Sophia Medina wins Miss Kings County crown, sister runner-up in teen event

If Sophia Medina was even a tiny bit nervous last Saturday night while competing for the Miss Kings County title, she didn’t show it on stage at Hanford High School’s Presentation Center.
As for her mother, Consuelo Medina, however, it was a different story.
The mother not only had to cheer and feel nervous for the Sophia, but also for her other daughter, Paulina, who competed in the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen crown at the same time.
Nervous?
“Of course I was,” said a beaming mom. “I was happy for both of them at the same time. If it’s their time, God will make it happen.”
The result:
▪ Sophia Medina was crowned Miss Kings County, and advances to the Miss California Pageant at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre June 26-30.
▪ Paulina Medina, a 16-year-old student at University High School, was first runner-up to Abigail Salyer for the teen title.
It turned out to be a family affair.
“Sophia encouraged her (Paulina). ‘Let’s do this together,’” recalled their mother. “Both of them competing together made it funner and easier. They had each other to help and support.”
Sophia Medina, who won the inaugural Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen title in 2012, credited her family support.
“I’m so thankful to my parents and sisters,” said Medina, a 22-year-old graduate of UC Santa Cruz who wants to become a pediatrician. “They’ve supported me throughout this whole competition, through wardrobe and talent and just anything.
“They made me feel so confident about myself. I’m really grateful to them.”
The only challenge for Sophia Medina was the swimsuit competition.
“Thanks to my trainer and the Just Lift Gym I attend, I worked really hard and I was very confident in that swimsuit portion.
Sophia Medina, who has danced Mexican folklórico since she was about 3 or 4, chose the Sinaloa dance ‘El Toro Mambo’ for her talent.
Her mother, a folklórico instructor, refused to critique her performance.
“I saw her much more confident and personable, with the same excitement as before (in the 2012 teen pageant),” said Consuelo Medina. “But now, it’s at a different level. It’s a bit more challenging.”
Sophia Medina, whose platform is Cultural Appreciation, waited until she completed her university studies to get back into the Miss America organization as a contestant.
“As you can see, I couldn’t get enough of this program,” said Sophia Medina. “It’s absolutely amazing. I love what the Miss America program stands for.”
She won a $2,000 scholarship for the win, and also picked up the Spirit of Miss America award.
The first runner-up was Kelsey McNary, a 17-year-old student at Sierra Pacific High.
Sophia Medina was equally excited about her sister’s performance.
“I’m so proud of her. I just told her to be herself,” said Sophia Medina. “She’s just an amazing person and I just told her she needs to present that on stage.”
Paulina Medina was equally proud of her older sister.
“She really deserved it,” she said. “I’ll be back next year.”
Comments