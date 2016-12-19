‘We all joined, we all did our job, we all served our country, so we are all veterans’

After graduating from high school in 1968, Alfred ‘Fred’ García didn’t have a clear idea of what he really wanted to do with his life.
“I was sort of a rebel without a cause,” said García and chuckled.
The only thing he knew was that his older brother John had joined the U.S. Air Force and the military draft was in full effect, so he and a friend decided to enlist.
García, who was born in Brawley, California, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in January 1969. More than a year later, García was sent to Vietnam where he spent a total of nine months. When he returned, he was stationed in Santa Ana, California. It was there that he met his now wife of 44 years, Virginia Cuadros, who is originally from Michoacán, México. The Modesto couple has three grown daughters: Angélica, Rachel and Isabel.
García served in the U.S. Marine Corps for a total of four years. His younger brother, Mike is a U.S Army veteran, while an uncle and various cousins also served this country.
After getting married, the couple moved to Modesto but it was difficult for García to find a steady job.
“When Vietnam veterans came back we were the ‘ugly Americans’ and there was a lot of protesting. They were calling us ‘baby killers.’ I came back and it was different. There was nothing that we really wanted to talk about, there wasn’t any programs for us. We had to come back and be on our own -- deal it with ourselves,” García said.
He enrolled at Modesto Junior College and set his mind on a career in social work.
“I always wanted to help people, wanted to help my people – Latinos,” he said.
But after two years at MJC, things changed and he went on to work for the federal government. After 30 years working at Sharpe Army Depot and Tracy Defense Depot, García retired in 2008.
Today, the 67 year-old veteran spends his time serving his community and his fellow veterans. He is the outgoing Commander for the American G.I. Forum Modesto chapter, which is called the PFC Óscar Sánchez Chapter – named after a local hero killed in Iraq in early 2000s.
“PFC Óscar Sánchez was a local hero who got killed fighting for his country. We wanted to honor him by taking his name,” García said.
García also currenlty serves as the second Vice Commander for the State of California American G.I. Forum.
This month, the Modesto chapter is holding elections and a new Commander will take García’s position in January.
1. When did you first join the American G.I. Forum?
“I joined in 1973, it was months right after I had gotten out of the Marine Corps. They were having a Cinco de Mayo celebration and I had never heard of the American G.I. Forum. They said they were a Latino veterans organization, so I said, ‘that is even better because I am very pro veteran and Latino human rights.’ So it was a perfect fit for me.”
2. You’ve experienced the organization’s ups and downs, where does it stand now?
“Right now we are pretty good, we are very visible in the community. We are collaborating with other local Latino organizations and the other veterans organizations like the VFW, American Legion, Marine Corps League, and Disabled American Veterans because I am a member of all of them. For a while the other veterans organizations really did not give us a chance, they didn’t’ see us as a viable veterans organization. We have had to fight hard to be accepted by them and I am glad to say that at this time we have a real good working relationships with them and are accepted completely as an organization. I think it all had to do with the fact that the American G.I. Forum is a veterans family organization because Latinos, as a whole, are very family orientated. Our founder organized it so that 25% of our membership can be non-veteran, but they buy into it because they have a father, a brother or a relative who is a veteran.”
3. You’ve been a Commander for four years, what has that been like?
“I was the commander back in the early 80s but I sort of got away from it because I got tired of the politics that go on in these organizations. I got back in when the late Frank Álvarez was the Commander. When he passed away, I was next in line so I took over his spot four years ago. I believe Frank and I helped bring back the American G.I. Forum to a point where we are now considered Latino leaders in this community. As a Commander I tell our members that I’m here just to facilitate the meetings, to make sure things get done but they are the ones who are running the show, they are the ones who do the business. I have tried to get all the members to buy in that they are part of the organization and that they have to get involved in order for the organization to flourish.”
4. The American G.I. Forum has a total of 46 members but very few are young Latino veterans.
“We are having a problem that most organizations are having and that is trying to get the younger veterans in. Most of our members are Vietnam-era members. We have been able to get a few Iraq veterans and three female veterans. Unfortunately sometimes in veterans organizations we tend to divide ourselves even more by saying, ‘you are a combat veteran’ or ‘you just sat in the rear with the gear.’ I’ve been fighting real hard to ensure everyone understands that we are all veterans, we all were drafted or enlisted and a lot of us didn’t know what we were going to be doing in the military. We joined and they told us ‘this is what you’re going to do.’ We did it all to the best of our ability, and we all joined, we all did our job, we all served our country, so we are all veterans. But there is a tendency from some veterans who have served in a warzone to say that they are the true veterans.”
5. Why are the younger veterans hesitant to get involved?
“They are coming back from the warzone and are dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). They are dealing with trying to get back to life. If you were in a warzone you are programmed to be in a mind frame where you are very (sighs)... you have to be ready to kill the enemy. You see friends die, people get injured and you see horrific things that at that time they don’t weigh on you. Then your time is up and you have to turn it all off and go back to being a civilian. Veterans are coming back dealing with that, with their families, and now, they are different people because they are not the same as when they left. They are dealing with a lot. A lot of them are self-medicating with drugs or booze and they are trying to forget what they saw over there. They are trying to get a job, they are trying to move on with their lives and they don’t have time to get involved in organizations. Or if they do have time, they don’t have the mind set at a certain time to do it. If you have PTSD you have to come to terms with it. In fact, first you have to admit you have it and then deal with it.”
6. What challenges does your organization face?
“We have a lot of good ideas. There’s a lot of good things we want to do for the community but because of the fact that we are all volunteers and nobody gives us any money – the monies that we do have, we have to scratch claw and fight for it – a lot of times if you want to do something for the community it’s quite difficult. At the American G.I. Forum our very first priority is trying to help educate our young, so we tend to raise funds to give out scholarships and we do it through our annual Black and White Ball fundraiser.”
7. Tell us more about the Joe Cárdenas Memorial Black and White Ball.
“Joe Cárdenas was a founding member and an Army veteran who retired from Pepsi Co. It was his idea to have this gala. He wanted to have a function that was classy. We rent tuxedos, it’s like going to the prom, it is a lot of fun. The next one will be April 22, 2017 and it includes a dinner, dance, we give out scholarships and pay tribute to veterans, community leaders and companies that have been good to us. About 500 people attend. We give out a total of 15 scholarships. Ten of those are for students and five for teachers because now days a lot of teachers use money from their own pockets for their students. Our scholarships are what we like to call a Legacy Scholarship, which means a recipient gets $500 initially, but if they continue to go to school we will give them that scholarship every year, so it could be a scholarship of up to $2,500. There’s a few high visible people in the community who have gone on to school with some of our money and it is very fulfilling for us to have helped out with their education.”
8. What about Latina veterans and their involvement in the American G.I. Forum?
“We have three Latina veterans and we are looking for them because a lot of them have a mentality that they are not veterans. We have a new Latina veteran and when she came to a meeting, she said, ‘I really don’t consider myself a veteran, because I only did office work.’ I said, ‘No, you are a veteran, you enlisted, you joined, you did what you were told to do. So take that out of your mind that you are not a veteran.’ Women are veterans. Now days there are a lot of women in harms way because of the changing rules and regulations that the Army and the military has. In the past, like Vietnam, they didn’t do any of that type of thing, they did office work or medical. They did what they were told to do. They were supporting the war fighter and so they are all veterans.”
9. What are some of the misconceptions people have regarding veterans?
“That we are all in the same mind set, but we are not. We are all different. We have different experiences, we come from different backgrounds. We fall in all spectrums of life. They try to put us all in one category but we are not. The only similarity is that we all did our job: we served our country.”
10. How can civilians be more supportive of our veterans?
“By supporting our functions, our fundraisers, to raise monies for what we want to do in the community. Attending our Black and White Ball and in the past we’ve had fundraisers at Applebee’s for people to go eat there and a percentage will go to our organization. Donate if you can. It’s also good to hear people say ‘Thank you for your service.’ Basically try to understand that a lot of the veterans that are coming back do have problems with PTSD. Like I said, they are not the same person that left.”
