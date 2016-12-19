Women journalists discuss why Trump won the presidency

It still remains a mystery how Donald J. Trump was able to earn a seat at the White House. And, it still remains puzzling how he was able to become president of the United States given the fact that the majority of Americans didn’t think he had the slightest of chances.
CNN political commentator and founder of Dewey Square Group’s Latinovations, Maria Cordona, Los Ángeles Times political reporter Melanie Mason and former San Francisco columnist Debra Saunders gathered last Wednesday evening to discuss the role of media in the Trump Era at a SheShares forum which hosts quarterly conversations with women leaders in Sacramento.
At the California Museum, about 50 guests from different public relations firms, journalism students from various high schools and members of the general public, gathered to hear the women discuss their experiences covering the most intense presidential election in modern history.
So how did Trump get to the White House?
“He didn’t play by the rules and that threw everyone off. He wrote his own rules and he followed them. I can tell you this: no other candidate in history could have gotten away with so much like he did,” said Cardona.
Another factor that made Trump win the presidency: the strong dislike and disdain many Americans felt for Hillary Clinton.
“I can say with much certainty, that Hillary Clinton wasn’t going to get elected president either. If we take a look back at history, which is very telling- it is almost unheard of to have a Democratic presidential candidate be elected President of the United States for a consecutive, third term,” said Cardona.
In the age of fake news, and corporate and mainstream media speculating on the outcome of elections long before there is a declared winner, there are many problems that can be attributed to the rise of Trump in this year’s elections.
Pollsters played a big role.
“The biggest problem I noticed during this election was how the polls were telling the American public things that were not true. As media, we need to stop telling people what might happen and tell them what did happen,” said Saunders.
Journalists in general, spent too much time predicting the outcome of the presidential election and telling people what to think of the election and the candidates instead of giving the American public an opportunity to seek an answer out for themselves, or to simply wait. That led to much misinformation.
“The minute Trump would say something, it was almost like he was blowing a dog whistle and the media just jumped on it. That was the media’s mistake. It focused too much on what he said and not enough on what he did,” said Saunders.
In the aftermath of the elections, the women were asked if they had reached out and interviewed Trump supporters enough to get a consensus on why they supported the candidate since there was an overarching assumption that Clinton would win.
Mason, who covered the Trump campaign for the Los Ángeles Times said she thoroughly conducted the job and discovered a lot of discrepancies between what the general media reported and what reporters actually did on the ground.
“I traveled around the country and I did talk to Trump supporters and they were really angry and had strong opinions on why they favored their candidate. During that time, polls would say one thing about these particular supporters, but it was a swing and miss because in the end, there was an array of issues that didn’t legitimize what those polls were saying,” said Mason.
The only polls that didn’t get the facts wrong were the ones that reported Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million votes— an irony given the rise of fake news and polls guessing how voters in certain states would cast their votes.
Still, it has been the rise of fake news that has journalists worried about what consumers are reading, listening to and watching.
“Fake news has been around for a while but if we look at where we are getting fake news, its from social media and on social media, its hard to differentiate real versus fake news,” said Cardona.
Fake news has risen, in part, due to people finding, believing in and sharing stories that echo their own personal political beliefs, ideologies and overall perception and view of life. They are echo chambers on social media where people are connected to their friends, family and people who generally share a similar view or opinion to their own.
The problem with fake news is that people are not reading, watching or listening to a credible and legitimate source of media and stopping to be critical of what it is. They don’t do research, they don’t read enough and they don’t ask enough questions. This is problematic in a society where fake news is gaining momentum on social media.
“We are not going out enough. If we have to share a piece of information that affirms our biases, beliefs or echoes our thoughts and opinions, then we are not doing enough to ensure that we are supporting and consuming the kind of journalism that is not fake,” said Saunders.
The rise of fake news also has to do with the lack of local journalism. During the recession, newspapers in particular, cut back on resources and laid off many reporters. That has led to a profound gap of journalistic work in different areas that has affected consumers at the local level.
“People feel alienated. Journalists who were fired lost that local connection to their constituencies and their communities and that has affected a lot of consumers because they are disengaged. If the only source of information they have is by watching national news, then there is a great disconnect between people and their local communities,” said Saunders.
Cardona believes the rise of fake news is also a result of the persistent and consistent lack of ethnic diversity on all media platforms.
“I think it was obvious that we need more voices in the media, given the tone of race during this election. But more than that, we need media platforms to reflect the different opinions that are a real reflection of what our country looks like today,” she said.
During the looming Trump presidency, many reporters are not only concerned about combating fake news, but remaining true to the core ethics that are the pillars of journalism.
“I don’t strive to be biased or unbiased. I strive to be fair because nobody comes into the profession of being a journalist with a clean slate. We all come in with different life experiences. So the most important standard, for me, is to be fair,” said Mason.
The three women expressed concern over how they plan to cover Trump during the next four years. All of them are skeptical about the president-elect’s use of technology like Twitter.
Trump, which boasts 17 million followers on Twitter has perfected the use of the social media platform to deflect what is important about his actual state of affairs to turn the attention to things that are not-so important.
Because Trump did not follow any of the formalities of what the president usually is bound to, it is likely the American public will continue to see the media narrowing in on what he says instead of what he does.
“We have to remember that Trump is a reality TV star and he likes to be in charge on whatever stage he is on. He is partially responsible for the rise of fake news. All of the statistics and things he has tweeted – I would dare say, a large majority were completely false,” said Cardona.
The biggest mistake the media made during this presidential cycle was to believe that Trump did not have a chance at becoming President of the United States. It was a mistake that cost the media dearly, and has become a moment of deep introspection and reflection moving forward.
“The media will have to figure out if it can walk and chew gum at the same time and that is, pay attention to Trump’s tweets and ensure we can report on the seriousness of his actions and his decisions,” said Mason.
Moving forward, the role of the media will be to focus on what consumers want, but also take a stand against fake journalism and hold their consumers accountable for sharing, believing and taking part in the circulation of news that is not necessarily “fake” but factually inaccurate.
“We need to stop calling it fake news because its really not ‘fake’ but rather, they are lies that must be called out the minute they are written, said or put out on media platforms. It is a plague on our democracy that must be stopped,” said Cardona.
On Jan. 20, reporters will await what is in store for them in gaining access to Trump at press conferences and as part of the White House press corps. They say Trump must be taken literally, not figuratively.
“I think for women reporters and journalists, in the Trump era, we need to speak our mind no matter what it takes and no matter the consequences. It is a tough time for women to speak their mind in this moment in time and it has to be done now more than ever before,” said Cardona.
Comments