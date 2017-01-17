Brown’s 2017-18 state budget based on an uncertain future

Gov. Jerry Brown did not sugarcoat the reality facing California when he released his version of the 2017-18 state budget.
At a press conference last week, Brown revealed a proposed $177.1 billion budget that reflects an uncertain future in California.
The budget assumes the state will not be able to count on billions of dollars to spend over the next 18 months compared to what lawmakers expected, when they passed the budget last year.
“This year’s budget will be the most difficult that we have faced since 2012. The surging tide of revenue increases that we enjoyed the past few years appears to have turned,” said Brown in a written statement to the Legislature.
This budget faces a deficit of nearly $2 billion, or 1.3 percent of annual spending. The number is not large in comparison to the $27 billion deficit the state faced in 2011, but large enough to “demand our attention,” said Brown.
“Small deficits can quickly mushroom into large ones if not promptly eliminated. While rolling back some planned spending increases, my proposed budget protects our most important achievements – more money for education, an earned income tax credit for working families, the rising minimum wage, the extension of health care to millions, and the pay down of our long-term liabilities,” said Brown.
The two main factors causing this years deficit are a revenue forecast that is $5.8 billion lower than expected and a current-year shortfall in the Medi-Cal program. The deficit would be billions worse if not for the passage of a number of ballot measures that passed last November including Proposition 52 (hospital fee), Proposition 56 (tobacco tax) and Proposition 57 (prison reform).
The extension of Proposition 55 on temporary income tax rates on the wealthiest of Californians is expected to help balance the budget in the 2018-2019 years.
Like in previous state budget releases, Brown reiterated the importance of practicing fiscal prudence and unlike previous years, stressed the imminent worst case scenario that could face the state in the forthcoming future: another recession.
“The problem in California is that years of surplus are very few in number and our deficits are always much larger and that is the challenge. California is growing, but at a slower rate than expected,” said Brown.
In higher education, Brown’s budget is focused on increasing funding. The increases, however, are contingent on the systems’ progress in implementing more sustainable practices.
The budget proposes total funding of $31.9 billion for higher education. This total reflects both direct funding to the public segments and costs of financial aid students may use at eligible institutions.
The same is not true for K-12 wducation. California currently provides instruction and support services to about six million students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in more than 10,000 schools, 58 county offices of education, more than 1,000 local school districts, and more than 1,000 charter schools.
Due to declining tax revenues and Proposition 98 monies, K-12 education will see a reduction of $322.1 million, compared to an increase of $55.5 million in the 2015-16 budget.
“We have to remain fiscally prudent. We can’t pretend to have money that we don’t. The state has faced 10 recessions since WWII and the third longest recovery from a recession in recent times. A downturn is inevitable,” said Brown.
In the budget, Brown still provides an overall positive outlook for the implementation and continued funding of the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) building upon almost $15.7 billion that was provided over the last four years.
The budget will provide a fifth-year investment of more than $744 million for the LCFF, exceeding the original 2013 projection of formula funding provided through the 2017-2018 fiscal year by more than $4 billion.
Brown’s budget, in all, proposes K-12 spending of $52.3 billion and higher education spending of $15 billion this fiscal year.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón expressed concern over the state’s priority and focus on education.
“It’s good to see modest funding increases for K-12 schools, as well as for higher education. We must work to keep college affordable for California students, and I will not support burdening them with higher fees and greater student debt – whether that’s done by raising tuition or phasing out the Middle Class Scholarship. Ending the Middle Class Scholarship would increase the cost of a student’s four year education by up to $9,000 at CSU and up to $20,000 at UC,” he said.
In health care costs, the budget forecast is uncertain.
Due to the expansion of the Medi-Cal program, caseload has increased from 7.9 million in 2012-13 to a projected 14.3 million in 2017-18, covering one-third of the state’s population. Starting this year, the state assumes a 5-percent share of cost for the optional expansion population. In 2018, the cost-sharing ratio will increase to 6 percent and by 2020, the state share will be 10 percent based upon current federal law.
Currently, the budget assumes costs of $20.1 billion ($888 million General Fund) in 2016-17 and $18.9 billion ($1.6 billion General Fund) in 2017-18 for the 4.1 million Californians in the optional Medi-Cal expansion.
Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California), the federal program that was established more than 50 years ago and has evolved over time, faces uncertainty with the new presidential administration. Leaders in Congress have suggested major changes to the program. Recent proposals have suggested reductions to federal funding for the expansion population.
Brown said it is unlikely the federal government will take away health insurance from 20 million Americans.
“Its a bold move that isn’t very consistent with decency or even with being a smart political leader. Republicans are on track to make changes, but the reality is far more difficult and disruptive. I don’t anticipate California will have to make changes because of the Trump administration, but if we do, it will be extremely painful for California,” said Brown.
In the budget, Brown also touched on immigration and the important role of immigrants in the state. Not only is education attainment among immigrants rising over time, but those with a college degree posted significant gains (7.1 percent) between 2010 and 2015 in those with majors in technology, engineering, and math.
All other degree types stayed relatively constant. Such increases in overall education and skill levels are reflected in the rising incomes of immigrants over the past ten years. Real median personal income for employed immigrants doubled from $11,345 in 2006 to $23,029 in 2015.
The figures were important to groups like the California Immigrant Policy Center (CIPC) who has worked tirelessly to ensure the legislature continues to fund the One California Immigration Services to ensure low income residents in California can access qualified and culturally competent immigration services that yield life changing opportunities through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, citizenship and other affirmative relief services.
Last year, the budget allocated $30 million, up $15 million from 2015-16. This year, it remains at $15 million.
“We appreciate Gov. Brown’s comments recognizing the importance of protecting all of our California residents in the face of increased deportations by the federal government. However, the governor’s continuing baseline $15 million allocation does not meet the realities of continuing the state’s commitment to DACA recipients and immigrants eligible for citizenship, along with a critical expansion of due process protections through state-funded legal counsel for all individuals who may go through immigration court proceedings in California,” the CIPC stated.
“In the face of fear and injustice, we turn to the legislature to bolster the Immigration Services Funding, with a total $30 million investment in the existing education, outreach, and affirmative legal services with additional funding for any expansion of funded services administered by the Department. When we support immigrants with what they need to contribute, participate in the civic process, and further succeed, we build a shared prosperity for all Californians.”
To close the small budget deficit, Brown stressed the importance of rebuilding the state’s operating reserve with $3.2 billion in budget solutions. These solutions emphasize minimizing any negative effects on California residents. Instead of cutting existing programs, Brown plans to temper spending growth based on the lower revenue projections.
Senate President pro Tem Kevin De León lauded Brown’s “extremely cautious budget proposal” that matches the uncertain times ahead for the state under the incoming Administration.
“We simply do not know what the state of the economy and the state of our revenues will be in May. Our most vulnerable may be under threat, our students and our senior citizens may lose important resources, and our businesses might suffer under archaic economic policy coming from this new White House,” said De León.
