‘The only way to break taboos, stigma and misconceptions is by educating the community’

Nora Martínez hopes to write a book one day focusing on her personal experiences and the many fascinating stories she’s heard along the way.
After graduating from Adrian’s Beauty College more than three decades ago, Martínez became a very successful businesswoman. She owned two beauty salons and was financially prosperous. Some of the stories she heard from her salon clients were complex and unsettling and Martínez knew there had to be something more she could do for her clients than just lend an ear and some hair coloring.
“It was easy to make them beautiful on the outside, but some of them were ‘dying’ on the inside,” said Martínez, 50. “Some of the women were talking about domestic violence and their children doing drugs. I realized how much help these ladies needed and I just had to do something else to help.”
That’s when her social work intuition, sort of speak, came calling.
With her husband’s full support, Martínez sold her salons, focused on volunteer work, which then lead to a job with the Center for Human Services (CHS). During her tenure with CHS, she joined the community group Promotoras, which are community health outreach workers who serve as liaisons between their community and social service organizations.
“I don’t have a university degree but a lot of my education has come from the Promotoras training,” said Martínez, who is a mother of three adult children and has two granddaughters. “Also my previous employer Center for Human Services provided me with many valuable trainings in which I acquired many certificates and certifications.”
But the Ceres resident also attributes part of her training to caring for her younger brother Juanito, 39, who has Down Syndrome.
“When I started doing social work I was motivated to find more ways to help him. Even though what he has is a syndrome and it is completely different from mental health, his situation does affect the entire family, just like mental health,” Martínez said.
Martínez was born in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, México to a family of 11 siblings. She came to U.S. at age 12. Martínez became her brother Juanito’s caregiver at a young age because her mother would be working to provide for the family – her father died many years ago.
After 8 years with CHS, Martínez then became a Case Manager for the Latino Access Team with Telecare Corporation, which is a company that treats individuals with a serious mental illness. The Latino Access program is free of charge, bilingual, for individuals 18 years and older who live in Stanislaus County, and no legal documentation is required. For those who need more information can call (209) 238-8280 or (209) 238-8273.
“We provide access to programs that are available for mental health services,” explained Martínez who has been with the company for two years. Telecare has also provided her with a 5150 training and is certified.
Martínez says her work is quite fulfilling and even though she has to do a balancing act with her full-time job, Promotoras engagements, and her family, she would not change a single thing and reminds herself constantly that life is just too short to focus on any negativity.
“I truly believe that family comes first. If I don’t take care of my family and I don’t take care of myself then I can’t give what I don’t have,” Martínez says. “Besides you have to laugh, life is nothing but a second.”
As for her book, Martínez continues working with her long-time salon clients during the weekends, but only as a hobby. “That’s like my therapy,” she says, and many of them have given her the green light to share their stories. It is now up to Martínez to find the time to sit down and write them.
1. What is your role with Telecare Corp. and what drew you to the position?
“As a case manager I have the opportunity to engage with the Latino community and link individuals to a variety of services including mental health services and substance abuse rehabilitation. My job also consists of providing education and outreach to the unserved and underserved community. I link families or individuals to basic needs resources such as emergency food boxes, coat give away events and any resource that can help the community. My passion to do work for the community is the reason why I work for Telecare. Here, we see individuals at their most vulnerable stages of life and we provide a warm hand off to programs to better their mental health as well as their addictions once clients accept such services. As a case manager I work to my full potential to provide support, services and guidance, with the hope our clients live a dignified life.”
2. Who are the Telecare services for?
“Telecare offers a variety of mental health services for individuals over 18 years old that reside in Stanislaus County. The services provided vary form mild to severe mental illness. Some of the services include an initial evaluation, crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Telecare also provides psychiatric treatment, counseling and case management.”
3. How does Telecare work with the Spanish-speaking community?
“Telecare is great at providing services to the Spanish speakers and that’s why we have a Latino Access team that includes a clinician that speaks fluent Spanish and also understands the Hispanic/Latino culture and the stigma that surrounds that population. Telecare values clients’ culture and diversity.”
4. What are some of the challenges you face in your position?
“Sometimes, the challenge is that clients refuse the great services Telecare provides, but Telecare respects client’s rights and always welcomes clients when they are ready for services.”
5. What are the most rewarding aspects of your job?
“I love hearing from clients when they say, ‘yes, I want the help’ and when they come back and you notice the difference in their appearance and their good spirits. You see their wellness and eagerness to move forward to a better life.”
6. What are some of the misconceptions you’ve heard from people regarding mental health?
“One of the misconceptions that I hear is that people that need mental health services are crazy and that they should be forced to get help. Most of the time the family of those individuals want the help more than their loved one. I come across people that say, ‘Can’t you force someone to get services?’ or sometimes families want their loved one to go to drug rehabilitation, and say, ‘Can’t the law send them to rehab?’ “
7. Mental health has always been a huge taboo for our Latino community, what can be done to help break it?
“I believe that the only way to break taboos, stigma and misconception is by educating the community, whether it’s in a group setting, individual session or even at a large capacity such as conferences, like the Spanish Mental Health conference in 2016, coordinated by the Promotora Committee of the County, where more than 260 people attended and the community heard from mental health professionals in Spanish on different topics.”
8. You’ve done work helping count the homeless in our area, what has that experience taught you personally?
“This year was the second time that I participated in the count of the homeless. There’s so much to learn from the homeless population. I learned that not all homeless are addicted to drugs and that not all have mental issues, and that every one of them has a story just like all of us. I met people that are very smart and are clean even if they live in a tent. Of course there are those that do not want shelter, some say they are happy and free. It’s very sad to see those that need medical attention or mental health services as well as drug rehabilitation but are not willing to accept the help. Most of them know each other and look out for each other.”
9. What do you enjoy about your work with Red de Promotoras de Stanislaus?
“I believe I was born a Promotora but didn’t know it for a long time. About 10 years ago I found out about this amazing movement of Promotoras, and it changed my life. I have been the coordinator for the Comité de Promotoras Norte Valle Central for about four years now and it has been a great experience. The committee is a working committee, some of the members are volunteers of the community whose only interest is to help their community. My mother Leonor has a lot to do with who I am – she is 81 now. She has taught me to take care of others, to give, to appreciate and, most of all, to always lead by example. I enjoy meeting people that have the same interest as me, which is to help others without expecting anything in return and I enjoy organizing and planning all the events that help our Latinos whether their origin is México, Central América, or South America.”
10. Your type of work can be mentally draining, how do you deal or disengage?
“I feel that I have great support from my supervisor. If I ever feel the need to talk to someone about any stressors – job related or not – she is always there for me. I have to say that, I am very open minded, especially when it comes to my wellness. I do practice mindfulness and have been for the last year. I think just being mindful of my actions, my needs and knowing what makes me well and at peace is the most important part. Once I know what affects me, I look for support. To disengage, I like to be around positive people with a good sense of humor; it really helps me disconnect from stress. I am a person of faith and I start my day with prayer and end my day with prayer. For me that is a great way to disengage.”
‘La única manera de romper el tabú, el estigma y las ideas erróneas es educando a la comunidad’
Nora Martínez espera algún día escribir un libro enfocándose en sus vivencias personales y las muchas historias fascinantes que ha escuchado en el camino.
Luego de graduarse del Colegio de Belleza Adrian’s hace más de tres décadas, Martínez se convirtió en una mujer de negocios muy exitosa. Ella era propietaria de dos salones de belleza y le iba muy bien económicamente. Algunas de las historias que escuchaba de sus clientas en el salón eran complejas e inquietantes y Martínez sentía que debería de hacer algo más por sus clientas que solamente escucharlas y ofrecerles un tinte de pelo.
“Qué fácil era hacerlas hermosas por fuera, pero algunas de ellas se estaban ‘muriendo’ por dentro,” dijo Martínez, de 50 años de edad. “Algunas de las mujeres me contaban sobre la violencia doméstica o sus hijos haciendo drogas. Me dí cuenta de la necesidad de estas mujeres y yo tenía que hacer algo para ayudarlas.”
Fue entonces que su intuición de trabajo social, por decirlo así, le hizo el llamado.
Con el apoyo de su esposo, Martínez vendió sus salones de belleza, se enfocó en trabajo voluntario, el cual la llevó a un empleo con Center for Human Services (CHS por sus siglas). Durante su estancia con CHS, ella se unió al movimiento de Promotoras, el cual es un grupo de trabajadoras de alcance comunitario quienes fungen como enlaces entre su comunidad y las organizaciones de servicio social.
“Yo no tengo títulos universitarios pero mucha de mi educación vino de los entrenamientos con Promotoras,” dijo Martínez, quien es madre de tres hijos ya adultos y tiene dos nietas. “También mi ex empleador Center for Human Services me proporcionó con varios entrenamientos valiosos en los cuales obtuve muchos certificados y certificaciones.”
Pero la residente de Ceres también atribuye parte de su entrenamiento al cuidado de su hermano menor Juanito, de 39 años de edad, quien tiene el Síndrome de Down.
“Cuando comencé haciendo trabajo social me motivó el poder encontrar otras maneras para ayudarlo. Aunque lo que él tiene es un síndrome y es totalmente diferente a la salud mental, su situación sí afecta a toda la familia, igual como la salud mental,” explicó Martínez.
Martínez nació en San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, México a una familia de 11 hermanos. Ella llegó a los Estados Unidos a los 12 años de edad. Martínez desde chica se convirtió en la cuidadora de su hermano Juanito ya que su madre trabajaba para sacar adelante a su familia – su padre murió hace muchos años.
Luego de trabajar 8 años con CHS, Martínez se convirtió en manejadora de casos o tipo trabajadora social para el equipo de Acceso latino con Telecare Corporation, la cual es una compañía que ayuda a individuos con enfermedades de salud mental serias. El programa de Acceso Latino es gratis, bilingüe, para individuos mayores de 18 años que viven en el Condado de Stanislaus, y no requiere de ningún tipo de documentación legal. Para aquellos que necesiten más información pueden llamar al (209) 238-8280 ó al (209) 238-8273.
“Nosotros proporcionamos acceso a programas que están disponibles para servicios de salud mental,” explicó Martínez quien ha estado con la compañía dos años. Telecare también le ha proporcionado con un entrenamiento y certificación 5150 – éste se refiere a una evaluación de las necesidades mentales de un individuo.
Martínez dice que su trabajo es muy gratificante y aunque tiene que hacer un acto de balance entre su empleo de tiempo completo, sus compromisos con Promotoras, y su familia, ella no cambiaría nada y constantemente reflexiona que la vida es demasiado corta para enfocarse en lo negativo.
“Creo firmemente que la familia es primero. Si yo no cuido a mi familia y no me cuido yo, entonces no puedo dar lo que yo no tengo,” dijo. “Además, hay que reír, la vida es un segundo.”
En cuanto a su libro, Martínez continúa trabajando con sus clientas del salón de belleza de largo plazo durante los fines de semana pero solamente como un pasatiempo. “Esa es como mi terapia,” dijo, y agregó que varias de ellas le han dado permiso para compartir sus historias. Ahora es cuestión de que Martínez encuentre el tiempo para sentarse y escribirlas.
1. ¿Qué te atrajo a tu puesto con Telecare Corporation?
“Como una manejadora de casos tengo la oportunidad de involucrarme con la comunidad latina y conectar a individuos con una variedad de servicios incluyendo salud mental y rehabilitación de abuso de substancias. Mi trabajo también consiste en proporcionar educación y alcance a aquellos en la comunidad que no han recibido los servicios necesarios. Yo enlazo a las familias o individuos con recursos de necesidades básicas tal como cajas de comida de emergencia, eventos de entrega de abrigos y cualquier recurso que pueda ayudar a la comunidad. Mi pasión por trabajar con la comunidad es la razón por la cual yo trabajo para Telecare. Aquí, vemos a individuos en sus etapas más vulnerables de su vida y les proporcionamos una ayuda cálida a los programas para mejorar su salud mental al igual que sus adicciones una vez que los clientes acepten dichos servicios. Como manejadora de casos, yo trabajo a toda mi potencial para proporcionar apoyo, servicios y guía, con la esperanza de que nuestros clientes vivan una vida digna.”
2. ¿Para quiénes son los servicios de Telecare?
“Telecare ofrece una variedad de servicios de salud mental para individuos mayores de 18 años de edad que residen en el Condado de Stanislaus. Los servicios que se proporcionan varean desde salud mental ligera hasta severa. Algunos de los servicios incluyen una evaluación inicial, intervención de crisis las 24 horas de día, los 7 días a la semana. Telecare también ofrece tratamiento psiquiátrico, consejería y manejo de casos.”
3. ¿Cómo trabaja Telecare con la comunidad de habla hispana?
“Telecare es muy bueno en proporcionar servicios a los hispanoparlantes y por eso tenemos el equipo de Acceso Latino que incluye una terapeuta que habla bien el español y también entiende la cultura hispana/latina y el estigma que rodea la población. Telecare valora la cultura y la diversidad de sus clientes.”
4. ¿Cuáles son algunos retos que enfrentas en tu posición?
“A veces, el reto es que los clientes se niegan a los grandes servicios que Telecare ofrece, pero Telecare respeta los derechos de los clientes y siempre le da la bienvenida los clientes cuando están listos para los servicios.”
5. ¿Qué es lo más gratificante de tu trabajo?
“Me encanta escuchar a los clientes cuando dicen, ‘sí, yo quiero la ayuda’ y cuando regresan y notas la diferencia en su apariencia y su buen espíritu. Notas su bienestar y ganas de seguir adelante para una mejor vida.”
6. ¿Cuáles son algunas ideas erróneas en cuanto la salud mental?
“Una de las ideas erróneas que yo escucho es que la gente que necesita de servicios de salud mental está loca y que debería ser forzada a recibir ayuda. La mayoría del tiempo la familia de esos individuos son los que quieren la ayuda para su ser querido. Yo me he encontrado con gente que dice, ‘¿No puedes forzar a alguien a recibir los servicios?’ o a veces las familias quieren que su ser querido vaya a rehabilitación de drogas, y dicen, ‘¿Qué la ley no los puede enviar a rehabilitación?’ “
7. La salud mental siempre ha sido un gran tabú en la comunidad latina, ¿qué se puede hacer para romperlo?
“Yo creo que la única manera de romper el tabú, el estigma y las ideas erróneas es educando a la comunidad, ya sea en un ámbito en grupo, sesiones individuales o hasta en capacidades grandes como conferencias, tal como la conferencia de Salud Mental en Español del 2016, coordinada por el Comité de Promotora del Condado, en donde más de 260 personas asistieron y la comunidad escuchó de profesionales de la salud mental en español en una variedad de temas.”
8. Tú has ayudado con el conteo de indigentes en nuestra área, ¿qué te enseñó esa experiencia?
“Este año fue mi segunda vez que participé en el conteo de los indigentes. Hay tanto que aprender de la población indigente. Aprendí que no todos los indigentes son adictos a las drogas y que no todos tienen problemas de salud mental, y que cada uno de ellos tiene una historia igual que todos nosotros. Conocí gente que es muy inteligente y son limpios aunque vivan en una tienda de campaña. Claro existen aquellos que no quieren albergue, algunos dicen que son libres y feliz. Es muy triste ver aquellos que necesitan atención médica o servicios de salud mental al igual que rehabilitación de drogas pero no están dispuestos a aceptar la ayuda. La mayoría de ellos se conocen y se cuidan unos a otros.”
9. ¿Qué disfrutas de tu trabajo con la Red de Promotoras de Stanislaus?
“Yo creo que nací una Promotora pero no lo supe por mucho tiempo. Hace 10 años me enteré de este movimiento maravilloso de las Promotoras, y cambió mi vida. He sido la coordinadora para el Comité de Promotoras Norte Valle Central por unos cuatro años y ha sido una gran experiencia. El comité es un comité activo, algunos miembros son voluntarios de la comunidad cuyo único interés es ayudar a su comunidad. Mi madre Leonor tiene mucho qué ver con quien yo soy – ella ahora tiene 81 años de edad. Ella me ha enseñado a cuidar de los demás, de dar, de apreciar y, más que nada, en siempre guiar como un ejemplo. Me encanta conocer a gente que tiene los mismos intereses que yo, lo cual es ayudar a los demás sin esperar nada a cambio y disfruto organizar y planear todos los eventos que ayudan a nuestros latinos ya sean originarios de México, Centroamérica o Sudamérica.”
10. Tu tipo de trabajo puede ser agotador mentalmente, ¿cómo te desconectas?
“Siento que tengo un gran apoyo de parte de mi supervisora. Si tengo la necesidad de hablar con alguien sobre mi estrés – ya sea por el trabajo o no – ella siempre está disponible. Tengo que decir que soy muy abierta mentalmente, especialmente cuando se trata del bienestar. Aprecio mucho la concientización y ha sido así en el último año. Creo que el simplemente ser consciente de mis acciones, mis necesidades y conocer lo que me hace bien y estar en paz es la parte más importante. Una vez que sé lo que me afecta, yo busco el apoyo. Para desconectarme, me gusta estar rodeada de gente positiva que tenga un buen sentido del humor; realmente me ayuda a desconectarme del estrés. Soy una persona de fe y comienzo mi día con oración y termino mi día con oración. Para mí esa es una gran manera de desconectarme.”
Comments