Despite rough upbringing, Merced resident follows through with his goals

Moments can have such an impact on someone’s life that they are capable of changing it forever.
That is true for Pete Duarte.
Still in high school, a then 16-year-old Duarte found himself at a party applying pressure to a bullet wound that one of his friends had received. Moments later, a second buddy was stabbed. As they rushed the wounded to the hospital, Duarte realized right there and then that he would become a nurse one day.
“I was able to handle the situation and keep everyone calm,” recalls Duarte, now 37.
The Merced resident followed through with his goal and last Friday, Duarte gleamed as he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from California State University, Stanislaus.
But things were not always easy.
Duarte grew up in a gang environment, surrounded by drugs and violence.
“I made it a point not to get jumped in (to a gang) because my father taught me not to,” Duarte said.
By age 9, Duarte and his father were homeless. He grew up quickly, he said, and learned to live and behave like those around him.
“If you’re a kid you don’t know no better,” he told Vida en el Valle during a 2009 interview.
Duarte said he was already consuming alcohol and smoking weed in elementary school. By fifth grade, he was inhaling rubber cement. By 12, he was doing cocaine and methamphetamines.
But by age 15, Duarte said he was ready to get out of all that. And when he later found out that he had gotten a girl pregnant, and he was about to become a father, he knew he had to change his lifestyle.
Getting out of that life, though, was difficult. He had to find new friends, change his attitude and change the way he walked, talked and dressed.
“You can’t have one foot in and one foot out, “ Duarte said in 2009. “People have to see you do it and do it for a long time. It takes a long time for them to actually believe you.”
By 16, Duarte kept out of trouble by immersing himself in weight-lifting, boxing and wrestling. He worked long hours at McDonald’s to earn money to support his son. He went to a continuation high school and eventually graduated from Golden Valley High School.
Once he was out of that negative environment, Duarte never looked back.
Duarte went on to college and received his degree in nursing from Fresno City College seven years ago. Since then, a lot has happened. Duarte jot a variety of jobs within the medical field from Emergency Response to management. He’s bought himself a new car, a home and he currently works in Quality Management at Mercy Hospital in Merced.
‘Nothing, no materials, no certificate, no degrees are going to bring me happiness. Happiness comes from within.’ Pete Duarte
Duarte’s father also passed away.
“That was really hard. My father raised me to be a go-getter. My father taught me that a closed mouth does not get fed and he meant those words – that was literal back then. It was either sink or swim and I had to make it. He taught me that and it wasn’t much of a choice, you had to. When he died, it made me push myself even more,” Duarte said.
As for his son Pete, now 19, he is a student at Merced Community College with plans to transfer to CSU Fresno and major in Physical Therapy.
Last Friday’s graduation pinning ceremony was extra special for Duarte.
He was pinned by his best friend’s mother, Marylene Riley.
“Her two sons – including my best friend since Kindergarten, Michael Riley, were murdered,” Duarte said. “I asked her to pin me and I am very honored she accepted.”
It’s been more than 20 years since that fateful night with his injured friends, and Duarte feels happy with what he’s accomplished this far, he said.
“I’m happy but it’s just another piece of the puzzle, making sure that we are happy with were we are at the moment because nothing, no materials, no certificate, no degrees are going to bring me happiness. Happiness comes from within.”
And Duarte is not stopping at this milestone in his academic life either.
He will be starting the Master’s in Business Program at California State University Fresno on Feb. 1.
“I want to help people at a bigger scale, that is why I got into management and going for my Master’s,” he said. “I am always looking to stretching myself more – what else can I do?
“My goal is to have my Master’s before I’m 40 – so I’m on track working towards it. There is more that I can do so I really want to become an entrepreneur and start my own business. My goal is to become a multimillionaire and I know I can do it.”
As for others who might find themselves in the same situation Duarte was two decades ago, he has this to say to them: “Believe in yourself and forget about what everyone is saying, forget about all the negative things that people are saying. Believe in yourself because no one else is going to do it, I swear.
“You get up there and you grind and you work and you bust it, you make it happen. The biggest thing is to believe in yourself and keep searching.”
