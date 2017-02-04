Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon: Hughson High dominates

Silence filled a semi-packed gym Saturday afternoon and in a monotonous tone, the master of ceremonies read off the right answer. Supervisors then verified the answers as contestants raised their pencils high in the air. Then came the call, “Paddles up,” and the crowd cheered when it learned the results. The majority of the teams had won the max three-points for their right answer.
After countless hours of studying everything about World War II, students held their own academic war as they battled their intelligence during the 37th annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon’s Super Quiz showdown at Central Catholic High School.
Although every school wanted to take home the win, the big question was if Oakdale High School would be taking home first place for the 17th year in a row?
No.
Oakdale placed second with 44,365 points total.
Ceres High School placed third with 40,763 points.
And for the first time ever, Hughson High School became the county’s champions with a total of 45,217 points.
“Oakdale has been such a great champion for so long. It’s just awesome to overcome that. My kids were just tremendous, they worked so hard and it’s nice to see them rewarded like this,” said coach Paul Michaelis of their win.
This was Hughson High’s only second year participating in the decathlon. Michaelis used to coach the Denair High School Aca Deca team for 14 years until two years ago.
Oakdale had been winning for the past 16 years, so to be able to break that streak, it’s insane! It’s a huge honor. We worked really, really hard for it. Cindy Gutiérrez, Hughson High Aca Deca team member
His students were in disbelief.
“I’m extremely excited, I had no idea we were going to make it!” said Nick Guzmán, who has been on the team for only one year.
Guzmán also won a variety of personal medals during the Super Quiz and joked that he could not believe he had won.
“When I got called up I didn’t think the name on the screen was the correct name but they had it up on the screen,” he said and chuckled. “I don’t know what else to say. I’m in shock!”
Also a personal winner on the team was Kristine Piedad. She was named the individual Team Champion and was also a Top Scoring Decathlete with more than 7,000 during the Super Quiz part of the competition.
“I won a few personal awards but so did many on my team. It’s just exciting that we were able to do it (beat Oakdale),” said a humbled Piedad. “This is new for all of us so winning is sort of a big accomplishment. I’m happy to do this.”
Students could not have done it without their coaches and County Superintendent Tom Changnon made sure he acknowledged them during the award ceremony.
“If it wasn’t for the coaches, this event wouldn’t exist, “ he said. “Let’s never take our coaches for granted.”
The superintendent also mentioned that even though the competition was tough, students played it out quite nicely.
“Even though these students are competitive, they are really great sportsmen and they shake each other’s hands. That is great to see.”
Besides winning first place Hughson High also took home an award for the Most Improved Team, scoring more than 2,000 points from last year’s competition.
Cindy Gutiérrez, holding Hughson’s championship trophy, was surprised about the results.
“Oakdale had been winning for the past 16 years, so to be able to break that streak, it’s insane! It’s a huge honor. We worked really, really hard for it,” she said.
Standing next to her was teammate Jéssica Ramos who calmly said: “It’s just insane, I still can’t get my head around it.”
Hughson High School will represent Stanislaus County at the state’s finals in March to be held in Sacramento.
