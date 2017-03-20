Hispanic Education Conference a success

The Modesto Junior College Hispanic Education Conference hosted its 33rd annual Hispanic Education Conference last Saturday at its East campus. Hundreds of local high school students were exposed to higher education through a variety of workshops and motivational speakers to follow a successful academic life and career preparation.
Some of the workshops students had a chance to attend during the all-day event included: Life After High School, What to Really Expect; Five Laws to Success; Who am I? Exploring Culture Identity; The Quality of Life with a College Education; Latinos in Health: Issues and Careers; Your Future Starts NOW!; What Can I Do with An English Degree?; Social Work in Child Protection, Adult Protection, and Veteran Affairs; Being a Lawyer; CSU Admissions Presentation; Is a Nursing Career for You?; Careers in Irrigation Technology; Significance of Archiving History; MJC Orientation, and many others.
Ernesto Colín, Ph.D., a visual artist, Aztec dancer, radio host and associate professor in the Department of Urban Education at Loyola Marymount University, was in charge of the keynote address during the morning welcoming session in the campus auditorium.
The son of Mexican immigrants, Colín was a first-generation college student whose parents did not have an opportunity for a high school education. He attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, successfully completing a double major in Chicanix Studies and Spanish.
While in college, Colín became involved with Danza Azteca and public radio. He has been a danzante for 22 years and attended indigenous ceremonies all over the United States and México. He recently wrote a book based on his experiences in dance and continues to do artwork centered on Aztec dancing. Colín also started a radio show in Los Angeles called ‘Serenata de Tríos’ in 1998 on 88.9 FM KXLU, which is still going strong.
After working as a high school Spanish instructor and completing a master’s degree, Colín was accepted into Stanford University, where he earned a doctoral degree in Anthropology in 2011.
Comments