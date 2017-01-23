First undocumented lawyer in California writes a book about his journey

Three years ago, Sergio García was standing on the west steps of the State Capitol surrounded by friends and family, with one hand on the bible and tears in his eyes.
In the background, a mariachi band played ‘El Rey,’ stopping only briefly to hear former California State Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso administer the oath of office to García, who had been waiting five long years to become a lawyer in the State of California.
What kept him waiting so long? His immigration status.
“It seems like it was just yesterday that all of that happened. But time has gone by so quickly and its given me time to really reflect on my journey,” said García last week during an interview with Vida en el Valle.
That journey is one that García carefully documented and turned into his first autobiographical book titled “Undocumented Lawyer” set to be released March 1st, on the eve of his 40th birthday.
“It is a book that is meant to inspire all immigrants– that despite the obstacles, the challenges, and the barriers that we are faced with, that we shouldn’t hold ourselves back from fulfilling our dreams,” said García.
The 39-year-old attorney made headlines across the country during a five-year battle he waged with the California Department of Justice and the State Bar when they prevented him from practicing law shortly after he graduated from Cal Northern School of Law in 2009.
He had passed the bar exam that same year on his first try– a feat nearly half of all law students fail to do– and met all of the requirements to be a practicing lawyer in California, but, the State Bar caught whim of his “questionable” immigration status two years after he had been practicing law and revoked his ability to do so.
García didn’t want all of his hard work and sacrifices to go in vain.
In 2009, he filed a lawsuit that took him all the way to the California Supreme Court.
“There were times where I wanted to give up and throw in the towel. I could have very easily just given up and gone to work in the fields alongside my dad, but I didn’t,” said García.
García was born in Valle Jimenez in Michoácan de Ocampo, México. His parents brought him to the United States as a toddler and through the course of his teenage years, he attended schools on both sides of the border.
When he was ten years old he knew he wanted to become a lawyer.
After graduating from Butte College with an Associate of Science degree in Business, García went on to law school, where he worked full time during the day and attended school by night to make it through. There were times financial distress almost pushed him out.
“People see me wear a nice outfit and see me drive a nice car, but they don’t realize that to get through law school, I would go to dumpsters to pick out aluminum cans just so I could have money in my pocket,” said García.
In his new book, García says he takes readers through the journey of his life– from the time he grew up in México and didn’t have shoes to wear as a child, to living in an impoverished home and dreaming of a better life.
He takes readers through two traumatic life experiences– crossing the Mexican-U.S. border twice at the age of five and 17, his experiences having to constantly bounce back and forth from Mexican schools to American ones, the struggle to learn and maintain both the English and Spanish language simultaneously, and the heartbreak he endured after being accepted to top tier universities like Stanford and U.C. Berkeley shortly after graduating from high school, only to be denied admission because of his immigration status.
Yet, despite the experiences, the story stays positive, he said.
“Of all of the challenges that I went through, and all the tears– my story is one that I think many people can relate to. It’s certainly about struggle but also achieving ones goals and striving to be successful and never giving up,” said García.
He also shares lighthearted moments–almost comical life experiences like when he landed his first job at a supermarket and during the interview, was asked to wear a pair of black slacks and a white shirt for his first day– or rather, “something everyone has in their closet.” With a puzzled look on his face, García told his employer, “what is it that everyone has? I don’t have that.”
“It was one of those moments I truly felt like I didn’t belong in this country. Here I was telling myself over and over, I guess I am not part of the “everybody crowd” because how come I don’t own a pair of black slacks and a white shirt?” said García.
That same day, he broke a pickle jar and was mortified knowing he didn’t have enough money to pay for it. Breaking into a cold sweat and fearing he would be fired on the first day, he was shocked when his manager told him it was OK.
“In this book, I definitely expose how naive, scared and insecure I was as a young adult and how I ended up finding my way, growing up and really pursuing my dreams,” said García.
He also documents how he met his wife on a trip to Los Ángeles, how their friendship blossomed, then turned romantic and after a year, decided to wed and now, she helps him run his successful law practice.
“It is very true when they say in Spanish “que una mujer vale más que un saco de oro” (that a woman is worth more than a sack of gold). My wife is a workaholic like me and she enjoys working with me and without her, I couldn’t be in my life where I am,” said García.
The final step of his journey was detailing the emotions undergone on his legal journey– one that made him a household name.
It was García who on February 1, 2014, then 36, became the first undocumented immigrant to be admitted to the State Bar of California since 2008, when applicants were first required to list citizenship status on bar applications.
He details all of the efforts made by the California legislature who filed an amicus curiae brief supporting his right to practice law in the state and argued, that California “has been moving toward a policy of inclusion rather than exclusion of undocumented immigrants brought into the United States by their parents as children, regardless of federal authorization to work.”
There is also a part he describes that may shock many.
“The Obama administration did not support my right to practice law and that is something I think many people will find interesting in the book,” said García.
The California legislature also supported him when the Assembly passed Assembly Concurrent Resolution 167 (ACR 167), introduced by then-lawmaker Luis Alejo. It was known as the “State Bar DREAM Resolution” which states that an applicant’s immigration status should not be the determining factor in deciding whether to approve a state bar law license.
The California Supreme Court also ruled in his favor.
This year, García will celebrate the three-year anniversary of his law firm– one he established initially with the help of friends, family and colleagues who provided “hand-me-downs” when he decided to return to his hometown of Chico, California to provide legal services to his community.
Handling cases of more than 100 clients, García is passionate about being able to serve his community as a lawyer.
He is currently taking pre-orders of his book and encourages the community, especially the immigrant community, to consider reading his personal story.
“It’s a story that I believe will touch many people,” he said.
