Pareja indigente dormía en el carro, pero se aseguraban de que su hijo tuviera casa y fuera a la escuela

Hubo veces en que Darlene y Arturo Sánchez querían dejar de tener esperanzas, obligados a dormir dentro de su Toyota Corolla 2001, separados de su hijo y nunca llegar a tener una casa de nuevo.
Darlene dijo que ella no sabía cómo ser indigente, cuando ellos perdieron sus trabajos hace varios meses. “Es un torbellino emocional,” dijo ella.
Arturo dijo que ellos se decían uno al otro que iban a pasar por esto juntos. Pero algunos días la batalla diaria por encontrar trabajo, comida y un lugar en donde bañarse, era demasiado en sentido emocional para la pareja de Modesto.
“Uno se siente desmoralizado,” dijo ella. “Uno siente que no vale nada.”
Con la ayuda económica de la familia de Arturo, y el ánimo de un grupo religioso de Modesto, Darlene y Arturo ahora ya tienen una casa. Ellos encontraron trabajos estables y pueden pagar su renta en un pequeño apartamento de dos recámaras en el oeste de Modesto.
Pero el recuerdo de haber vivido siete meses en su carro compacto todavía está fresco en sus mentes. Ellos se acuerdan cómo fue que llegaron a quedarse sin vivienda y constantemente se preguntan si pasará de nuevo. “Es algo que yo temo todos los días,” dijo Darlene.
No importa qué tan difícil fue para estos padres de familia, ellos se aseguraron de que su hijo menor no se viera obligado a vivir sin casa. Ellos juntaron suficiente dinero de sus trabajos temporales y de donaciones de familiares para que su hijo estuviera en una vivienda mientras ellos pasaban los siete meses durmiendo en estacionamientos.
“Yo no quería que él aguantara lo que nosotros aguantamos,” dijo Darlene de su hijo. “Yo no quería que él estuviera en la calle.” Ellos pagaban $250 al mes para que el joven adolescente viviera dentro de un RV (vehículo recreativo) que estaba estacionado afuera de la casa de la abuela de su amigo. Él dormía en el RV, y se le permitía entrar a la casa a bañarse o a ver televisión. La casa estaba cerca de su escuela, Stanislaus Military Academy en Turlock, así que él siguió con su educación.
El joven de 16 años dice que fue difícil vivir solo, mientras que sus padres estaban sin casa. Él siempre supo que la vida era mucho más difícil para sus padres.
“Fue difícil no estar con ellos, pero era mejor que dormir en un carro,” dijo el muchacho, quien pidió que su nombre no se incluyera en este artículo. A él le falta un año para graduarse y enlistarse en el Ejército de los Estados Unidos.
“Él se entristecía. Decía que quería venir a casa,” dijo Darlene luchando contra las lágrimas. “Yo le dije, ‘te prometo, no me voy a rendir.’”
La pareja no se quedó sin casa de un día para otro. Los problemas económicos se acumularon gradualmente, dijeron ellos. Ellos habían acumulado cerca de $700 en cobros de electricidad cuando estaban rentando una casa de tres recámaras en Ceres. Así que se mudaron a un apartamento estudio en Stockton para ahorrar dinero y estar más cerca de un trabajo de tiempo parcial, de guardias de seguridad y conserjes.
Cuando los problemas económicos eliminaron esos empleos, la pareja se quedó sin ingreso. Arturo había tenido trabajo seguro en la construcción, pero esa oportunidad de empleo había desaparecido mucho antes.
No pudieron pagar los $600 de renta mensual, así que fueron desalojados de la casa de Stockton. Darlene no había mandado los pagos de un Pontiac Vibe, así que el pequeño vehículo deportivo fue recogido por el banco. Ahora, ya no tenían casa ni automóvil.
El hermano de Arturo les vendió el Toyota Corolla por $500, y les prestó dinero para seguir adelante y pagar la renta de su hijo. Ellos todavía tienen el Corolla, lo usan para ir a trabajar. Y todavía deben cerca de $1,000 de los préstamos que recibieron. “Tenemos la intención de pagarles a todos,” dijo Darlene.
Su hijo mayor, Fabián Muñoz, también les ayudó en lo económico. Él tiene 20 años de edad y es cabo en el Ejército, él está prestando servicio en Fort Lee en el Condado Prince George en Virginia. Él les ayudaba en cualquier manera que pudiera, hasta se ofreció a llevarse a su hermano menor.
Muñoz recuerda esos tristes meses cuando su familia estaba sufriendo y él estaba tan lejos. “Yo me sentí enojado y triste también, porque en realidad no podía hacer nada al respecto,” dijo él por teléfono el domingo.
Darlene dijo que su hijo mayor le pagaba el cobro del teléfono celular para mantener una línea de comunicación constante. Ella con frecuencia le llamaba en busca de ánimo. “Él era como mi consejero,” dijo ella.
Ella usaba el servicio de Internet en el teléfono celular para buscar trabajos y lugares en dónde quedarse y bañarse. Darlene y Arturo primero escogieron los estacionamientos del Hospital de Modesto para pasar la noche. Se imaginaron que esos lugares serían seguros debido a que tenían seguridad las 24 horas.
Ellos habían sabido que algunos guardias de seguridad veían a los indigentes y les pedían que se fueran. Ellos se quedaban en un estacionamiento por algunas noches, a veces solo cuatro horas en una noche y seguían movilizándose con la esperanza de no atraer la atención.
Con el tiempo, empezaron a dormirse en un lugar de descanso para camiones de carga pesada en la Autopista 99. Allí había otros indigentes buscando un lugar donde dormir; algunos de ellos todavía están allí, dijo Darlene. Ella todavía se pone sentimental cuando pasan por ese lugar.
“Uno cree que lo va a superar, pero ese lugar llegó a ser nuestra casa,” dijo ella.
Ellos siguieron buscando trabajo. Arturo ocasionalmente encontraba trabajo en jardinería. Ellos hacían lo mejor posible por estar limpios, usando lavabos de sanitarios públicos para lavarse. Darlene los llama “baño para pajaritos.”
No eran suficiente como para entrar con confianza a una entrevista de trabajo. Hace algunos meses, ellos descubrieron Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle en Modesto. El servicio es operado por What Would Jesus Do Ministries — también conocido como Iglesia en el Parque — desde principios de agosto ha suministrado regaderas con agua caliente para más de 4,300 personas indigentes y gente pobre con empleo.
“Ellos no solo ofrecieron una regadera; ellos ofrecieron un hombre en donde llorar,” dijo Darlene.
En abril, Darlene y Arturo se mudaron a su apartamento de Modesto. Arturo consiguió trabajo en mantenimiento en el complejo de apartamentos que ofrece renta con descuento a los empleados.
La pareja puede pagar los $535 mensuales con Darlene trabajando en la limpieza de un lugar de salud mental en el área. Antes la pareja ya había intentado rentar una casa, pero la mayoría de los arrendatarios con que se encontraban querían tres meses de renta, un gran depósito o comprobante de una cuenta bancaria.
En el servicio de la iglesia, ellos conocieron a Kelli Ott y al fundador de la Iglesia en el Parque Dean Dodd. Ott es una secretaria administrativa de la Iglesia en el Parque y es miembro de su mesa directiva. El grupo provee obras de alcance para la gente indigente en el área de Modesto y para cualquier persona con necesidad.
Darlene dijo que Ott y otras personas de la Iglesia en el Parque les ofrecieron soporte spiritual cuando en realidad lo necesitaban.
“Uno pierde mucha fe cuando uno está en esa situación. Ella restauró esa fe,” dijo Darlene de Ott.
Darlene y Arturo de vez en cuando regresan a Beard Brook Park cerca del centro de Modesto y asisten al servicio semanal de la Iglesia en el Parque. Ellos estuvieron allí el domingo por la tarde después de pasar la mañana recordando lo lejos que han llegado. “A veces uno tiene que recargarse espiritualmente,” dijo Darlene.
Ott dijo que la pareja Sánchez tuvo dos ventajas, una de ellas fue que tenían un automóvil. Ellos podían manejar para ir a encontrar empleos, y podían alejarse manejando, de los peligros que hay cuando se vive en la calle. Mucha gente indigente no tiene eso.
La otra ventaja fue que Darlene y Arturo dependieron uno del otro mientras trabajaban hacia su meta de conseguir una casa para la familia. Ellos a veces discutían sobre sus batallas diarias, pero siempre se mostraron respeto. Eso significa mucho cuando uno siente que sus oraciones no reciben respuesta.
“Ellos se tenían uno al otro,” dijo Ott. “Ellos tenían un hijo por quien estaban trabajando.”
Homeless couple slept in car but made sure teenage son had a home, went to school
There were times Darlene and Arturo Sánchez wanted to give up hope, forced to sleep inside a 2001 Toyota Corolla separated from their son and never have a home again.
Darlene said she didn’t know how to be homeless, when they lost their jobs several months ago. “It’s an emotional roller coaster,” she said.
Arturo said they kept telling each other they were going to make it through this together. But some days the daily struggle to find work, food and a place to bathe themselves was just too much for the Modesto couple to handle emotionally.
“You feel demoralized,” he said in Spanish. “You feel like you’re not worth anything.”
With financial help from Arturo’s family and encouragement from a Modesto faith-based group, Darlene and Arturo now have a home. They both found stable jobs and can afford rent in a small two-bedroom apartment in west Modesto.
But the memory of living in their compact car for seventh months is still vivid in their minds. They remember how they became homeless and constantly wonder if it will happen again. “I fear it every day,” Darlene said.
No matter how hard it was for these parents, they made sure their youngest son wouldn’t be forced to experience life without a home. They scraped up enough money from temporary work and donations from relatives to keep their son housed while they spent seven months sleeping in parking lots.
“I didn’t want him to endure what we did,” Darlene said about her son. “I didn’t want him to be out on the streets.”
They spent $250 a month for the teenage boy to live inside a RV parked outside the home of his friend’s grandmother. He would sleep in the RV, and he was allowed to go inside the house to bathe or watch TV. The home was near his school, the Stanislaus Military Academy in Turlock, so he continued with his education.
The 16-year-old boy says it was difficult living alone, while his parents were homeless. He always knew life for his parents was much tougher.
“It was hard not being with them, but it was better than sleeping in a car,” said the boy, who asked that his name not be included in this article. He’s about a year away from graduating and enlisting in the U.S. Army.
“He would get sad. He said he wanted to come home,” Darlene said as she fought back tears. “I told him, ‘I promise you, I’m not going to give up.’ ”
The couple didn’t become homeless overnight. The financial problems piled up gradually, they said. They had accumulated about $700 in unpaid electricity bills while renting a three-bedroom house in Ceres. So, they moved to a studio apartment in Stockton to save money and be closer to part-time work as security guards and janitors.
When economic hardships eliminated those jobs, the couple was left with no income. Arturo used to work steadily in construction, but those job opportunities had disappeared long before that.
They failed to pay the $600 monthly rent, so they were evicted from the Stockton home. Darlene had failed to make payments on a Pontiac Vibe, so the small sport utility vehicle was repossessed by the bank. Now, they were homeless and didn’t have a vehicle.
Arturo’s brother sold the couple the Toyota Corolla for $500, and he let them borrow money to make ends meet and pay for their son’s rent. They still have the Corolla, using it to drive to work. And they still owe about $1,000 from those loans. “We intend to pay everyone back,” Darlene said.
Their older son, Fabian Munoz, also provided financial help. He’s 20 years old and a private in the Army stationed at Fort Lee in Prince George County, Virginia. He would help any way he could, even offering to take in his younger brother.
Munoz remembers those bleak months when his family was suffering and he was so far away. “I felt mad and sad, too. Because I really couldn’t do anything about it,” he said by phone on Sunday.
Darlene said her older son would pay for her cell phone bill to maintain a constant line of communication. She often would call him, seeking encouragement. “He was like my counselor,” she said.
She would use the smart phone’s Internet service to look for jobs and places to stay and bathe. Darlene and Arturo first chose Modesto hospital parking lots to sleep at night. They figured those places were safe, because they had around-the-clock security.
They had heard some security guards would spot homeless people and ask them to move on. They would sleep in one parking lot for a few nights, sometimes only four hours a night. They kept moving around, hoping not to draw attention.
Eventually, they started sleeping at a truck stop along Highway 99. There were other homeless people there just looking for a place to sleep; some of them are still there, Darlene said. She still gets emotional when she drives by the truck stop.
“You think you’ll get over it, but that used to be our home,” she said.
They continued to look for work. Arturo would occasionally find work in landscaping. They did their best trying to clean themselves up, using sinks in public restrooms to wash up. Darlene calls them “bird baths.”
It wasn’t enough to walk confidently into a job interview. A few months ago, they discovered the Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle in Modesto. The service operated by What Would Jesus Do Ministries — aka Church in the Park — since early August has provided hot showers to well more than 4,300 homeless and working poor.
“They just didn’t offer a shower; they offered a shoulder to cry on,” Darlene said.
In April, Darlene and Arturo moved into their west Modesto apartment. Arturo got a job in maintenance at the apartment complex that offered a discounted rental rate for employees. The couple can afford the $535 monthly rent with Darlene working in housekeeping for a mental healthy facility in the area. The couple had tried before to rent a home, but most landlords they encountered wanted three months rent, a large deposit or proof of a bank account.
At the shuttle service, they met Kelli Ott and Church in the Park founder Dean Dodd. Ott is an administrative secretary for Church in the Park and one of its board members. The group provides outreach for homeless people in the Modesto area and anyone in need.
Darlene said Ott and others from Church in the Park offered them spiritual support when they really needed it.
“You lose a lot of faith when you get down like that. She restored that faith,” Darlene said about Ott.
Darlene and Arturo from time to time return to Beard Brook Park near downtown Modesto and attend the Church in the Park weekly service. They were there this Sunday afternoon after spending the morning remembering how far they’ve come. “Sometimes you have to get recharged, spiritually,” Darlene said.
Ott said the Sánchez couple had two advantages, and one of them was that they had a car. They could drive to find work, and they could drive away from the danger that lurks while living on the street. Many homeless people don’t have that.
The other advantage they had was Darlene and Arturo relied on each other while working toward their goal in getting a home for their family. They sometimes argued over their daily struggles, but they always had respect for each other. That means a lot when you feel like your prayers aren’t being answered.
“They had each other,” Ott said. “They had a son who they were working for.”
