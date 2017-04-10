Young priest finds true joy in his calling (Español abajo)

The initial call came at age 13, but the teenager was not ready to listen. In fact, he was thinking of becoming an engineer one day.
Two years later, the call came again.
This time, Ernesto Madrigal woke up from a very vivid dream that would change his life forever.
“I remember I woke up feeling this terror deep inside. I didn’t want to be a priest, my whole being rejected the idea,” recalls the now 31 year-old Reverend Ernesto Madrigal. “But at the same time, there was this deep peace, a sense of fulfillment that I’ve never experienced before. I felt like, ‘Okay, if God wants me to be a priest, then I will be a priest.’ ”
And so Madrigal’s priesthood journey began.
During his time at Hughson High School, Madrigal continued his curriculum as usual, including participating in the Cross Country and Track teams – which he really enjoyed –and getting good grades, like he usually did. But he was also discovering what the priest vocation entailed while keeping his future intentions to himself.
“When people would ask me what I was going to do with my life, I would say, ‘I’m going to be a teacher’ because I didn’t want to lie to them, but I didn’t want to tell them the truth,” said Madrigal. “A priest is a teacher, technically, so I would just say that.”
He didn’t tell his family either, his three younger siblings and his parents, Gabriel and Bertha Madrigal, somehow figured it out. Even though, they were not fond of the idea, they never derailed his plans, either.
“My parents did not want me to be a priest. If they were to choose, I would not be a priest. They’ve always supported me, they’ve never opposed, but they would have preferred that I was not a priest,” Madrigal said. “They have this sense that being a priest is too difficult. Because of that, they worry for me too much. That is their concern. My mother, growing up, also witnessed how some priests were treated badly, so she has that fear.”
One of the blessings about being a priest is that people give you their hearts. They tell me their deepest secrets, joys, longings, dreams, and sorrows. They reveal themselves to me. That is just amazing.
Rev. Ernesto Madrigal
Is priesthood difficult?
“It is difficult. To be a priest, only a priest can know its joys and its pains. There are sufferings, there are struggles but there are also the joys that people don’t understand. If you ask most priests, they are happy. There is a sense of fulfillment,” Madrigal explained. “But then again, marriage also has its challenges. I tell people sometimes marriage is more difficult than being a priest, especially from what people tell me!”
Madrigal, who was born in Coalcomán, Michoacán, México, was ordained on May 18, 2013 at the age of 27 by Bishop Stephen Blaire. He is one of 105 priests in the Diocese of Stockton, which serves a Catholic population of more than 298,000 people in six counties.
Madrigal chose to become a diocesan priest, meaning he will serve locally his entire life.
Currently, Madrigal is assigned to Our Lady of Fatima and also helps out at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – both located in Modesto.
He is also among a group of priests who are vocation directors for the diocese helping men determine if priesthood is their true calling.
“Here at our diocese, God is still at work,” Madrigal said. “There are a lot young men discerning. Some need a lot of work and some are scared, which is okay, too. It’s about helping them find their vocation and not just because they are discerning to be a priest means they are going to become a priest. Maybe they are called to be married. We help them discern. We want a good priest who is going to live out his vocation.”
My struggles if I understand them, if I embrace them, they become a source of healing for others.
Rev. Ernesto Madrigal
Madrigal also adds that the need for priests is not something new to the Catholic church.
“That has always been the case, since the beginning. There are times in the church that certain areas produce lots of priests and they become the missionaries to other parts of the world,” Madrigal said. “The Bishop (Stephen Blaire) once said, ‘We don’t need a lot of priests, we just need a few good priests.’ That is true. If a priest gives himself in ministry, he has the power to inspire faith in others. Maybe inspire good marriages, inspire holiness in single life, inspire men to become priests or religious sisters, monks.
“There is always going to be priests needed. But whenever there is a great need in the church, God calls somebody. God is always at work.”
For Madrigal there is no typical day or week.
“Your day has to be available and it just gets filled up somehow, I just don’t know how that happens,” he chuckles. “Those days when I do have extra time, I prepare the Sunday Homily, I try to read, study, do my prayers, visit the children at school (Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School), visit hospitals, or spend time with the ministry groups. It varies.”
Madrigal also enjoys sports. He likes to play soccer, stay active, and watch football. His favorite team? The New England Patriots.
He usually gets one day off a week, which he likes to spend visiting his family in Hughson or catching up on sleep.
At home, he is simply Ernesto.
“They don’t call me Padre or Father. They know I am a priest but they are my family. That is so healthy because you get treated human, in a way. Most of the time, there is this sense that you are not human because you are a priest,” he said. “But we are human like everyone else.”
We all have the cross before us in different ways. Every cross becomes a source of resurrection, a source of healing, a source of restoration, a source of life.
Rev. Ernesto Madrigal
And just like any other human, priests also face temptations. How does he deal?
“You know yourself, your strengths, your weaknesses and you learn to set boundaries. As a priest, I learn to do my duties. You continue to choose your ministry – what you are called to do as a priest. That in itself is so powerful. It protects me,” Madrigal said.
He also adds that he meets with a spiritual director once a month or meets with different priest in a way of a support group.
“They all help me explore and analyze my life or struggles,” he said. “That inner struggle, personal struggle – knowing what it means to be a human being – it helps me know people. It helps me relate to people. It helps me to know what people are going through. It helps me in confession, or when I talk with them one on one. My struggles as a priest helps me, help them.”
Sacerdote joven encuentra verdadera alegría en su llamado
La primera llamada llegó a la edad de 13 años, pero el adolescente no estaba listo para escuchar. De hecho, él estaba pensando en llegar a ser ingeniero algún día.
Dos años después, la llamada llegó nuevamente.
Esta vez, Ernesto Madrigal había despertado de un sueño muy real que cambiaría su vida para siempre.
“Me acuerdo que desperté sintiendo un terror en mi interior. Yo no quería ser sacerdote, todo mi ser rechazaba la idea,” recuerda el ahora Reverendo Ernesto Madrigal, de 31 años de edad. “Pero al mismo tiempo, había una profunda paz, un sentimiento de satisfacción que nunca antes había sentido. Me sentí, como, ‘Bueno si Dios quiere que yo sea sacerdote, entonces seré sacerdote.’ ”
Así que el viaje al sacerdocio de Madrigal empezó.
Durante este tiempo en la escuela Preparatoria Hughson, Madrigal siguió su curso de estudios como de costumbre, incluyendo el participar en los equipos de Campo Traviesa y Carreras – lo cual en verdad disfrutaba – y obteniendo buenas calificaciones, como siempre lo había hecho. Pero también estaba descubriendo lo que conlleva la vocación de sacerdote al mismo tiempo que mantenía sus intenciones futuras para sí mismo.
“Cuando la gente me preguntaba qué era lo que iba a hacer con mi vida, yo decía, ‘Voy a ser maestro’ porque no quería mentirles, pero no quería decirles la verdad,” dijo Madrigal. “Técnicamente, un sacerdote es un maestro, así que yo simplemente decía eso.”
Él tampoco le dijo a su familia, a sus tres hermanos menores y a sus padres, Gabriel y Bertha Madrigal, de alguna manera ellos se enteraron después. Aunque no les agradaba la idea, ellos nunca intentaron cambiarle los planes a su hijo.
“Mis padres no querían que yo fuera sacerdote. Si ellos pudieran escoger, yo no sería sacerdote. Ellos siempre me han apoyado, nunca se opusieron, pero hubieran preferido que no fuera sacerdote,” dijo Madrigal. “Ellos tienen el sentido de que ser un sacerdote es demasiado difícil. Por eso, ellos se preocupan demasiado por mí. Esa es su preocupación. Al ir creciendo, mi madre vio cómo algunos sacerdotes eran tratados mal, así que ella tiene ese temor.”
¿Es difícil el sacerdocio?
“Es difícil. Para ser un sacerdote, sólo un sacerdote sabe sus gozos y sus dolores. Hay sufrimientos, hay batallas, pero también hay gozos que la gente no comprende. Si le preguntas a la mayoría de los sacerdotes, ellos son felices. Hay un sentido de satisfacción,” explicó Madrigal. “Pero luego, el matrimonio también tiene sus desafíos y yo le digo a la gente, a veces el matrimonio es más difícil que ser sacerdote, ¡por lo que la gente me dice!”
Madrigal, quien nació en Coalcomán, Michoacán, México, fue ordenado al sacerdocio el 18 de mayo del 2013 a la edad de 27 años por el Obispo Stephen Blaire. Él es uno de los 105 sacerdotes de la Diócesis de Stockton, la cual sirve a una población católica de más de 298,000 personas en seis condados.
Madrigal escogió ser sacerdote diocesano, lo que significa que él va a servir localmente toda su vida.
Actualmente, Madrigal está asignado a Nuestra Señora de Fátima (Our Lady of Fatima) y también ayuda en la iglesia Católica San José (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) – ambas en Modesto.
Él también está entre un grupo de sacerdotes que son directores de vocación en la diócesis, ayudando a los hombres a determinar si el sacerdocio es su verdadero llamado.
“Aquí en nuestra diócesis, Dios todavía está trabajando,” dijo Madrigal. “Hay muchos hombres discerniendo. Algunos necesitan mucho trabajo y algunos están asustados, lo cual también está bien. Se trata de ayudarles a encontrar su vocación y no sólo porque están discerniendo ser sacerdote significa que van a llegar a ser sacerdotes. Quizá se les llame para que se casen. Les ayudamos a discernir. Queremos un buen sacerdote que viva su vocación.”
Madrigal además añade que la necesidad de sacerdotes no es algo nuevo en la iglesia católica.
“Ese siempre ha sido el caso, desde el principio. Hay veces en la iglesia que ciertas áreas producen muchos sacerdotes y llegan a ser misioneros en otras partes del mundo,” dijo Madrigal. “El Obispo (Stephen Blaire) una vez dijo, ‘No necesitamos muchos sacerdotes, sólo necesitamos algunos buenos sacerdotes.’ Eso es cierto. Si un sacerdote se entrega al ministerio, él tiene el poder de inspirar la fe en otros. Quizá inspire a buenos matrimonios, inspire santidad en la vida soltera, inspire a los hombres a llegar a ser sacerdotes o hermanas religiosas, monjes.
“Siempre va a haber la necesidad de sacerdotes. Pero en cualquier ocasión que exista una gran necesidad en la iglesia, Dios llama a alguien. Dios siempre está trabajando.”
Para Madrigal no hay un día o semana típica.
“Tu día tiene que estar disponible y simplemente se llena de alguna manera, yo simplemente no sé cómo eso sucede,” él dijo entre risas. “Esos días en que tengo tiempo extra, yo preparo el sermón del domingo, trato de leer, estudiar, hacer mis oraciones, visitar a los niños en la escuela (Escuela Católica Our Lady of Fátima), visitar los hospitales, o pasar tiempo con los grupos de ministerio. Es variado.”
Madrigal también disfruta de los deportes. A él le gusta jugar fútbol, mantenerse activo, y ver fútbol americano. ¿Su equipo favorito? Los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra.
Por lo regular tiene un día libre a la semana, el cual a él le gusta pasar visitando a su familia en Hughson o recuperar su sueño.
En casa, él es simplemente Ernesto.
“Ellos no me dicen Padre o Father. Ellos saben que soy sacerdote, pero ellos son mi familia. Eso es tan saludable porque, de alguna manera, lo tratan a uno como humano. La mayoría del tiempo, hay un sentir de que uno no es humano porque uno es sacerdote,” dijo él. “Pero somos humanos como todos los demás.”
Y como cualquier otro humano, los sacerdotes también enfrentan tentaciones. ¿Cómo trata él con eso?
“Uno se conoce a uno mismo, sus puntos fuertes, sus puntos débiles y uno aprende a establecer límites. Como sacerdote, yo aprendo a llevar a cabo mis responsabilidades. Uno continúa escogiendo el ministerio – para lo que uno fue llamado como sacerdote. Eso por sí solo es tan poderoso. Me protege,” dijo Madrigal.
Él también añade que se reúne con un director espiritual una vez al mes, o se reúne con diferentes sacerdotes a manera de grupo de soporte.
“Todos ellos me ayudan a explorar y analizar mi vida o batallas,” comentó. “Esa batalla interior, batalla personal – sabiendo lo que significa ser un ser humano – me ayuda a conocer a la gente. Me ayuda a relacionarme con la gente. Me ayuda a saber por lo que la gente está pasando. Me ayuda en la confesión, o cuando hablo con ellos individualmente. Mis batallas como sacerdote me ayudan, a ayudarles.”
This is the second in a series of stories about a priest shortage in the San Joaquín Valley and what the Catholic Dioceses are doing to recruit more men into the religious order.
