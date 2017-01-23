State Senate approves Xavier Becerra for state Attorney General

Congressman Xavier Becerra, the Los Ángeles representative with roots in Sacramento and the Fresno regions, will be sworn in as California’s next Attorney General on Tuesday morning.
The state Senate voted 26-9 along party lines to approve Gov. Jerry Brown’s nominee to succeed Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday. Brown is scheduled to swear in Becerra Tuesday (Jan. 24) ahead of his State of the State Address at the state Capitol.
Monday’s hearing was filled with warmth and support for the 58-year-old Becerra, who did not attend the floor debate.
“As Attorney General, Xavier will be a champion for all Californians,” said Brown. “I look forward to swearing him in tomorrow before my State of the State address.”
Senators cited his family values, high intellect, Congressional experience and his own personal story of overcoming the odds during a half-hour discussion.
“I’ve had the honor and privilege to know of Xavier Becerra and his work not only in my district but in Congress. He is an expert in tax policy, worked at the Department of Justice and represented the 59th assembly district,” said state Senate pro tem Kevin De León. “But more than that, Xavier embodies the American Dream. He was born to working class Mexican immigrants, was the first in his family to attend college and graduated from Stanford. He is not only a friend, but also a constituent. He is qualified and he is capable.”
State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, said Becerra is a man that has not forgotten his roots.
“He is a product of Sacramento. His father worked at the Sacramento rail yards. His mother and sisters attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. What stands out to me the most is his upbringing and how his father always said that to do something great, one must start with a solid foundation,” said Pan.
State Sen. Ed Hernández, D-West Covina, pointed to Becerra’s temperament, personality and interest in the issues facing all Californians as reasons for supporting his nomination.
I will not vote in favor of his nomination because my fears tell me that California will get lost in the rhetoric. I hope that I will one day turn around and say I was wrong, but not today. State Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller
“I think its important that we have someone who is from California and believes in California and its values because thats what it takes to assume the role of the state’s top-cop,” said Hernández.
Several Republican lawmakers – including Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield, – said casting a vote was a tough decision because of the national discourse and the “rhetoric” that may set California back from making decisions that stand to benefit all Californians.
“There is no doubt that the nomination of attorney general is a historic one. It is certainly significant but I ask myself, will we work together? Or not?” said Fuller.
Her vote was contingent on two important factors – whether Becerra is able to provide safe neighborhoods and whether he would “fight” for certain Californians instead of being a representative of all its constituents.
“I will not vote in favor of his nomination because my fears tell me that California will get lost in the rhetoric. I hope that I will one day turn around and say I was wrong, but not today,” said Fuller.
Other Republican lawmakers who did not support Becerra’s nomination include state Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, who cited immigration issues.
“I understand we have a broken immigration system but my concern is whether or not immigrants who commit heinous crimes should be turned over to ICE. I could not get a response from Becerra. To me, a serial drunk driver is a problem and a felony DUI means someone killed or maimed someone and I cannot support him if he cannot give me an answer,” said Anderson.
Becerra has vowed to fight strong against the Trump administration in the issues of immigration, health care and climate change.
State Sen. Toni Adkins, D-San Diego, said it cannot be dismissed that Becerra endured a 5-hour hearing where he was questioned on a range of issues, thoroughly and with detail, from a variety of lawmakers last week and each question was met with “a thoughtful and serious approach.”
“It’s important to remember that Becerra will respect, follow and advance the laws of California. His two decades of service in congress cannot be dismissed, nor his education, nor his values nor his life experiences,” said Adkins.
Last week, Becerra was questioned in a Senate Rules Committee hearing where they voted 3-1 in favor of his nomination. State Sen. Tom Berryhill, R-Twain Harte, voted against his nomination. The other Republican on the committee, state Sen. Anthony Cannella, R-Ceres, was absent.
Following the state Senate confirmation, state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, and chair of the Latino Legislative Caucus, issued a statement applauding Becerra’s nomination.
“Our newly appointed State Attorney General Becerra is an effective leader with the necessary knowledge and skills to defend California’s values at the highest levels of the judiciary system. He continues to be a fierce advocate for progressive change and I strongly believe his record, passion and determination is what we need for California to achieve its mission.”
Becerra was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1992. Prior to Congress, Becerra served for one term in the California Legislature representing Los Angeles County. He is a former Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice.
“Xavier Becerra’s tremendous experience and qualifications make him the right person to be representing California in these critical times,” said Assembly member Lorena González Fletcher, D-San Diego, and vice chair of the Latino Caucus. “His appointment isn’t just historic for the Latino Community, it’s also our best opportunity for keeping all of our families safe.”
Becerra is the son of working-class parents and was the first in his family to graduate from college.
