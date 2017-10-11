Boxeadores invictos esperan con entusiasmo próximas peleas

Dos boxeadores locales de peso pesado, Marco ‘El Muñeco’ Delgado y Nathan ‘The Tank’ Sharp siguen invictos en sus nacientes carreras, con victorias por nocaut el 22 de septiembre en el Double Tree Hotel de Sacramento.
Delgado de 26 años (4-0) se anotó un nocaut técnico en la tercera ronda contra Aaron Hamilton de 37 años (0-2), mientras que Sharp de 27 años se llevó un nocaut en la primera ronda contra Arnold Duarte de 30 años, quien estaba haciendo su debut profesional.
El nocaut le tomó solo 12 segundos.
“La campana sonó y él se fue en círculo y lo tocó con un puñetazo,” dijo Juan Barrera, el entrenador/representante de Sharp en el Red Shield Boxing Club de Modesto. “Él reconoció cuando lo tocó con un puñetazo al cuerpo que las manos de su contrincante bajaron. Así que él fingió un puñetazo … y llegó con una mano derecha en la barbilla. Duarte estaba fuera antes de llegar a la lona.”
Barrera dijo que a él le gustaría darle otra pelea a Sharp dentro de un mes, pero no ha sabido nada de los promotores. A él le gustaría mantener a Sharp en la categoría de peso semipesado, pero está considerando cambiarlo a
said he’d like to get Sharp another fight within a month, but hasn’t yet heard back from promoters. He’s looking to keep Sharp in the light heavyweight class, but is considering a move to super peso medio.
“Nate pesó 172 libras en la pelea pasada,” dijo Barrera. “Yo creo que puede bajar. Él dijo que era difícil, pero yo creo que lo puede hacer. Él es fuerte con 175, pero creo que va a ser más fuerte con 168.”
Delgado también fue programado para otra pelea el mes entrante por el entrenador/representante Chico Rodríguez.
“Yo creo que noviembre, quizá a mediados de noviembre o principios de diciembre,” dijo Rodríguez. “Queremos conseguir una antes del fin de año.”
De acuerdo con Rodríguez, Delgado quiere quedarse en 175 libras así que puede ganarse una oportunidad para la corona de peso semipesado GBO que se lleva a cabo en Ryan ‘Rhino’ Bourland.
“El próximo verano tendrá una verdadera oportunidad para pelear por el cinturón de 175 libras,” dijo Rodríguez. “En cuanto haga eso, él probablemente terminará bajando a las 68.”
Undefeated boxers look forward to next bouts
Two local light heavyweight boxers Marco ‘El Muñeco’ Delgado and Nathan ‘The Tank’ Sharp remained undefeated in their nascent careers, with knockout victories Sept. 22 at the Double Tree Hotel in Sacramento.
The 26-year-old Delgado (4-0) scored a third-round TKO over 37-year-old Aaron Hamilton (0-2), while the 27-year-old Sharp delivered a first-round KO over 30-year-old Arnold Duarte, who was making his professional debut.
Sharp’s knockout took just 12 seconds.
“The bell rang and he circled around and touched him with jab,” said Juan Barrera, Sharp’s trainer/manager at Red Shield Boxing Club in Modesto. “He recognized when he touched him with a jab to the body his opponent’s hands went down. So he faked a jab ... and came with a straight right hand on the chin. Duarte was out before he hit the canvas.”
Barrera said he’d like to get Sharp another fight within a month, but hasn’t yet heard back from promoters. He’s looking to keep Sharp in the light heavyweight class, but is considering a move to super middleweight.
“Nate weighed in at 172 for this past fight,” said Barrera. “I think he can go down. He said it was hard, but I think he can do it. He’s strong at 175, but I think he’ll be stronger at 168.”
Delgado is also being positioned for another fight next month by manager/trainer Chico Rodríguez.
“I’m thinking November, maybe mid-November or early December,” said Rodríguez. “We want to get one before the end of the year.”
According to Rodríguez, Delgado wants to stay at 175 pounds so he can earn a shot at the GBO light heavyweight crown held by Ryan ‘Rhino’ Bourland.
“Next summer there’s a really good chance he could fight for the 175-pound belt,” said Rodríguez. “Once he does that, he’ll probably end up going down to 68s.”
