act, allowing them to obtain lawful driver's licenses, have basic employment rights and non-discriminatory access to higher education.
The state has also provided opportunities with those who are without immigration status to obtain licensing through the state as lawyers and doctors.
Brown said those advancements and protections for the undocumented will be preserved.
"While we know face different challenges, make no mistake: the future is uncertain and dangers abound. Whether it's the threat to our budget, or to undocumented Californians, or to our efforts to combat climate change– or even more global threats such as a financial meltdown or a nuclear incident or terrorist attack– this is a time which calls out for courage and for perseverance. I promise you both," said Brown.
The Governor also touched on some of the achievements of the state legislature in the last year including an increase of tens of billions of dollars for public schools and universities; providing health insurance to over five million Californians; raising the minimum wage; reducing prison overcrowding and reforming the system of crime and punishment; making California a leader in the fight against climate change; passage of the water bond; building a rainy day fund and closing a $27 billion dollar deficit.
In the last seven years, California has reduced the unemployment rate from 12.1 percent to 5.2 percent and created 2.5 million jobs.
He also encouraged lawmakers to look beyond party lines and to view themselves as Californians first.
"California is not turning back. Not now, not ever," said Brown.
Democratic lawmakers lauded the Governors speech.
"The Governor's speech shows California's leaders are on the same page: build our future, secure our prosperity, fight threats to California's people and values. With the swearing-in of Attorney General Xavier Becerra, we have a strong new ally in the work ahead," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, D-Paramount.
Senate Leader Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield said the governors address was optimistic and encourages state leaders to continue working in a bipartisan manner.
"I am hopeful that the Governor's address today opens the door to a more positive tone toward partnering with Washington. After all, our federal government plays a significant role in all our lives, including out state budget," said Fuller.
"I have offered Governor Brown my help in bridging the gap between Sacramento and our federal partners to help our state succeed. Working with Washington should emulate the bipartisan successes we have had in our state."
