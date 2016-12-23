Salvation Army brings Christmas for needy families with Food and Toys

Sheryl Ingravallo, carries a bag with toys during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016. Dozens of volunteers helped handing out more than 12,000 toys and 2,500 food boxes to more than 2,000 needy families from the Sacramento region.
HÉCTOR NAVEJAS
hnavejas@vidaenelvalle.com
Volunteers, Adriana Lozano, Chris Lozano, left, and Jasmin Antonio, right, load bicycles and toys for Ekaterina Bakaeva, center, during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016. Dozens of volunteers helped handing out more than 12,000 toys and 2,500 food boxes to more than 2,000 needy families from the Sacramento region.
Alicia Martinelli, of Cottage Housing, Inc. loads bicycles and toys for homeless people during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Volunteers, Jasmin Antonio; Sheryl Ingravallo, and Antonio Ingravallo carrie bicycles and toys during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016. Dozens of volunteers helped handing out more than 12,000 toys and 2,500 food boxes to more than 2,000 needy families from the Sacramento region.
Volunteer, Heather Killmer, carries two bicyles during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Volunteer, Chuck Avendroth, carries a bicyle and bags with toys during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Kim Wong, 10, helps volunteers load bicycles for her and her sisters during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Volunteers, Jeff Slodowitz; Amika Garcia; and Bobby Campbell, load food and light bulbs during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Volunteers, Rick Xiong, and Kent Dazey, load food during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
A scene from the toys center during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016. Dozens of volunteers helped handing out more than 12,000 toys and 2,500 food boxes to more than 2,000 needy families from the Sacramento region.
Volunteers, Julie Thao, and Alejandro Galicia, load food and light bulbs during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
Volunteers, Amika Garcia and Bobby Campbell, load boxes with food during the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Food and Toys Distribrution at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Dec. 21, 2016.
