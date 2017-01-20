Protest erupts at State Capitol after Trump inauguration

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno Pause

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap