Amtrak wants riders’ thoughts on trips to Sacramento

The Amtrak San Joaquín rail service is seeking input from San Joaquín Valley residents on how to modify its schedule to accommodate weekday riders headed to Sacramento for business and leisure purposes.
Amtrak is circulating a survey asking riders where they are likely to begin their trip, what area in Sacramento they prefer to visit, how frequently they visit Sacramento, and what times would work best for arriving and departing Sacramento.
Depending on the results of the survey, Amtrak may add an additional daily round trip to Sacramento.
Currently, Amtrak runs two daily round-trips between Bakersfield and Sacramento in addition to its five daily round-trips between Bakersfield and Oakland.
“The goal is to align train times to better serve riders while working toward increasing the number of daily round-trips to make travel to Sacramento more convenient and efficient,” states a press release from the San Joaquín Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA). “Better train travel options would be great for business travelers, leisure trips, improve our environment, and support business/economic activity.”
This Sacramento Morning Express Service would originate in Fresno and arrive in Sacramento around 8 a.m.
Input from the survey will be presented the San Joaquín Joint Powers Authority later this month.
Amtrak estimates the San Joaquín service is the fifth-busiest in the nation and accommodates 1.2 million passengers a year.
To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/KGB7GKZ.
