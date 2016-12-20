Cónsul General of México Alejandra García Williams dies

Alejandra García Williams, Cónsul General of México in Sacramento, who oversaw 24 Central and Northern California counties, died Monday (Dec. 19).
García Williams arrived in Sacramento last year, replacing former Cónsul General, Carlos González Gutiérrez who left last May after he was reassigned to Austin, Texas.
García Williams was an experienced diplomat having dedicated more than 25 years of her life to her career. She served in various capacities within México’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She previously held posts in Paris, France, Washington, D.C. and México City.
Last year, she sat down with Vida en en Valle to share insight about her upbringing and desire to make a difference in Sacramento.
Her father, a doctor and her mother, an artist and musician, García Williams had Spanish and English roots. She attended México City’s Universidad Iberoamericana where she earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations. She also has a certificate certificate in Diplomacy on International Finances and Politics from Oxford University.
Her ideas were optimistic.
“I want to reach out to more communities and more people, in particular, those that don’t have a car, or access to consular services. I want to go far beyond what we have already done in the past and meet those people who are in dire need,” she said.
Secretary of Foreign Affairs of México Claudia Ruiz Massieu issued several Tweets after learning of García Williams’ death.
“Today, the Secretary of Foreign Relations loses one of its best employees. Ambassador García Williams will always be an example of dedication and love for México.”
She added: “She was a dedicated, talented and professional woman who dedicated 25 years of her life to serve México,” she tweeted.
The members of Cien Amigos who worked collaboratively on several projects with the Mexican Consulate in Sacramento issued a statement regarding her death.
“We mourn the loss of a brave woman committed to her service to México and to Mexicans living abroad. We will miss her leadership on the many projects we had the fortune of sharing with her. The ‘Steps to College’ university fair, ‘Cien Amigos – IME Becas’ scholarship program and ‘México Advocacy Day’ in Sacramento won’t be the same without her.”
Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, “My most profound condolences to the family of Ambassador Alejandra Williams. She was a great friend to the U.S. and California.”
The Mexican Consulate in Sacramento issued the following information for services:
“Ambassador Alejandra García Williams, a career Diplomat and Consul General of México in Sacramento since 2015, passed away on December 19, 2016, in the capital city of California.”
A mass is scheduled for Alejandra García Williams to be held at 12 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) at Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, 3235 Arden Way.
