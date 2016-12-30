México trips made my year more pleasant

I was born in a small town of Michoacán, México that I love dearly.
After migrating to the United States at a young age, going back to visit my hometown was always a treat.
As the years went by, and after many, many vacation trips to my hometown, I found it confounding that other people – including Mexican nationals living in the U.S. – were so afraid to make a trip to México.
The crime rate and the increase in violence that took over in recent years did damper the country’s image, but México was not and is not just that.
For me, this year, stands out because it had been a while since I had travelled to México not once, but twice in a row within the 12 month-period... and I enjoyed every single minute of it! Especially the food.... oh the food! But that is another column in itself.
Yes, I felt very safe traveling from those very touristy places to the real-deal small Mexican towns – which by the way, if you have not visited any of those towns, you really have not experienced the true Mexican culture. There is nothing like eating a fruit cup or food from the corner stands or strolling through the town’s plaza with everyone greeting you with a smile.
That family-friendly environment is just inexplicable.
Yes, there are “hot spots” in México were it is advisable that you stay away from. But isn’t that true for every country? Including the United States? Of course it is!
My first Mexican-inspired trip this year took me to Cotija, Michoacán and Ixtapa, Guerrero, a beachfront spot that even though it’s a tourist destination, you have the option to travel about 10 minutes inland and enjoy that small-town vibe, culture.
My second trip, included multiple stops in the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato, and of course my home state of Michoacán.
During my three-week vacation, I did not have a single mishap or encounter anything out of the ordinary.
If you are among those who are afraid or hesitant to travel to México, I encourage you to do your research and don’t let any of the negative media outlets persuade otherwise.
Besides, if you follow this simple rule, it will take you a long way, wherever it is that you decide to travel: “Treat others as you would want to be treated.”
Respect really does go a long way and México always welcomes you with open arms.
Viajes a México me alegraron el año
Yo nací en un pueblo pequeño de Michoacán, México al cual le tengo mucho cariño.
Luego de emigrar a los Estados Unidos de niña, el regresar a visitar mi pueblito siempre era un gozo.
Los años pasaron, y después de muchos, muchos viajes a mi pueblo, me frustraba el saber que bastante gente — incluyendo los mexicanos viviendo en los EE.UU. –tenían temor de hacer un viaje a México.
La tasa del crimen y el aumento de la violencia que se apoderó en estos últimos años sí estropeó la imagen del país, pero México no fue y no es solamente eso.
Para mí, este año resalta porque había pasado un buen tiempo desde que yo había viajado a México, no una, sino dos veces seguidas dentro de un periodo de 12 meses... ¡y disfruté cada minuto! Especialmente la comida... ¡ay, la comida! Pero esa ya es otra historia.
Sí, me sentí muy segura de viajar de aquellos lugares turísticos hasta los pequeño pueblitos mexicanos – de los cuales, si aún no has visitado esos pueblos, realmente no has vivido la verdadera cultura mexicana. Nada se compara con el comer un vaso de fruta o comida de los puestos en las esquinas o pasear por la plaza del pueblo y que todo mundo te salude con una sonrisa.
Ese ambiente familiar, amigable es inexplicable.
Sí, hay lugares “calientes” en México a donde se te aconseja no acercarte – ¿pero qué eso no es verdad para cada país? ¿Incluyendo los Estados Unidos? ¡Claro que sí!
Mi primer viaje mexicano este año me llevó a Cotija, Michoacán e Ixtapa, Guerrero, un lugar playero que aunque sea un destino turístico, tienes la opción de viajar unos 10 minutos y disfrutar de la cultura pueblerina del lugar.
Mi segundo viaje, incluyó varios lugares en los estados de Jalisco, Guanajuato, y, por supuesto, mi estado natal de Michoacán.
Durante mis vacaciones de tres semanas, no tuve algún problema o noté algo fuera de lo ordinario.
Si tú estás entre aquellos que temen o se sienten renuentes en viajar a México, te animo a que investigues bien y no dejes que los medios de comunicación negativos te convenzan de lo contrario.
Además, si sigues la siguiente regla tan sencilla, te hará llegar muy lejos, sin importar a dónde decidas viajar: “Trata a los demás como quieres ser tratado.”
El respecto realmente te lleva muy lejos y México siempre te espera con los brazos abiertos.
