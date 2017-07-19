Barras de Pan y Puentes

Gina Valadez iba en camino a la iglesia cuando notó los anuncios de embargo hipotecario que se veían en los jardines de las casas.
Cada notificación era un recordatorio de que muchas familias estaban perdiendo sus empleos y sus casas, y que estaban batallando por asegurar alimentos. Valadez, una madre de familia con dos hijos que ha aguantado sus propias difíciles situaciones, supo en ese momento que tenía que ayudar.
Valadez se dirigió al pastor de su iglesia, LifeSong Church en la Avenida Michigan en Stockton, y le preguntó si ella pudiera iniciar un ministerio para distribuir alimento. La idea fue bienvenida y duró por cerca de dos años antes de que ella se diera cuenta de que la necesidad era tan grande que ella tendría que extenderse.
Usando unos cuantos cientos de dólares que ganó con una venta de garaje, Valadez fundó Bread of Life hace siete años.
La organización sin fines de lucro, que inició con solo $100 en su cuenta bancaria, distribuye el equivalente a $1 millón de alimentos cada año a través de sus eventos mensuales que se llevan a cabo en el Condado de San Joaquín.
Valadez puede recordar su altruista llamado con varias experiencias en su vida: el divorcio por el que pasó a una edad temprana que la dejó viviendo de cheque a cheque y los viajes al centro de Stockton cuando tenía veintitantos años, y llevaba sándwiches a los necesitados. Pero son dos incidentes diferentes que plantaron la semilla de lo que creció a llegar a ser Bread of Life.
Después de su divorcio, Valadez mantuvo sus dificultades económicas en secreto de los demás porque se sentía avergonzada, dijo ella. Pero una Navidad, ella no tenía regalos para darle a sus hijos. Se le ocurrió que ella podía usar una calabaza sin decorar, que su hija tenía desde octubre para hacer un pastel de calabaza para sus hijos. Luego su iglesia le llamó para decirle que tenían algo para ella.
Era un cheque de $80.
“Yo creo que fue allí donde empezó,” dijo ella de lo que la impulsó a retribuir a la comunidad.
Pero ese incidente no fue la única generosidad que ella vivió. Valadez llegó a ser amiga de Lee Parker, el pastor de Wells of Living Water Ministries, y de su esposa, Linda Parker a través de su segundo trabajo de notario púbico. Linda Parker una vez se ofreció a darle a Valadez mandado para su casa, y aunque al principio se negó, Valadez finalmente se llevó la comida para sus hijos.
Eso fue lo que le dio la idea de Bread of Life, dijo ella.
“Yo sentí que eso era algo en lo que yo podía ayudar (a la gente),” dijo ella.
Aunque Valadez no creció en la pobreza, ella dijo que tenía batallas similares a la gente que ahora ella servía. Y a pesar de tener un trabajo de tiempo completo como gerente de crédito en Delta Bluegrass Company, ella se asegura de que usa sus vacaciones y cualquier tiempo libre adicional para asegurar que Bread of Life está funcionando.
Con solo dos empleados de tiempo parcial en el personal, es un trabajo difícil y exigente, pero “uno llega a conocer a la gente y uno llega a amarlos, y eso es lo que lo motiva a uno,” dijo ella.
Dos de las personas a las que ella ha llegado a conocer en Bread of Life, son un matrimonio que han sido fieles voluntarios. Durante los últimos cuatro meses, la joven pareja llega con sus hijos, a quienes cargan en su espalda todo el día.
Al ver eso, Valadez se sintió impulsada a decirles gracias por ayudar cada mes, a lo que la mujer Denise Ali, le contestó a Valdez, “Ustedes nos ayudaron cuando no teníamos nada. Ustedes estuvieron allí y nosotros no lo hubiéramos logrado sin ustedes.”
Ali, de 25 años, dijo que elle empezó a ir a Bread of Life hace más de un año cuando ella y su esposo estaban batallando por pagar sus cobros y la renta que estaba atrasada varios meses.
El grupo les dio la bienvenida y no los juzgó, dijo ella.
“Ellos alimentaron a mi familia tantas veces,” dijo Ali. “Mi familia hubiera pasado hambre sin ellos.”
“Nosotros siempre dijimos que cuando estuviéramos de nuevo de pie, queríamos retribuir a la comunidad.”
Y lo han hecho. Ali encontró dos arneses para cargar a sus niños, y ella y su esposo los usan para cargar a sus hijos de 2 y medio y 4 años, mientras sirven de voluntarios. Ella dijo que llevan a sus hijos para que ellos aprendan a una edad temprana que “no solo tomamos cosas, nosotros ayudamos.”
“Es asombroso el lugar,” dijo Ali. “Hemos conocido a tanta gente agradable. Y el ver las sonrisas en los rostros de la gente cuando uno les da el mandado es algo que no tiene precio.”
Guiada por su fe y motivada por la gente como Ali y su esposo, Valadez tiene planes de seguir haciendo su obra caritativa.
Recientemente, Bread of Life ofreció asistencia a familias que se quedaron sin hogar debido a un incendio en los apartamentos Mayfair. Aunque la organización religiosa sin fines de lucro no entrega alimentos preparados, cuando a ella le pidieron ayuda, ella no pudo decir no, y como por espacio de un mes, Bread of Life entregó tres comidas al día.
Valadez no se imaginó que el ministerio que inició hace casi 10 años crecería a lo que es ahora.
“Nunca me imaginé esto,” dijo ella. “Yo no me senté y dije esto es lo que vamos a hacer.
“Cuando yo empecé, yo simplemente supe que esta sería una manera en que podíamos ayudar.”
Bread of Life necesita voluntarios para ayudar con la distribución de alimentos cada tercer sábado del mes; la gente que esté interesada puede ir a uno de los lugares de entrega — LifeSong Church en Stockton, Ebenezer Congregational Church en Lodi, City On A Hill Mission Church en Tracy y Transformed through Hope Ministries en Manteca — o visite breadoflifestockton.com.
También hay necesidad de donaciones para reparar varios refrigeradores y congeladores que se usan como unidades de almacenamiento en el espacio de almacén en University Park. Para hacer donaciones, visite breadoflifestockton.com/donate.html. La gente también puede enviar correo electrónico a info@breadoflifestockton.org o llamar al (209) 898-6911 para más información sobre cómo contribuir.
Loaves and Bridges
Gina Valadez was on her way to church when she noticed the foreclosure signs that dotted the front yards.
Each notice was a reminder that many families were losing their jobs and their homes, and were struggling to secure food. Valadez, a mother of two children who had endured her own hardships knew in that moment she had to help.
Valadez approached the pastor at her church, LifeSong Church on Michigan Avenue, and asked if she could start a ministry to distribute food. The idea was welcomed and lasted for about two years before she realized the need was so great she would have to expand.
Using a few hundred dollars she earned through a garage sale, Valadez founded Bread of Life seven years ago.
The nonprofit organization, which started with only $100 in its bank account, distributes $1 million worth of food annually through its monthly events held throughout San Joaquín County.
Valadez can trace back her altruistic calling to several experiences in her life: the divorce she went through at a young age that left her living paycheck to paycheck and the trips to downtown Stockton in her 20s where she handed out sandwiches to those in need. But it is two separate incidents that planted the seed of what would grow into Bread of Life.
After her divorce, Valadez kept her financial troubles a secret from everyone because she was ashamed, she said. But one Christmas she had no presents to give her children. It occurred to her that she could use an uncarved pumpkin her daughter had from October to bake pumpkin pie to give her kids. Then her church called her to tell her they had something for her.
It was an $80 check.
“I think that’s what started it,” she said of what propelled her to give back to the community.
But that incident alone was not the only generosity she experienced.
Valadez became friends with Lee Parker, pastor of Wells of Living Water Ministries, and his wife, Linda Parker, through her side job as a notary public. Linda Parker one day offered to give Valadez groceries to take home, and while she initially refused, Valadez ultimately took the food for her children.
That’s what gave her the idea for Bread of Life, she said.
“I felt like this is something I could do to help (people),” she said.
While Valadez didn’t grow up in poverty, she said she had similar struggles to the people she now serves. And despite having a full-time job as the credit manager for Delta Bluegrass Company, she makes sure to use her vacation and any slivers of free time to ensure Bread of Life is running.
With only two part-time employees on staff, it’s difficult and demanding work, but “you get to know the people and you get to love them, and that’s what drives you,” she said.
Two of the people she’s gotten to meet at Bread of Life distributions are a married couple who have been faithful volunteers. For the past four months, the young couple shows up with their two kids, who they carry on their backs throughout the day.
Seeing them prompted Valadez to say thank you for helping each month, to which Valadez said the woman, Denise Ali, replied, “You helped us when we didn’t have anything. You guys were there and we wouldn’t have made it without you.”
Ali, 25, said she started going to Bread of Life more than a year ago when she and her husband were struggling to stay on top of bills and rent that was months behind.
The group was very welcoming and not judgmental, she said.
“They fed my family so many times,” Ali said. “My family would have starved without it.”
“We always told ourselves when we get ourselves back on our feet we want to give back to the community.”
And they have. Ali found two child carriers that she and her husband wear to hold their children, ages 2½ and 4, while they volunteer. She said they take their children so they learn from a young age that “we don’t just take things, we help.”
“It’s amazing there,” Ali said. “I’ve met so many nice people. And seeing the smiles on people’s faces when you give them groceries is priceless.”
Guided by her faith and motivated by people like Ali and her husband, Valadez plans to keep doing her charitable work.
Recently, Bread of Life offered assistance to families burned out of their homes following the Mayfair Apartment fire. Although the faith-based nonprofit does not give out prepared meals, when she was asked to help, she couldn’t say no. And for about a month, Bread of Life provided three meals a day.
Valadez didn’t imagine the ministry she started almost 10 years ago would grow to what it is now.
“I never envisioned this,” she said. “I didn’t sit down and say this is what we’re going to do.
“When I started, I just knew that this is a way we could help.”
Bread of Life is in need of volunteers to help with food distributions every third Saturday of the month; people interested can show up at one of the giveaway sites — LifeSong Church in Stockton, Ebenezer Congregational Church in Lodi, City On A Hill Mission Church in Tracy and Transformed through Hope Ministries in Manteca — or visit breadoflifestockton.com.
Donations are also badly needed to repair several refrigerator and freezer storage units at its University Park warehouse space. To donate, visit breadoflifestockton.com/donate.html.
People can also e-mail info@breadoflifestockton.org or call (209) 898-6911 for more information on how to contribute.
