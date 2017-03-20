Police officer working on memorial for fallen comrade

Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy Dennis Wallace was murdered in the line of duty on November 13, 2016 while on patrol in the city of Hughson. And Modesto Police Officer Luis A. Arroyo wants to commemorate the deputy’s legacy with a larger-than-life size bronze memorial to be displayed in Hughson.
“Deputy Wallace gave a lot to the community, with his profession and coaching soccer for the kids. I felt it was appropriate for this memorial to be made and for him to be remembered,” said Arroyo, 28, who is a Board Member of the Peace Officer Memorial Group, Inc.
Wallace created and then built Hughson’s youth soccer program into an organization that serves hundreds of children, hosts major tournaments and engages the entire community.
Even though the MPD officer did not know Wallace personally – besides occasional encounters in court – Arroyo decided to spearhead fundraising the $120,000 needed for the creation, shipping and installation of the memorial.
“Law enforcement is a brotherhood. No matter where one comes from, when a tragedy happens, we all come together for support. The fallen officer’s duty was to serve and protect. Our duty is to remember,” said Arroyo, who participated in the Modesto Police Honor Guard for Wallace’s funeral service.
Law enforcement is a brotherhood. No matter where one comes from, when a tragedy happens, we all come together for support. The fallen officer’s duty was to serve and protect. Our duty is to remember. MPD Officer Luis A. Arroyo
The bronze memorial, according to Arroyo, will be 7.5 feet tall.
“I want this sculpture to capture who he was. It’s Deputy Wallace in his law enforcement uniform and his love for kids and coaching, so we have the two kids and the soccer ball,” explained Arroyo.
The sculptor is Austin Weishel who created the memorial located in front of the Modesto Police Department and is one of the youngest sculptors to have a memorial statue installed in Washington, D.C. Austin is also a volunteer firefighter and was an Explorer Scout.
Arroyo is currently busy trying to get donations from the community as he would like to have the memorial ready by November of this year.
“It takes about six months to build, approximately. So my goal is to have it done by the anniversary date,” he said, adding that the community has been quite supportive. “I’ve had a lot of great feedback. People are motivated and willing to help out in any way.”
For those interested in donating you may visit: www.youcaring.com under ‘Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy Dennis Wallace Memorial.’ Checks or cash donations may also be forwarded to POMG, P.O. Box 577105, Modesto, CA 95357.
All donations are tax deductible through the Peace Officer Memorial Group, Inc. (501(c) (3) tax identification number: 20-8755799. Feel free to explore their website at www.pomgsc.com.
For more information about the artist, Austin Weishel visit: www.austinweishel.com. For any other questions, contact Officer Arroyo at (209) 556-8742 or email: arroyoluis10@yahoo.com.
Oficial busca crear monumento para colega
El Oficial Dennis Wallace con el Alguacil del Condado de Stanislaus fue asesinado durante su deber el 13 de noviembre, 2016 mientras patrullaba la ciudad de Hughson. Y Luis A. Arroyo, Oficial de la Policía de Modesto, quiere conmemorar el legado de Wallace con un monumento de tamaño real que será exhibido en Hughson.
“El Oficial Wallace dio mucho por la comunidad, con su profesión y como entrenador de fútbol para niños. Sentí que era apropiado hacer este monumento y que él fuera recordado,” dijo Arroyo, de 28 años de edad, quien es miembro de la mesa directiva del Peace Officer Memorial Group, Inc.
Wallace creó y luego construyó el programa de fútbol juvenil de Hughson hasta convertirlo en una organización que sirve a centenares de niños, anfitriona grandes torneos e involucra a la comunidad entera.
Aunque el oficial de la Policía de Modesto no conocía a Wallace personalmente – además de algunos encuentros en la corte por sus trabajos – Arroyo decidió encabezar la recaudación de $120,000 necesarios para la creación, envío e instalación del monumento.
“Las agencias del orden público son una hermandad. No importa de dónde vengas, cuando sucede una tragedia, todos nos unimos en apoyo. El deber de un oficial caído fue servir y proteger. Nuestro deber es recordar,” dijo Arroyo, quien participó con la Guardia de Honor de la Policía de Modesto para el servicio fúnebre de Wallace.
Las agencias del orden público son una hermandad. No importa de dónde vengas, cuando sucede una tragedia, todos nos unimos en apoyo. El deber de un oficial caído fue servir y proteger. Nuestro deber es recordar. Oficial de Policía Luis A. Arroyo
De acuerdo a Arroyo, el monumento de bronce medirá 7.5 pies de alto.
“Quiero que esta escultura capte quién era él. Es el Oficial Wallace con su uniforme del orden público y su amor por los niños y como entrenador, así que tenemos a dos niños y una pelota de fútbol,” explicó Arroyo.
El escultor es Austin Weishel quien creó el monumento al frente del Departamento de la Policía de Modesto y es uno de los escultores más jóvenes en colocar un monumento en Washington, D.C. Austin además es un bombero voluntario y fue un Explorador.
Arroyo actualmente se encuentra ocupado tratando de obtener donaciones de la comunidad ya que le gustaría que el monumento esté listo para noviembre de este año.
“Se tarda unos seis meses, aproximadamente, para construir. Así que mi meta es tenerlo listo para su fecha de aniversario (luctuosa),” dijo él, agregando que la comunidad lo ha estado apoyando. “He recibido bastantes comentarios positivos. La gente está motivada y dispuesta a ayudar de cualquier manera.”
Para aquellos interesados en donar pueden visitar: www.youcaring.com bajo ‘Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy Dennis Wallace Memorial.’ Cheques o donaciones en efectivo pueden enviarse al: POMG, P.O. Box 577105, Modesto, CA 95357.
Todas las donaciones son deducibles de impuestos a través de la organización no lucrativa Peace Officer Memorial Group, Inc. (501(c) (3) con el número de identificación de impuestos: 20-8755799. Visite: www.pomgsc.com.
Para más información sobre el artista, Austin Weishel visite www.austinweishel.com. Para cualquier otra pregunta, comuníquese con el Oficial Arroyo al (209) 556-8742 o correo electrónico: arroyoluis10@yahoo.com.
Comments