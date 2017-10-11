Boxeadores invictos esperan con entusiasmo próximas peleas

Muy travieso, y un poco serio: Mira a Larry Hernández en concierto en la feria de Fresno

Larry Hernández, la estrella de Larrymania, en concierto en la feria de Fresno el domingo pasado (8 de octubre). Hernández cantó y bailó en el Teatro Paul Paul ante 2,000 fanáticos./ Larry Hernández in concert at the Paul Paul Theatre at the Big Fresno Fair last Sunday (Oct. 8, 2017). SE RECOMIENDA LA DISCRECIÓN DEL ESPECTADOR POR CONTENIDO FUERTE./ VIEWER DISCRETION RECOMMENDED.