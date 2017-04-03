Immigration forum sheds light for South Modesto residents

Various community-based organizations such as South Modesto Partnerships, South Modesto Manos Unidas, Community Building Communities, El Concilio and others hosted and organized a ‘Know Your Rights Community Immigration Forum’ where lawyers answered questions regarding deportation and removal; citizenship classes and naturalization; DACA; Deferred Action; AB 540 requirements and eligibility; and, know your rights and the power of the red card at the Apostolic Jubilee Center in South Modesto on March 29.
Varias organizaciones comunitarias tal como South Modesto Partnerships, South Modesto Manos Unidas, Community Building Communities, El Concilio y otros organizaron y realizaron un foro de inmigración comunitario ‘Conoce Tus Derechos’ en donde abogados contestaron preguntas en cuanto a la deportación, clases de ciudadanía y naturalización, DACA, Acción Diferida, los requisitos y elegibilidad de la AB 540, y, conozca sus derechos y el poder de la tarjeta roja en el Apostolic Jubilee Center del Sur de Modesto el 29 de marzo.
