Protest erupts at State Capitol after Trump inauguration

Surrounded by hundreds of students, social activists, educators, veterans and community members from Sacramento and throughout Northern California, David González stood in the middle of the crowd that gathered outside the West Steps of the State Capitol on Friday afternoon.
Wearing a bright red hat with the words “Make Amerikkka México Again” he watched silently as representatives of various groups including Black Lives Matter and Movimiento Cosecha, which advocates for the rights of undocumented workers, protested the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, who became the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C. earlier Friday morning.
As an undocumented student at California State University, San José studying Aerospace Engineering, and as a small business owner who founded Spectrum Apparel Printing, González felt his participation in the protest was necessary.
“You have a man who launched his campaign pandering to a dying, white demographic who felt their presence was being threatened by diversity and people of color. His election was the result of those same people wanting to keep their white privilege,” said González. “That’s why I am here. To remind people of our history.”
As a parody to Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ red hat, which became emblematic through the course of his presidential campaign, González wanted to remind the community that America’s real history has been too romanticized and that Mexican-Americans have been in ‘America’ longer than other groups despite being continual targets of racism and discrimination with their story too often going untold.
“When I first saw Trump’s hat, it made me think: at what point in history has America been great? We have to remind people that Mexican and Mexican-Americans never crossed the border; it crossed us,” said González.
All the way from San José, González made the trip to Sacramento to join friends who were participating in the rally which began from several key spots throughout the city beginning at Sacramento City College quad area, the West Sacramento transit terminal, McClatchy Park, Woodlake Park near Arden Del Paso terminal to the State Capitol. Hundreds of protesters walked throughout the streets of Sacramento while supporters honked and cheered as they drove by.
González believes Trump’s inauguration signals an uncertain future.
“I was a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient, but I didn’t renew this year because I honestly don’t know what Trump will do with it. Why spend so much money on a program with an uncertain future? So much of this country’s future is uncertain,” said González.
Among the protesters standing on the Capitol steps was Fiorella Lema who joined the recently formed Movimiento Cosecha, the Sacramento Chapter last week and was inspired to take part in Friday’s rally.
“The fact that Trump was nominated was just ridiculous to me. Nobody was expecting it and I think today and moving forward, we will be seeing people uniting and saying his presidency is not OK,” said Lema.
A graduate from the University of California, Davis, Lema, who lives in Roseville, traveled to Sacramento to participate in the rally to stand in solidarity with Mexican-Americans and Latino participants– two groups that were targets of Trump’s negative rhetoric during his presidential campaign last year.
“I think it’s important as Latinos that we show up to these rallies and understand that we are not alone. We are not isolated. There is fear and anxiety among many groups, not just ours and we need to stand in solidarity,” she said.
The protest was organized by the Democratic Socialists of America, Sacramento Chapter led by a former mayoral candidate for the City of Sacramento, Russell Rawlings, an Oak Park resident.
Earlier this month, Rawlings penned a letter to the group’s Facebook page stating Sacramento and the world “will not live peacefully in Donald Trump’s America” and that the community “will not step back as racist attacks against our neighbors rise. The country we want to live in will be made in the streets.”
Among the issues guest speakers at the Capitol rally brought to light was policy brutality, minimum wage, gentrification, and issues affecting DREAMERS and the undocumented community. More than 1,000 people RSVP’ed for the event on Facebook and a few hundred were present at the State Capitol.
The protest was peaceful.
