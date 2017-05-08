Latina finds her passion in the medical field

Like many teenagers her age, Yeseli Arias wasn’t sure what she really wanted to do with her life. That changed thanks to one of her brothers who happened to be a Physician Assistant.
“My brother would run the after-hour clinic with a local physician in Riverbank and his office drew a lot of Latino patients because he spoke Spanish and was really good with patients. Patients loved him – I’ve never seen a waiting room so packed,” said Arias, who today happens to be the Chief of Inpatient Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Services at Kaiser Permanente in Modesto. “I really loved the way he treated each person, like they were a human being and he gave them the time, the attention, the respect and the care that they needed.”
Witnessing all of that helped Arias make up her mind career-wise and by the time she graduated from Riverbank High School in 1991, she knew exactly what her calling was.
After obtaining her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, she started her residency at University of California, Davis Medical Center and completed it at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.
When the Kaiser Permanente Modesto Medical Center opened its doors in 2008, Arias was already an employed physician with the company.
I have a very demanding, and at times intense, schedule but at the end of the day I can honestly and transparently say that I love what I do.
Yeseli Arias, MD
Because of the lack of Latino doctors in the Valley, Arias felt that working in her own community would be a personal priority for her.
“I remember growing up and not seeing a lot of doctors who looked like me, who understood my language and my culture, so it was always part of my goal as a physician to come back,” said the 43-year-old Arias. “You just never knew where life was going to take you, but thankfully everything lined up for me to come back to my community after my education was complete.”
As the eighth child of nine siblings, Arias – who was born in Oakdale to parents from Sinaloa, México – is also quite happy to be close to her family.
Her father, she said, was very adamant that all of his children get a college education, which they did. He also made sure they helped others and not just themselves, Arias said.
“My father was very much the, ‘help your mankind, neighbor, and brother. You’re going to excel and help others, you’re not just going to excel to become wealthy, you are here to help your fellow man.’ So that was pretty much ingrained in all of us,” Arias recalls. “I saw that in my brother and it so just happened to be in the medial field.”
Taking part in multiple medical mission trips to México and other impoverished countries also helped keep Arias grounded, she said.
“They are very much part of my core and keeps the fire burning, sort of speak. You go to these areas that are impoverished and so underserved and you come to understand that we are a very wealthy nation and have a lot of resources,” she said. “I loved going to my own country México and speaking to my own people and doing what I could with the resources we had available there and just contributing.”
When a major earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, Arias was able to participate through Kaiser Permanente’s efforts.
“It’s rewarding to be able to contribute, however small you think your effort is, but together it’s a wonderful impact to be able to share that human touch, that human love in a completely devastated area and give them hope and kindness. It’s an amazing feeling,” said the mother of two.
She hopes one day she can take her own children on one of those trips.
“I want to expose them to that. Especially now when kids are so into themselves, they want this, they want that and so when they realize that the rest of the world doesn’t function like we do, I think they get a ‘reset’ and tend to appreciate what they have.”
Arias said she grew up loving the sciences so the best way to incorporate that into her professional life was through the area of pediatrics.
“Because talk about family dynamics! You don’t just deal just with the patient, you deal with momma, grandma, poppa, grandpa, so it was one of those things that I was exposed early on and saw someone that did it well and it really drew me to it,” she said.
In my field of work there is a high suicide rate among physicians and it’s because we overlook the need for us to stay healthy, not just physically, but emotionally, and spiritually.
Yeseli Arias, MD
But sometimes dealing with illness and death can take a toll on even the strongest person.
“There are times you do take it home. For you not to take it home, you got to be made out of metal. There’s ways of coping and creating mechanisms where it keeps you healthy,” Arias said. “The hardest part of my job is honestly when you come across cases where children are neglected and you feel helpless because you can only do so much for them.”
Her children, she said, have helped her cope during those difficult times.
“No matter what happens at work, whether it’s a bad meeting or a death, you have to learn to contain it in a way where you still preserve who you are and be able to be a mother when you come home; be a wife when you come home; be able to rear your own children in a healthy way. For me, having children is actually part of my therapy,” said Arias. “When a child is not doing well, just coming home and hugging your kids, holding them, spending time with them – that is about the most therapeutic thing you’re going to get immediately.”
Her faith and a strong family unit have also helped her cope along the way.
“My faith keeps me sound, keeps me intact for that case, for that next difficult family, for that next difficult death, perhaps.”
And like any other job, it also has its upside.
“The most rewarding is being able to help a very ill child reach their health, recover, be reunited with their families and go home. Go home and enjoy a normal childhood,” said Arias.
