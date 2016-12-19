Darrell Steinberg promises to be a Mayor for “all of Sacramento”

There is one important message Darrell Steinberg wants to make clear: He will be the mayor for all of Sacramento and for every single person in the state’s sixth-largest city.
And, it is not a promise, but a commitment he vowed to keep.
Last Tuesday evening, the former state Senate leader stood before a crowd of nearly 2,000 people at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento to take the oath of office administered by state Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School and the first Filipino-American to be nominated to the states highest judicial office.
He avoided a run-off election after securing 59 percent of the June primary vote (Councilwoman Angelique Ashby had 26 percent).
Standing among family, friends and colleagues – who enjoyed gourmet coffee, wines, specialty drinks, baked goods, appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, and finger foods from local restaurateurs – Steinberg was sworn in as Sacramento’s 56th mayor.
Looking visibly emotional, Steinberg wasted no time thanking his supporters, his campaign team, and the community at-large that helped elect him to the highest elected local office in Sacramento.
“I intend to be the mayor for all of Sacramento. The emphasis here is on “all of Sacramento.” I say this because it is not a throw-away line in an inaugural speech, given these difficult and perplexing political times,” said Steinberg.
In the standing-room only crowd, Steinberg was joined by a diverse group of community activists, leaders, businessmen and women, and former colleagues including Kevin de León, his successor as president pro tem of the California State Senate; state Sen. Ricardo Lara, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Rep. Doris Matsui, among others.
He reflected on the first time he came to Sacramento and what the city meant for him.
“I was born in the Bay area but I found my home here in Sacramento 32 years ago. Here, I found my voice, my calling and my life in public service. I saw first-hand that this is a city that you don’t have to be something to do something and that it is a place where people look out for each other and stand by each other.”
He launched his political career nearly 20 years ago, first as a member of the Sacramento City Council where he served from 1992 to 1998 and where he received guidance, support and mentoring by the civil rights activist and former Mayor Joe Serna, Jr.
“He was more than a political mentor to me, but also a dear friend. He would be proud tonight of that eager beaver councilman with a bad moustache who became a real politician,” said Steinberg.
He laid out his vision for the next four years in Sacramento – one that will run contrary to the national public discourse following the election of Donald J. Trump.
“It is most fitting that one of Sacramento’s best known landmarks is a golden bridge leading to the heart of our city, not a wall keeping people out. I intend to devote myself to tearing down the symbolic walls that impede progress whether its our city from our county; our neighborhoods from the city; or city departments from each other and people from getting together with other people; we need everyone pulling in the same direction and going in the same direction,” said Steinberg.
Steinberg’s plan is to strengthen Sacramento’s economy by diversifying it in order to attract and retain high wage employers. He wants to devote his time and attention to helping local businesses expand, flourish and create an environment in which makes businesses want to locate to and grow in Sacramento.
He is committed to keeping Sacramento safe by ensuring law enforcement officers have the tools and training they need to do their job. Due to the recession and budget cuts, the Police Department has been understaffed. Steinberg would like to find efficiencies in the city budget to help fund and diversify the police force so that it better reflects the communities, neighborhoods and demographics it serves.
High on his priority list is the issue of homelessness where he intends to work collaboratively with the city council and the county to bring solutions that help people in a tangible way. To do so, he intends to provide a place for people to live, and enough resources where they can transition out of homelessness permanently.
“We can no longer afford to be complacent while more than 1,000 of our neighbors lay their heads on our streets, sidewalks, and riverbanks every night. We must aggressively build and set aside at least 2,000 units of permanent housing. We must creatively increase support services. We must quintuple the number of clinically trained outreach workers and case managers,” he said.
Investing in the youth is also a top priority for the mayor as it minimizes crime. Kids who grow up in underserved neighborhoods will have access to quality mentoring programs, paid summer internship opportunities, before and after school programs to lead them to paths of success.
“When our kids have positive options and our young adults have living wage opportunities, we can reduce the cycle of hopelessness that plagues our most vulnerable communities,” said Steinberg.
As mayor, Steinberg wants to support local neighborhoods by restoring the Neighborhood Services Department and with enough funding, help expand youth and art programs that will improve the sustainability and walkability of every neighborhood.
And finally, Steinberg wants Sacramento to be an arts capital where the downtown economic renaissance is conjoined with arts in all neighborhoods. Steinberg wants to create an arts district neighborhood that would give artists a safe place to create, display and sell their work or find ways to provide artists with street permits to encourage pop-up markets and performances.
In order to achieve these goals, Steinberg says Sacramento and its people must remain forward thinking, be compassionate and empathetic and most importantly, come together to move Sacramento forward.
“We are a confluence of two rivers coming together, a confluence of community, where diversity is celebrated, differences are respected, service is a way of life and, yes, neighbors always stand with neighbors,” said Steinberg. “If you do your part, I promise you, I’ll give you everything I’ve got.”
For Latinos, whom make up a third of the city’s demographics and are the largest demographic group in the state, Steinberg’s remarks come as a ray of light and hope.
For the last six months, while waiting to take office, Steinberg engaged heavily with the Latino community, meeting with them most recently at an informal gathering of Latino leaders, activists, concerned community members, businessmen and women— a group they have called the “Latino Roundtable” to express their concerns and explore ways to work with him on issues directly impacting them.
Last week, the majority of the guests were impressed with the mayors initiatives—and 45-minute talk about how he plans to address the needs of the Latino community, and all communities, respectively.
Arturo Alemán, president of United Latinos Promoviendo Acción Civica said Steinberg’s message about Sacramento being a sanctuary city for all immigrants resonated with him the most.
“He stressed how important it is to take care of our immigrant population how it is our moral obligation to ensure they feel safe and out of harms way,” said Alemán. “And that is important given everything we have heard at the national level.”
The Latino Roundtable addressed issues of inclusiveness, the importance of diversity, immigration and city contracts being afforded to Latinos, who should have an opportunity at vying for them, but also working together beyond just their own community, but also with other ethnic and minority groups like the Asian, African-American, LGBTQ and Sikh communities.
“We are one-third of Sacramento’s population. But that doesn’t mean we are not the only population that is hurting. We are diverse and there are a lot of groups that want a seat at the table. I think Steinberg truly understands that and is committed to helping us achieve that,” said Alemán.
Former State Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso felt Steinberg’s mayoral speech was “very personal and spoke about what is in his soul,” he said.
“I am most optimistic about his approach to education. With his prestige, I believe the school board members will pay attention to his ideas and suggestions. Latinos are doing better in education, but we are still lagging. In the legal profession, for example, Latinos only make up 7 percent and that number is getting smaller,” said Reynoso.
The same pattern is seen in other public, and professional jobs in the areas of teaching, medicine, politics and the private sector.
For Reynoso, the most important part of Steinberg’s speech was the issue of affordable housing and housing in general – it is a problem that continues to affect the Latino community ever since the recession caused the majority of homeowners to lose their homes, thereby their only source of accumulative wealth.
“The mayor needs to focus on making sure that we have the type of housing that will permit people– the poor and lower-middle class to buy houses to live in them and get their resources back that they lost during the great recession,” said Reynoso. “Latinos are not asking for anything that any other group is not entitled to– but only a fair share of the resources that government provides all groups.”
Latinos are not asking for anything that any other group is not entitled to, but only a fair share of the resources that government provides all groups. Former California Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso
Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna believes Steinberg’s extensive political background goes unmatched and makes him a strong leader for Sacramento.
“He has served at different levels of government and in different capacities and those are things that have honed his ability to best serve our city. Plus, he has made it clear, that he can temper with a strong sense of humility which is what I appreciate the most. He doesn’t lose sight of where he came from,” said Serna.
Councilmember Eric Guerra, who was also sworn in to office, looks forward to working with Steinberg on all of his mayoral goals. He will be a constant reminder that Latinos are important to the mosaic that is Sacramento.
“I think he made it clear that he will ensure the protection of our immigrants because we honestly do not know what will happen after January 20th. Secondly, when we talk about Latinos, we are talking about employment and job opportunities, diversifying the workforce, and having access to affordable housing. No one is looking for a handout, simply an opportunity,” said Guerra.
Latinos come to the United States for several reasons: to find good employment where they can earn enough money to make a good living, and to be in a place that is safe to raise their children where they are guaranteed a positive relationship with law enforcement and city government.
“Latinos just want opportunities, plain and simple,” said Guerra.
For those who worked alongside Steinberg during his tenure in state politics, Steinberg’s election to Mayor of Sacramento couldn’t come at a better time.
“What is absolutely great about Darrell is that his heart truly sits in public service. He is there for all the right reasons,” said State Secretary Alex Padilla, and former State Senator.
“He knows Sacramento like the back of his hand. He knows all of the issues. He knows the ins and outs of the city and how it fits into the states political process. I believe he will be a great leader and advocate for all of Sacramento.”
Visibly absent from the swearing-in ceremony was former Mayor Kevin Johnson whom Steinberg credited for ensuring the Sacramento Kings remain in Sacramento and heavily lobbied for the construction of the Golden 1 Center.
Many chose not to comment on his legacy, but rather, focused on the work Steinberg has ahead in continuing to build upon what Johnson started in order to keep Sacramento moving in the right direction.
