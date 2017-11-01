Health advocates in Merced remain hopeful of getting green light in the future for proposed healthcare program

Man sought in beating of motorist in Madera

Madera police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision in Madera on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sheklanian at (559) 675-4248.