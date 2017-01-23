California’s leaders determined to work together

California leaders are determined to work together this new legislative session, despite any threat that may stem out of Washington, D.C.
Last week, Republican and Democratic leaders of the California Legislature convened for a casual conversation, led by Mark Baldassare, president and CEO of the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), to outline their priorities for the coming year and how they plan to work together to achieve their common goals.
“All eyes are on California, there is no doubt. And, during this time of transition, or chaos or uncertainty – call it what you may – many are looking to California for guidance, support, and leadership,” said Baldassare.
For Democrats like state Senate President pro Tem, Kevin de León, D-Los Ángeles, economic growth and climate change top the list.
“There are certain areas of our state that are thriving and doing well and then there are other areas that are not. We need to close that gap. Then, with our incoming head of state, we need to respond to any potential assaults to our health systems,” said De León.
Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield, will focus on jobs since many rural areas and inland areas of the state still maintain double digit unemployment numbers despite economic growth in coastal areas.
“There is a big difference between how certain parts of the state seem to be recovering from the recession, while other parts of the state continue to suffer. We need to address this very real problem,” said Fuller.
Fuller and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón believe affordable housing is perhaps, one of the most pressing issues facing California that requires fervent attention.
Rendón, who traveled throughout the state during the recent holidays, said almost every Californian expressed a similar sentiment over housing; both the lack of affordable housing and the lack of housing all-together.
“It was a sensitive issue for me when I read all of the editorials in various newspapers about housing. And, talking to people just reiterated that sense of urgency. This topic of affordable housing is something we really need to figure out this year. I consider it a challenge,” said Rendón.
Assembly Republic leader Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, said the No. 1 issue plaguing California is poverty. The poverty rates among Californians supersede those in other states like Idaho and even third-world countries like México.
“It is a sign that the Legislature is failing in providing a quality of life for every single person residing here and that is problematic,” said Mayes.
In California, there are nearly 2.5 million children who are living in poverty and the gap between the rich and the poor more than doubled during the Obama presidency. In Rendón’s district, 20 percent of residents live in poverty.
Along with his colleagues, Mayes agrees that being able to provide affordable housing to every Californian is a bipartisan issue.
In California, the average person commutes more than 67 miles from their home to their place of employment and the average cost of a home is $470,000. In some places, affordability, demand and supply is not meeting the needs.
“It is insane that even us, as lawmakers, cannot afford to buy a home. It really puts things into perspective about how serious this issue really is,” said Mayes.
The lawmakers express different levels of optimism and fear as they await the actions of a new administration led by Donald J. Trump. Despite a growing national outcry and dismay over post-election results, California is committed to ensuring the president’s reach will be limited if he intents to change things in the Golden State.
“What we saw from the general election is two dwindling parties with a growing number of declined-to-state, a mini-revolution that sprung from Bernie Sanders supporters, and a candidate who emerged that was not supported by any of the two parties whom voters picked because they were unhappy with the status quo,” said Rendón. “This means, we have to protect our progress.”
De León, who has been very vocal about Trump’s rise to the presidency and has reiterated the importance of taking a stand against any threat that may hurt California believes the 4.1 million votes that were cast for Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, should not be taken in vain.
“It was clear that California rejected bigotry, misogyny, and racism. We are now facing a new frontier and we don’t know if the threats he (Trump) has made will come to fruition, so we have to remain cautious,” said De León.
The only threat that appears to be on the horizon is Trump’s repeal of Obamacare and with it, California’s Affordable Care Act which provides healthcare to nearly 5 million Californians. Without it, California could lose up to $20 billion in federal funding.
“It’s not just people losing access to affordable healthcare, but that will shove us into a deficit, then our credit rating as a state will plummet and our worst economic fears could bring us tumbling down,” said De León.
Mayes remembers the day he was interviewed regarding the 2016 presidential race. The worst case scenario he said, would be Trump winning the White House and losing two Republican seats.
“That was my big oops moment. I guess now, we are still trying to figure it all out. I remain firm on my belief that it is important to have in place a two-party system,” he said.
Fuller, who was a Trump delegate and was concerned over his candidacy, remains more optimistic on his leadership potential in the forthcoming years.
“Politics in America changed forever when he ran for the presidency, but I have to say, there were many slogans that touched many families and I think we need to put his rise to the presidency into perspective,” said Fuller.
Trump, she said, received more votes than Gov. Brown did when he was running for reelection as governor of California and more votes than Alex Padilla, when he was running for Secretary of State, and even more than Betty Yee when she ran for State Controller.
With Republicans as a minority in both houses of the California Legislature, Mayes hopes California’s most pressing issues will be addressed in a bipartisan matter by the leadership of both houses. Not an impossible feat, but an important one.
“There is nowhere to go, but up,” said Mayes. Then added, “We need to stop fighting about our political differences and views, and start fixing.”
Comments