It’s official: Xavier Becerra is first Latino to be California Attorney General

California made history today when former Democratic Congressman Xavier Becerra, who was nominated by Gov. Jerry Brown earlier this month, was sworn in as the first Latino attorney general of the Golden State.
Before delivering his annual State of the State Address in the state Assembly chambers, Brown administered the oath and incorporated Becerra’s life story in his inaugural remarks.
“Like so many others, he (Becerra) is the son of immigrants who saw California as a place where, through grit and determination, they could realize their dreams. And they are not alone, millions of Californians have come here from México and a hundred other countries, making our state what it is today: vibrant, even turbulent, and a beacon of hope to the rest of the world,” said Brown.
Becerra joins Secretary of State Alex Padilla in making it the first time in state history that there are two Latinos in statewide constitutional office.
Both houses of the state legislature are also lead by Latinos – Senate President pro tem Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, respectively.
Becerra, who was born and raised Sacramento to working-class immigrants who immigrated from Jalisco, México, lived in a one-bedroom house with this three sisters.
He graduated in 1976 from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento and attended the University of Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain for one year before he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University in 1980.
He was the first person in his family to go to college.
In 1984, he received his Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and was admitted to the State Bar of California the following year. In his first few years before pursuing elected office, he worked as a lawyer, working on cases involving individuals who had mental disorders for the Legal Assistance Corporation of Central Massachusetts.
Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony at the State Capitol, Becerra took questions from the press, sharing his personal feelings about his new role and outlining his vision.
On becoming the first Latino in his new role, he said:
“It’s about time. I love my state. I take this position with mixed emotions. I left a lot of good people back in Washington, but I can’t help but be proud of my state,” said Becerra.
Returning to the Capital City will be a change of pace for him and his new administration.
“I am very happy to come home. Definitely no more red-eye flights for me. But I couldn’t have done this journey without my daughters, Clarisa, Olivia and Natalia and especially my wife (Dr.) Carolina who has been with me for a very long time on this journey,” said Becerra.
He also thanked his parents, Manuel and María Teresa Becerra, who were present at the Swearing-In Ceremony and attended a special reception with extended family members hosted by Brown and his staff.
Becerra plans to roll up his sleeves and get back to work.
“I’ve been asked what am I going to do for the first 100 days? Well, those days start today. Today is Day 1,” said Becerra.
Becerra will begin to meet with stakeholders later this week in the Central Valley, specifically in the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield, areas where there is little representation and is often a part of the state that continues to be overlooked by state leaders. By beginning in the middle of the state, he plans to work from the inside out in order to hear first-hand, the needs of the diverse communities.
“We want every single Californian to know that we have their back. I want them to know who I am and what I will do and my work will begin there– because California is not just about the North and the South. The folks in the middle are just as important,” said Becerra.
His motto going into his new role is “fight, lead and protect,” but also wants to ensure he listens to every single Californian, in particular those who espouse great ideas in moving the state forward. He reiterated how “blessed, ready and optimistic” he feels having made the change from Washington to California.
Prior to his election to Congress, Becerra served one term in the California Legislature for the 59th Assembly District in Los Ángeles County. Before that, he was the former Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice.
In 1992, he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and was a member of the powerful Committee on Ways and Means– for which he made history by becoming the first Latino to serve on the committee. He was also a Ranking Member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security.
Just before Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States, Becerra was the highest ranking Democratic leader in Congress. He focused on issues related to the nation’s tax, Social Security, Medicare, trade and income security. He also promoted issues pertinent to his district including health care, high technology, entertainment and free trade.
Even in Congress, he never forgot his roots, helping provide opportunities for working families, seeking to improve the Social Security program for women and minorities, combating poverty among the working poor and strengthening Medicare.
In California, it is likely he will tackle immigration and public safety issues, among a wide range of other issues and plans to deflect any oncoming threats from the federal government or the Trump administration.
“I will do everything I need to do to ensure that we keep moving forward. And, I have to say, we have something special in this state–that secret sauce if you will, because California continues to be the 6th largest economy in the world,” said Becerra.
Effective today, Becerra has opened up an account to ensure he makes a successful bid for attorney general in 2018. He intends to remain attorney general “for as long as the great people of California would like.”
The primary focus of the new attorney general won’t be to “fight” Trump as so many democratic lawmakers have stated, but rather “be ready if it comes,” he said.
